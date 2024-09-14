Mooncakes are a popular dessert during the Mid-Autumn Festival. Photo: Dai Pai Dong
Mooncakes are a popular dessert during the Mid-Autumn Festival. Photo: Dai Pai Dong

Lifestyle

Food

Where to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

The occasion is a time for people to gather and enjoy festive treats

Evelyn Lau
Evelyn Lau

September 14, 2024

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender