More than 20 dishes are on the Onam feast menu with vegetarian and non-vegetarian options at Bombay Borough. Photo: Bombay Borough
Onam Sadhya: Five places to eat in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Join the continuing festivities with a traditional feast on banana leaves

One Carlo Diaz

September 13, 2024

