Onam Sadhya: Five places to eat in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/09/13/onam-2024-kerala/" target="_blank">Onam</a>, the 10-day festival celebrated primarily in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/destinations/2022/05/25/a-journey-cycling-along-keralas-coastline-letting-lighthouses-lead-the-way/" target="_blank">Kerala</a>, is a vibrant cultural occasion filled with colour and music. It is essentially a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/comment/2022/08/30/how-celebrating-my-first-onam-in-kerala-reminded-me-of-diwali/" target="_blank">celebration </a>to welcome the homecoming of the generous Hindu king Mahabali, who is believed to have ruled the south Indian state during a golden age. The auspicious festival also includes a sumptuous feast, Onam Sadhya, which typically contains up to 28 small dishes served on a banana leaf as a single course and eaten with bare hands. The components of the meal remain generally the same, with items such as kaya varuthatha (banana chips), sharkara upperi (banana chips with jaggery coating) and pappadam with various curries, chutneys and soups. Rice is also part of the meal, as well as payasam (pudding or porridge) for dessert. The UAE is home to a large Indian population meaning many restaurants will be serving the Kerala feast. Here are some places to check out. Chef Simy Mathews has prepared an elevated version of the feast for vegans, vegetarians and carnivores alike. Some of the dishes in the lavish meal include raw mango pickle, lentil curry with tamarind, yellow lentils in coconut gravy, red pumpkin simmered with green moon lentils in coconut sauce as well as ash gourd and cowpeas cooked in coconut milk. Meat eaters can enjoy three additional dishes such as pan-fried fish cooked in coconut milk, diced beef with coconut and curry leaves and chicken roasted with asafoetida and fresh coconut <i>Daily, noon-4pm and 6pm-10pm; until Sunday; from Dh175 per person; H Dubai; 04 491 9695</i> Authentic Kerala flavours await at Calicut Paragon, which was <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2023/06/26/kerala-restaurant-paragon-ranks-11th-in-worlds-most-legendary-list/" target="_blank">once ranked as the 11th "most legendary restaurant" in the world by <i>TasteAtlas</i></a><i>. </i>Traditional Onam delicacies are on the affordable feast, such as pachadi, sambar, olan and more. Diners can also grab a takeaway version of the feast. <i>Daily, 7am-midnight; until Sunday, from Dh46; Al Karama; 04 335 8700</i> The all-day Indian eatery and bar in the Dubai International Financial Centre is hosting its first Onam Sadhya. More than 20 dishes are on the feast with vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, starting with a platter of banana chips, pappadam, inji puli, mango pickle and achar. Other dishes include kurukku kalan, which has ripe banana, yoghurt and coconut, as well as avial with a medley of seasonal vegetables, coconut, yoghurt and curry leaves. For dessert, there is ada payasam choux, a mini pastry filled with ada mix and topped with roasted almonds and coconut nibs. <i>Daily, noon-1am; until Sunday; from Dh165 per person; the DIFC; 054 995 8296</i> The Indian restaurant at Al Ain Palace Hotel on the Corniche is serving a Dh50 Onam Sadhya complete with all the usual components, from banana chips and pappadam to a variety of curries, chutneys and sweets. Guests can also order delivery if they want to indulge at home (Dh55). <i>Saturday and Sunday; noon-2am; Dh50 for adults, Dh35 for children; Al Ain Palace Hotel; 050 368 1368</i> Thamburu's banana leaf feast has about 27 items on it, including the thick kootu curry, beetroot kichadi and dry vegetable dishes mezhukkupuratti and thoran, among many others. Three different sweet pradhamans are on hand too, such as palada, parippu and pazham. Free home delivery is available, and bulk orders are accepted. <i>Friday to Sunday; from Dh45; Al Diar Mina Hotel; 052 577 9758</i>