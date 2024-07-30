Lifestyle

Krasota Dubai review: Exotic food meets fantastical technology in immersive dining setup

The restaurant's Imaginary Art show is engaging and interactive, and offers 12 dishes for Dh1,200

Panna Munyal
Panna Munyal

30 July, 2024

