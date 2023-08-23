Al loz: Emirates Post Group launches stamps celebrating Emirati almond fruit

Emirates Post Group has launched a one-off collection of stamps, paying tribute to the revered Emirati almond fruit, known in Arabic as al loz.

The initiative aims to raise public awareness of local, natural and agricultural resources in the UAE and their significance for future generations.

Drawing inspiration from the landscape of the UAE, the stamps show the Emirati almond tree – a semi-green marvel that thrives in various corners of the country. Its distinctive silhouette, with a trunk that can go up to 10 metres and branches that stretch to create expansive shaded havens, mirrors the unity between nature and tradition.

The Emirati almond is renowned for its flavour, and the fruit has made its way into both traditional Emirati cuisine and medicinal practices. The kernel resembles a nut.

“The release of these commemorative stamps underscores our unwavering commitment to safeguarding the UAE’s environment and cultural legacy,” said Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, group chief executive of Emirates Post Group.

“These stamps encapsulate not only the beauty of our landscapes, but also the symbolic significance that the Emirati almond fruit carries, while underlining the value of preserving records of the fruit’s historical significance in our heritage.”

The meticulously designed stamps embody the fruit's deeply rooted significance within the UAE’s cultural tapestry. Beyond the cultural import, they also signify a commitment to preserving the environment, advocating for sustainability and safeguarding the nation’s heritage. The al loz stamps are available for Dh9 at all Emirates Post Customer Happiness Centres and online.

In February, the Emirates Post Group launched a series of stamps celebrating the UAE's cultural heritage, highlighting Louvre Abu Dhabi. Showing an exterior shot of the architectural landmark with its striking dome, the stamp is part of a series by Emirates Post Group that highlights well-known monuments in the country.

“The issuance of commemorative stamps document historical, cultural and civilisational monuments and institutions across the Emirates, further solidifying the UAE's prominent presence on the international tourism map,” Alashram said at the time.

“We are pleased to work with Louvre Abu Dhabi to issue this postage stamp, which reflects the museum's prominent position as a major cultural establishment in the region and a hub for worldwide cultural events, art and exhibitions.”

All the commemorative stamps – featuring both local monuments and foodstuff – are available in store and online at emiratespostshop.ae. Prices start from Dh3.

