Louvre Abu Dhabi honoured in new Emirates Post stamp series

Louvre Abu Dhabi's contribution to the UAE's cultural heritage has been celebrated in a new commemorative stamp.

The stamp, which shows an exterior shot of the architectural landmark, including its striking canopy, is part of a series by Emirates Post Group that highlights well-known monuments in the UAE. It was unveiled on Tuesday.

"The issuance of commemorative stamps document historical, cultural and civilisational monuments and institutions across the Emirates, further solidifying the UAE's prominent presence on the international tourism map," said Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, group chief executive for Emirates Post Group Company.

"We are pleased to work with Louvre Abu Dhabi to issue this new postage stamp, which reflects the museum's prominent position as a major cultural establishment in the region and a hub for worldwide cultural events, art and exhibitions.”

Opened in 2017 on Saadiyat Island as part of a Dh1.92 billion agreement between the governments of Abu Dhabi and France, Louvre Abu Dhabi celebrated its fifth anniversary in November with a three-day festival, which included a performance by Grammy winner John Legend.

Designed by renowned French architect Jean Nouvel, the centrepiece of Louvre Abu Dhabi is its silver dome that creates a spectacular "rain of light" effect as the sun passes overhead.

"Louvre Abu Dhabi is a cultural landmark, with galleries that display artworks, shedding light on human creativity throughout history," Emirates Post Group said. "The museum’s ancient and modern art pieces tell the stories of civilisations and eternal human values. Since its opening, it has become a unique social space that brings people together in an artistic and cultural environment."

The commemorative stamps, priced at Dh3, are available at all Emirates Post Customer Happiness Centres as well as online at www.emiratespostshop.ae.

