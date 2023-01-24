Louvre Abu Dhabi’s new exhibition showcases magic of Bollywood

Louvre Abu Dhabi’s new exhibition, Bollywood Superstars: A Short Story of Indian Cinema, is an enchanting look into the world of Indian storytelling.

The show, which has just opened and runs until June 4, is expansive yet intimate and filled with detailed information.

The Bollywood film genre is known for elaborate stories filled with powerful musical numbers and intricately choreographed dances scenes set in spectacular locations. They are a riveting experience, full of emotional highs and lows, in an alluring world that is larger than life.

“It's a universal topic,” Souraya Noujaim, scientific, curatorial and collections management director at Louvre Abu Dhabi, tells The National.

“Everyone knows about Bollywood cinema in the Middle East. It’s a huge success in this region. It’s also a way to bring popular culture into institution. For me, that’s also the way forward. We need to break these walls and for us in Abu Dhabi, as a universal museum, this is one of our many shows.”

This is the first time Louvre Abu Dhabi has presented an exhibition which centres on film, one that focuses on the South Asian subcontinent, on this scale.

The exhibition was organised in partnership with Musee du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac and France Museums.

For Bollywood aficionados or novices to the genre, the thoughtfully curated exhibition is not only entertaining, it's also educational and inspiring.

“The first purpose of the exhibition was to feature main movies and main actors of Indian cinema history,” says Julien Rousseau, a curator of the show.

“The movies on display are a work of art. They are not only here to illustrate the other works in the exhibition, they're really shown as art, like a painting or sculpture.”

The exhibition includes more than 80 artworks, including photographs, textiles, graphic arts, costumes and more than 30 film extracts that offer context around the history of Indian cinema, from its beginnings in the late 19th century to present day.

It’s important to note, the exhibition is not set out in chronological order. The experience is connected thematically through a mix of different types of Indian cinema and artworks from the collections of Louvre Abu Dhabi, Musee du quai Branly — Jacques Chirac, Musee de l’armee, Musee national des arts asiatiques — Guimet, al-Sabah Collection, Raja Ravi Varma Heritage Foundation and Priya Paul Collection.

Portable storyteller's altar with historiated panels of Ramayan scenes, Mid-20th century, Painted wood. Photo: Victor Besa / The National

It is instead organised through three different sections full of a multitude of work from the ornamental to the interactive, as each space is connected through vibrant colours and a mix of art, artefacts and film.

The three sections of the exhibition

The first section looks at the early devices of storytelling, from scrolls, costumes, shadow puppets and tapestries to magic lanterns. Most of these depict the story of one of two major Sanskrit epics of ancient India — the Mahabharata and the Ramayaṇa.

Illustrating how these early vehicles of storytelling were used, most of which are still in use today in parts of India, we learn how these stories themselves were also translated and recreated into the first films of India.

An example of this would be dance. Different illustrations, no matter the medium, often illustrated elaborate poses by the characters and depictions of movements.

“We wanted to show the importance of dance in Indian art because the choreography is like a language for Indian visual arts,” says Rousseau. “These dancing positions express some feelings. Dancing, of course, is also one of the main inspiration for the cinema.”

The second section displays the main influence of some of the first movies from Indian cinema along with early major blockbusters in the context of their historical and mythological influences.

This part of the exhibition features everything from posters and movie clips to an interactive section where visitors can stand in front of a green screen with a changing background and put themselves in various Bollywood films.

A display of black and white photographs from the movies of renowned endian director Satyajit Ray. Photo: Victor Besa / The National

The exhibition concludes with a focus on more contemporary cinema as well as Bollywood's superstars. This final section includes a stunning recreation of the ornate Art Deco single-screen cinemas of India, where audiences would go in the 1970s to see new releases and re-runs of classic Bollywood films. Today, most are closed or abandoned.

“We decided to screen a footage of Sholay, which is one of the first Bollywood movies,” says Kessous.

“The word Bollywood appeared during this time, in the 1970s, and this film shows everything [from the Bollywood genre], romance, action, drama, everything all in one movie.”

The exhibition also makes a point to showcase Indian movies that don’t solely fall into the commercial realm.

“Cinema in India is a plural form,” says Helene Kessous, the exhibition's second curator. “We wanted also to give a glimpse of another kind of cinema that presents also another kind of India.”

As part of this effort, visitors can see footage and photos from black-and-white films, such as the work of renowned director Satyajit Ray, who was known for his slow, neorealist non-commercial films.

The curators hope that through the exhibition, visitors will leave with a deeper understanding of how this internationally loved film genre came to be.

“Mainly we try to show you how to appreciate and to understand this history,” says Rousseau. “We are not here really to explain the magic of the movie, because that, we cannot really explain.”

Bollywood Superstars: A Short Story of Indian Cinema is on view at Louvre Abu Dhabi until June 4.

A visit to Baghdadi Museum — in pictures