John Legend to perform at Louvre Abu Dhabi in November to mark museum's fifth anniversary

John Legend will return to the UAE in November, to perform a special show at Louvre Abu Dhabi.

The Green Light singer will play at Louvre Abu Dhabi Grand Festival on November 12. Tickets are on sale now, priced from Dh295.

Legend is an EGOT winner, having won all the major entertainment awards — the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards — during his career. He is most known for his soulful R&B ballads such as Ordinary People, All of Me and Love Me Now.

The gig announcement comes soon after the release of the singer's eighth studio album, Legend, in September.

In 2020, he performed at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival, singing all the hits from his almost two-decade career.

Legend rolled out all the classics — including Used to Love U, Stay With You and Ordinary People from his 2004 Grammy Award-winning debut album, Get Lifted. There were plenty of other crowd-pleasers, from Tonight (Best You Ever Had) to Penthouse Floor and Green Light, a favourite from his 2008 studio album Evolver.

Read more Post Malone to perform at Abu Dhabi's Etihad Park in December

"Suave, smooth and endlessly uplifting, Legend has clearly developed a tried-and-tested formula that works. He didn’t stray too far from it last night, but, still, much love," wrote The National in a review of the gig.

The Louvre Abu Dhabi Grand Festival will take place from November 11 until November 13 to celebrate the museum’s fifth anniversary.

The weekend’s line-up also includes performances by Majid Al-Muhandis and Omar Khairat.

More information and tickets are available at abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net