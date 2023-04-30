Emirati twins among top chefs at Sharjah Children's Reading Festival

Chefs from around the world are set to cook up a storm at the Cookery Corner of Sharjah Children's Reading Festival next week.

The 14th SCRF will welcome 12 chefs from nine countries, including Emirati twins Maitha and Abdulrahman Al Hashimi, who will take part in more than 30 culinary events during the 12-day festival, to be held from May 3 to 14.

The event at Expo Centre Sharjah, held under the theme Train your Brain, is meant to teach visitors about different cultures, celebrate the talents of young people from around the world and promote the power of books and reading for all.

The Cookery Corner programme will present festivalgoers with a range of culinary events on stage, focusing on cuisine from the region as well as Asia, Africa and Europe. Visiting chefs and food experts are celebrated in their chosen culinary fields, many of whom have written bestselling books and have a dedicated online following.

The Al Hashimi twins, 14, will showcase culinary gems from the UAE. The siblings are the youngest chefs to receive diplomas from the International Centre for Culinary Arts in Dubai.

Lebanese chef and author Fatina Al Daher, who gained a dedicated online following through her style of quick cooking videos, will share some of her easy dishes, while chef and author Assia Othman will introduce some traditional Moroccan dishes at the festival.

Gabonian chef Anto Cocagne, who lives in Paris, and whose ambition is to popularise African cooking around the world, will share her cooking journey with audiences while Ana Ortins will delve into her passion for Portuguese cuisine inspired by her home town in the Alentejo region of Portugal.

Chef and blogger Uma Raghuraman, known as "Masterchef Mom" online, will recreate recipes from her book My Genius Lunch Box, which consists of healthy meals for children.

Self-taught vegan chef Priyanka Naik will share her unique eco-friendly cooking approach, while New Zealand chef and author Ashia Ismael will show audiences how her Indian lineage has influenced her cooking style.

SCRF will also feature the first Cookery Workshops for Kids, bringing together participating chefs and young culinary enthusiasts to teach them how to create their own lunch boxes and make simple, healthy dishes.

Sharjah Children's Reading Festival will run from May 3 – 14 at the Expo Centre Sharjah. More information is available at www.scrf.ae