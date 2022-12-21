Festive recipe: Christmas fruitcake from Dubai Hilton pastry chef

The holiday season is here and what better way to celebrate than with food?

In this series of seasonal dishes, we ask chefs from some of the UAE's top restaurants to share their favourite festive recipes.

Christmas fruitcake from Social Bee, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Praveen Kumar, executive chef at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah and winner of several pastry chef accolades, whips up a Christmas fruitcake for you to try at home. “Eating a Christmas cake is a long-standing tradition that started back in the 16th century, with modern-day variations including frosting, powdered sugar, orange zest and more,” says Kumar, who is from India and has worked in the US and Saudi Arabia before moving to the UAE. His version, for example, is replete with dried fruit, nuts and winter spices.

Fruitcake

Serves 26

Candied fruit can be soaked in brandy, honey or syrup for this recipe. Photo: Yana Gorbunova / Unsplash

Ingredients and method for fruit soaking

250g golden raisins

100g sultanas

100g blackcurrants

100g dried prunes, diced

100g dried mini cranberry

100g Corsiglia orange candied cubes

100g Corsiglia lemon candied cubes

100g Corsiglia candied cube mix orange/lemon/amar

50g Amarena dark cherries in syrup, diced

300ml dark rum (can be replaced with honey or syrup)

300ml brandy (can be replaced with honey or syrup)

De-stem and wash the raisins and sultanas. Leave to dry on a clean cloth, ideally for a day. Combine all the fruits and soak with alcohol, honey or syrup. Cover tightly and rest in an ambient-temperature room for as long as possible, ideally 10 days or longer. If you have to soak last minute, cook the mixture for 30 minutes on a low heat, cool completely then chill it in the refrigerator.

Ingredients and method for the Christmas fruit cake

200g T45 pastry flour

42g almond powder

10g baking powder

5g cocoa powder

5g cinnamon powder

5g ginger powder

5g spice mix powder

5g orange zest

5g lemon zest

250g unsalted butter

236g dark brown sugar

5ml vanilla extract

4 whole eggs

1kg soaked fruits

50g roasted almonds, sliced

50g roasted walnuts, chopped

50g roasted pecan nuts, chopped