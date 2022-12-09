Festive recipe: Beef Rossini from Bar du Port

The holiday season is here and what better way to celebrate than with food?

In this series of seasonal dishes, we ask chefs from some of the UAE's top restaurants to share their favourite festive recipes.

Beef Rossini from Bar du Port

Lebanese executive chef Hadi Saroufim aims to bring a slice of the Mediterranean to Dubai Harbour through the restaurant Bar Du Port, by using quality, seasonal produce to create simple dishes that let the ingredients shine.

Of the beef Rossini recipe he shares with The National, Saroufim says: “Also known as Tournedos Rossini, this dish was created for and named in honour of Italian composer Gioachino Antonio Rossini. This is a typically French festive dish that I learnt to make years ago under the guidance of Michelin-lauded chef Thierry Marx. To date, I love its flavours and enjoy making it, especially during the festive season.”

Chef Hadi Saroufim's beef Rossini recipe calls for Wagyu beef. AFP

Beef Rossini

Serves 4

Ingredients and method for the beef stock (makes about 2.5l)

500g beef bones

250g beef shank

250g oxtail

1 white onion, peeled and halved

1 carrot, halved lengthways

1 celery stick

15g shiitake mushrooms

10g dried porcini mushrooms

½ clove garlic, unpeeled

3g fennel seeds

3g black peppercorns

1 star anise

125ml soy sauce

3 litres water

Lightly roast the bones, shank and oxtail in the oven for about 30 minutes. Add the onion to a dry pan over high heat and leave until very dark brown, nearly burnt. Place all the ingredients in a large pan and bring to a gentle simmer. Skim the surface and cook for three hours. The trick is to simmer at a bare roll and remember to skim any impurities at regular intervals to create the perfect stock. Without moving the pan, turn off the heat and gently ladle the broth out using a very fine sieve and without disturbing the base too much.

Ingredients and method for the gravy (makes 300ml)

30g shallots, chopped

50g unsalted butter

Fresh thyme, to taste

1.2 litres beef stock

Sea salt and ground black pepper, to taste

Cook the shallots in the butter with fresh thyme until soft. Add the beef stock and reduce by three-quarters until a gravy consistency is reached. Season to taste.

Ingredients and method for the beef

100g unsalted butter

4 slices brioche bread

50ml extra-virgin olive oil

1kg Wagyu beef tenderloin, cut into 4 equal pieces

Sea salt and ground black pepper, to taste

Fresh thyme and garlic, to taste

4 slices foie gras raw lobe, 50g each

Perigord black truffle, thinly sliced, to taste

Heat half the butter in a skillet over a medium heat and fry the brioche bread slices on both sides until golden. Arrange the fried bread on a serving platter and set aside. Season the steaks, then heat the remaining butter and oil in the skillet. Over high heat, cook the steaks to rare — about one minute on each side — with fresh thyme and garlic. Remove from the pan and loosely cover with foil. Allow to rest in a warm place for five minutes, then continue cooking in an oven until the meat reaches 56°C. Pace skillet on high heat. Season the slices of foie gras and sear for one minute on each side until a deep golden brown.

To serve