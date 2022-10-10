Abu Dhabi Culinary Season returns with discounted meals and chef's tables

If you live in Abu Dhabi or plan to visit the capital, which is rapidly becoming a gastronomical hub, grab your seat at the table for Abu Dhabi Culinary Season.

The Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi has announced that the months-long celebration of food is ongoing until December 5, under the theme Flavours Abu Dhabi.

The event is known to bring some of the emirate’s most popular foodie activities, promotions and discounts, and this fifth season, too, features a delicious line-up.

The highlight is always the Chef's Table series that is back this year, but with a twist. While 20 of the city's restaurants will serve up chef-curated multi-course menus and masterclasses, diners can also look forward to being utterly entertained by the prowess of famed magician and illusionist Drummond Money-Coutts (of Death by Magic fame). Chef's Table sessions can be booked between October 25 and November 27. Participating restaurants include Niri, Talea by Antonio Guida, Hakkasan, LPM, Oak Room and Paradiso Abu Dhabi.

The cherry on top is the Food Forward series, which involves a collaboration between Emirati and international chefs, who put together an unmissable dining experience at Emirates Palace from November 3 to 5. Some chefs coming together this year include Jordy Navarra, Jake Kellie and Khaled Alsaadi.

More exclusive dining is on the table by way of three supper clubs, which will be hosted across the two-month span. Each table will be hosted by a different chef, who will also interact with diners and then let in on his or her culinary secrets. We know that Lebanese chef Maroun Chedid (of Top Chef Middle East fame) will host one supper club on November 12, but the other two dates and names are yet to be confirmed.

READ MORE What is the foodverse and how can you grab a seat at the table?

There are plenty of other events, including a Salt pop-up with sliders and shows starting mid-October; and Salt Art, a combination of food and art at Manarat Al Saadiyat from November 14-20.

If you're not one for stepping out all that often, keep your eyes peeled for Abu Dhabi Culinary Season deals and discounts on most food delivery apps, including subsidised set menus for UFC from October 17 to 23.

More information is available at visitabudhabi.ae

The 26 best concerts and events coming to Abu Dhabi, from Post Malone to Blackpink — in puctures