50 tasty discounts in Dubai for DSS Summer Restaurant Week, including Bib Gourmand winners

In its 25-year history, 2022 marks the first time Dubai Summer Surprises has launched Summer Restaurant Week.

The special event gives foodies an opportunity to explore new or favourite haunts at discounted prices, while increasing footfall for restaurants during the slow season.

Some savings are substantial, as is the 50-strong list of restaurants that have signed up. The promotions run until Sunday, August 28.

Priced between Dh95 and Dh150, the Summer Restaurant Week menus mostly offer diners a choice of one starter and one main, or one main and one dessert. Some of the menus are available for lunch and dinner, while others are one or the other.

Notable bargains are to be had at the fine-dining restaurants, including five of the 14 venues that made it to the Bib Gourmand category in the debut Michelin Guide Dubai — Fi’lia, Indya by Vineet, Reif Japanese Kushiyaki, Brasserie Boulud and Goldfish.

At Fi’lia, for example, Dh95 will get you a starter and a main, which would otherwise cost Dh172 for the tomatino with feta cheese and marinara meatballs. At Indya by Vineet, pay Dh95 for the chicken seekh and lamb chettinad (usually Dh90 a pop). At Brasserie Boulud, a Nicoise salad and chicken breast with mushroom fricassee would usually set you back by Dh235, but the DSS menu is priced at Dh95.

Elsewhere, popular Madinat Jumeirah restaurant Pai Thai has priced its Summer Restaurant Week menu at Dh150, but this includes a starter, main and dessert — which would usually come up to Dh255.

Others on the list include: fusion Indian restaurant Farzi Cafe, Balkan cafe 21grams, Spanish spot El Sur, British gastropub Duck Hook, Arabic institution Al Nafoorah and healthy cafe Bounty Beets.

For the full list and detailed menus, see www.visitdubai.com