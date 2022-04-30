12 cookbooks inspired by films and TV shows, from 'Friends' to 'Star Wars'

If you’ve ever watched a TV show or movie and found your mouth watering at the dishes they’re tucking into, then these cookbooks are for you.

They feature an array of recipes either from or inspired by popular movies and TV shows, including Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, Friends and Downton Abbey, so you and your guests can tuck into the kind of fare Jon Snow, Hermione Granger, Monica Geller and Lady Grantham might enjoy ...

'Parks and Recreation: The Official Cookbook'

The latest companion cookbook to a TV show pulls together some of the best dishes from comedy hit Parks and Recreation.

Learn how to make Ron Swanson’s Meat Tornado Burrito, Stu’s Stew, and Leslie Knope’s Favourite JJ’s Diner Waffles, among others. April and Andy’s Most Amazing Grilled Cheese Sandwich Ever Made is another highlight.

$24.95, www.amazon.com, available from June 8, 2022

'Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: The official Black Spire Outpost Cookbook'

The Star Wars fan in your life will love working their way through these 70 recipes inspired by some of the tastiest treats in the galaxy.

Enjoy Nerf Kebabs, Huttese Slime Pods, Spicy Mandalorian Stew, and more, with a host of dishes created by chef Strono "Cookie" Tuggs.

Dh126.95, www.noon.com

'The Walking Dead: The Official Cookbook and Survival Guide'

Learn not only to whip up dishes inspired by the show, such as Carl’s pudding and Carol’s baked goods, but pick up some handy survival tips, too.

Inspired by the hit TV show about a zombie apocalypse, the book also provides expert information on foraging, hunting wild game and outdoor cooking to enjoy while tucking into Hershel’s spaghetti.

Dh78.60, www.amazon.ae

'Outlander Kitchen: The Official Outlander Companion Cookbook'

Fans of Claire and Jamie’s love story across the ages will want to snap up this companion to popular TV show, Outlander.

Author Theresa Carle-Sanders sets out to prove Scottish cooking isn’t all haggis and porridge, creating dishes named for the stars such as A Coddled Egg for Duncan, Murphy’s Beef Broth, Conspirators’ Cassoulet, and Black Jack Randall’s Dark Chocolate Lavender Fudge.

Dh180.58, www.bookdepository.com

'Gilmore Girls: The Official Cookbook'

While this book won’t serve up Luke on a platter, it will offer a taste of some of the dishes available at his diner.

Featuring recipes from across Stars Hollow, create Sookie’s Risotto, Mrs Kim’s Flaxseed Muffins and Luke’s Cheeseburger, along with a host of recipes from the fictional town's restaurants, including the Dragonfly Inn and Al’s Pancake World.

$27.99, www.amazon.com

'The Official Harry Potter Baking Book'

If you’re looking to inspire your children to get creative in the kitchen, this book is ideal.

It has more than 40 recipes inspired by J K Rowling’s wizarding world. Whip up a batch of Pumpkin Patch Pies, a tray of Owl Muffins or even some Hogwarts Gingerbread. There are gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan recipes as well.

Dh93.39, www.amazon.ae

'Friends: The Official Cookbook'

If you’ve ever wanted to recreate Rachel’s trifle, minus the beef sauteed with peas and onions, of course, this is the book for you.

This companion to the hit show features recipes fans will instantly recognise, such as Phoebe's Grandmother's Cookies, Chandler's Milk You Can Chew, and Just for Joey Fries. Plus, there’s everything you need to make the famous Moist Maker sandwich from season five.

Dh114.67, www.amazon.ae

'A Feast of Ice and Fire: The Official Game of Thrones Companion Cookbook'

Featuring more than 100 recipes from Westeros and beyond, the dishes in this cookbook run the gamut from hearty fare the men at The Wall would love to tuck into, to what Sansa Stark might serve for elevenses.

Dishes are divided by region and include rack of lamb and herbs from The Wall; baked apples from The North; cream swans from The South; quails drowned in butter from King’s Landing; chickpea paste from Dorne, and tyroshi honeyfingers from Across the Narrow Sea.

Dh18.78, www.amazon.ae

'The Official Downton Abbey Cookbook'

It’s not only recipes you’ll find in this accompaniment to the popular TV show. There are also dining, hosting and etiquette tips aplenty from author and food historian Annie Gray, to keep even the pickiest Dowager Countess happy.

Recipes are all typical of the time period in which the show is set and are divided into Upstairs and Downstairs. Upstairs dishes include oysters au gratin and cucumber soup, while Downstairs features beef stew with dumplings, and jam and custard tarts.

Dh227.74, www.bookdepository.com

'Marvel Eat the Universe: The Official Cookbook'

With the cuisine from so many worlds and universes to delve into, this cookbook brings some fan favourites to the table at home.

Chef Justin Warner has created an array of dishes inspired by the MCU, including Phoenix Hot Chicken and Egg Bowl, Hulk Smashed Potatoes and Green Goblin Pumpkin Bombs.

$16.09, www.amazon.com

'Supernatural: The Official Cookbook'

Fans of the Winchester brothers’ exploits over the years will enjoy this culinary journey of some of their favourite foods.

Cook your way through some of Dean’s best-loved dishes, including cheeseburger and fries; go healthy with Sam's salads, or honour Castiel with angel food cake. And yes, of course there’s plenty of pie.

Dh124.39, www.amazon.ae

'Back To The Future: The Official Hill Valley Cookbook'

Fans of the sci-fi trilogy will recognise some of the dishes, which take readers on a time-travelling journey from the 1800s to the 2000s, just like the films did.

Create hearty recipes from the Wild West, through the classics of the '50s, all the way up to modern dishes Marty McFly would love. There’s even a recipe for the famous dehydrated pizza.

Dh82.92, www.amazon.ae