'House of the Dragon': teaser trailer for 'Game of Thrones' prequel series is released

The House of the Dragon trailer is here. Set "200 years before the fall of the throne," the Game of Thrones prequel looks set to right the wrongs of the HBO's hit series' final season.

In the one-minute teaser, we see Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon and Paddy Considine as King Viserys I Targaryen.

"Dreams didn't make us kings, dragons did," Prince Daemon Targaryen says in a voiceover, as a character with trademark Targaryen blonde locks walks towards the Iron Throne.

Watch the 'House of the Dragon' trailer here:

The depiction of the Iron Throne in the coming series is already appealing to fans, who say its interpretation in the Game of Thrones series was too small.

The giant throne is presented as climbing up steps, as opposed to the single metal seat that appeared in the original series. The depiction of the royal seat is something Game of Thrones author George RR Martin cites as an error in the television series.

“[The] Iron Throne is massive. Ugly. Asymmetric,” Martin wrote in a live journal. “It’s a throne made by blacksmiths hammering together half-melted, broken, twisted swords, wrenched from the hands of dead men or yielded up by defeated foes … a symbol of conquest … it has the steps I describe, and the height. From on top, the king dominates the throne room. And there are thousands of swords in it, not just a few.”

Aside from a more novel-accurate Iron Throne, the House of the Dragon teaser doesn't give much away in terms of plot. We know that it is set in Westeros, two centuries before the storyline of Game of Thrones, when House Targaryen was in power. In Game of Thrones, Daenerys Targaryen is, of course, the most notable character from the royal house.

The trailer is packed with sword fighting, jousting knights and family members flocking to feasts, en masse.

We also see Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower and Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria.

An exact release date has not been confirmed, but House of the Dragon is set to come out in 2022.