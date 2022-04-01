Eight Ramadan tents and majlises to visit in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

After a notable absence over the past two years owing to the pandemic, Ramadan tents and majlises have once again returned to the UAE. Always a favourite with friends and family, there's plenty to celebrate this year. Whether it's an iftar with a view or suhoor under the stars, here's a look at eight tents to visit in Abu Dhabi and Dubai to mark the occasion.

Amaseena at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai

Amaseena will have Bedouin-inspired tents under the stars while Arabic music plays to create an authentic desert dining experience. There will be lamb mandi, traditional favourites such as tagine and a spread across nine stations that showcases the best of Middle Eastern cuisine from Morocco, Lebanon, the UAE and more. The iftar buffet starts at Dh249 per person, while suhoor is a la carte, with dishes from Dh35.

Daily; iftar from sunset-9pm, suhoor from 10pm-1am; The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai; www.ritzcarlton.com; 04 399 4000

Asateer Tent at Atlantis, The Palm

Atlantis, The Palm's Asateer Tent is returning this year. Photo: Atlantis, The Palm

Palm Jumeirah’s hugely popular Asateer Tent is back and serves both iftar and suhoor, with the addition of themed buffet nights this year, including Moroccan, Lebanese, Persian and Emirati cuisine. The tent also features a variety of seating arrangements for guests, including a Royal Majlis, four VIP Majlis areas, two family majlises, as well as booth seating and more than 100 dining tables. Iftar is Dh240 per person on weekdays and Dh260 on weekends. Meanwhile, those wanting to attend suhoor will need to have a minimum spend of Dh170 per person excluding shisha.

Daily; iftar is sunset-8.30pm, suhoor is 9.30pm-2.30am; Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; atlantisthepalm.com; 04 426 2626

Al Majlis at Madinat Jumeirah

Al Majlis will be open for iftar and suhoor throughout Ramadan. The main dining space has a distinctly Arab vibe with its twinkling lights, chandeliers and generous use of mirrors. Buffet stations serve up Middle Eastern and international dishes. For those who prefer more privacy, there are four private majlis seating areas that can be booked exclusively for larger groups. Iftar is Dh220 per person, while suhoor starts at Dh185 per person.

Daily; iftar is sunset-8.30pm, suhoor is 9.30pm-3am; Madinat Jumeirah, Al Sufouh, Dubai; call 04 366 5500 or email al-majlis@jumeirah.com

Al Hadheerah tent at Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa

The beautiful scenery makes the drive to Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa worth it. Iftar features nearly a dozen food stations serving cuisines from Emirati and Omani to Syrian and Moroccan, with several vegetarian options available, too. An oud player and Tanoura dancer will be on hand to set the scene, and guests can also enjoy a heritage show featuring a falcon and camel. Advance reservation is required.

Daily; sunset-10pm; Dh299 per person, children aged 4 to 11 get 50 per cent off; Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa, Al Qudra Road, Dubai; call 04 809 6194 or email bas.restaurants@meydanhotels.com

Rooftop tent at SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences

Enjoy iftar on the 75th floor of SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences as the property will host a Ramadan tent on its rooftop for the first time. Throughout the holy month, guests can enjoy breaking their fast from sunset with panoramic views of the Dubai skyline. The tent will feature majlis seating, colourful lanterns and Arabian carpets. Guests will be welcomed with medjoul dates and fresh juices before being served freshly baked breads and dips. Sharing style starters will be served while guests can choose from tajine, quail, seafood, mushroom or lamb for mains. End on a sweet note with a selection of desserts including mango kunafa and pistachio baklava. Space is limited to only 50 guests daily, so booking is required. In-house guests can also enjoy suhoor on the 75h floor, which is from 10pm until sunrise.

Daily; sunset-10pm; Dh185 per person; SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences, Business Bay, Dubai; email slsdubai@slshotels.com or call 04 607 0757

Majlis of the World at Global Village

Global Village announced that it will extend its opening by four weeks, meaning that it will stay open throughout the holy month. The family-friendly attraction will host Ramadan Nights, a multicultural iftar and suhoor experience at the Majlis of the World. There will be an outdoor tent that offers sit-down meals along with traditional entertainment such as live music and board games. On weekends, there will be a 9pm fireworks show to mark the occasion. Table options come in two, four or six-person seating.

Daily; sunset-2am; Dh150 for two hours or Dh200 for the entire evening; Global Village, Dubai; www.globalvillage.ae

Majlis Lounge at Rosewood Abu Dhabi

Enjoy iftar overlooking the Abu Dhabi skyline at Rosewood Abu Dhabi. Starting at sunset, head to the Majlis Lounge for an iftar with live stations featuring Ramadan favourites from local and regional to international flavours. Early bird special of week one for Dh215. The iftar menu will change every two to three days. Meanwhile, enjoy suhoor with a set menu or a la carte. Iftar is sunset to 9pm, while suhoor is 10pm to 3am.

Daily; Dh235 per person for iftar, Dh195 for suhoor set menu; Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi; www.rosewoodhotels.com; call 02 813 5520 or email abudhabi.festival@rosewoodhotels.com

Al Meylas at Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi

Head to Al Meylas to enjoy an iftar in a modern majlis with an assortment of Ramadan classics. Choose from a set menu or enjoy a la carte with dishes that consist of mezze favourites such as warak enab, fatayer, and savour mains such as chicken shawarma or Arabic mixed grill. Finish the meal by sampling the restaurant’s signature kunafa.

Daily; sunset-2am; Dh300 per person for set menu; Al Meylas, Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi; www.fourseasons.com; 02 333 2222