Chinese New Year: where to celebrate in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Chinese New Year is coming up, which means restaurants around the UAE will be celebrating the Year of the Tiger with delicious feasts.

Whether it's buffet selections, set menus or family-style meals, in fine-dining restaurants or low-key street food-style eateries, there is something for everyone this spring festival.

Festivities are kicking off in the next week, ahead of Chinese New Year on February 1. Here's a look at where to celebrate in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Abu Dhabi

Hakkasan Abu Dhabi

Dim sum on Hakkasan's Chinese New Year menu. Photo: Hakkasan

The fine-dining Cantonese restaurant will welcome the Year of the Tiger with a limited-edition menu including a tiger-inspired beverage. The menu starts with a salad, with house cured salmon and plum dressing, served alongside a dim sum trio of baked truffle duck puff, tiger prawn dumpling and wild mushroom puff. Mains include baked cornfed spatchcock with chestnut, morel mushroom and angelica root and wok-fried wild sea bass with enoki mushroom and spicy sesame soy. Finish it off with a gold tiger-striped orange dark chocolate firecracker with mandarin sorbet.

Monday, January 31 to Sunday, February 13; 6pm-11.30pm; prices start at Dh488 per person; Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi; hakkasan@emiratespalace.ae; 02 690 7739

Nahaam Lunar New Year brunch

Nahaam will be hosting a special Chinese New Year brunch. Photo: Nahaam

Nahaam at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers will host a Lunar New Year brunch with a specially curated menu of Chinese dishes. The restaurant will have Chinese-themed decor including wall art and hostesses decked out in traditional dress. The brunch will also feature live entertainment.

Saturday, February 5; 12.30pm-4pm; starting from Dh370; Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi; www.hilton.com; 02 811 5666

Dubai

Sea Fu

Sea Fu will have a special Chinese New Year menu for five days. Photo: Sea Fu

Sea Fu is ringing in the Chinese New Year with a special menu for five days. Located in the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, the outlet will have a number of key dishes on the menu that signify helping bring luck, opportunity and fortune into the new year such as dumplings, xiao long bao, Alaskan King crab and chicken with winter black truffle.

Monday to Friday, January 31 to February 4; 12.30pm-midnight; prices vary; Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, Dubai; seafu.dubaijb@fourseasons.com; 04 270 7777

SHI

Shi will be celebrating the Lunar New Year with a limited-edition menu as well as a special brunch. Photo: Shi

Authentic Chinese fine-dining eatery SHI is celebrating with a limited-edition daily menu as well as a special brunch with traditional and modern Chinese dishes.

The brunch menu will consists of a four-course meal with hot and sour soup and an option of assorted sushi platter. Then there are classic Chinese starters such as crispy duck bao ban, dim sum, crispy soft-shell crab and Cantonese char siu beef. Mains include Wagyu beef in black pepper sauce, wok-tossed lobster and Alaskan black cod with miso sauce. Those with a sweet tooth can finish the brunch off with taro creme brulee and mochi.

Saturdays, January 29 and February 5; 1pm-4pm; starts at Dh420; Bluewaters Island, Dubai; reservations@shirestaurant.com; 04 393 9990

There is also a limited-edition a la carte menu that will commemorate the Lunar New Year. The menu will be available for one week during lunch and dinner with dishes such as black Angus beef char siu boa, duck salad with peanut sauce, coral sea bass with chef’s home town sauce and wok tossed lobster with guilin sauce.

Saturday to Saturday, January 29 to February 5; 1pm-3.30pm and 6pm-2am; prices vary; Bluewaters Island, Dubai; reservations@shirestaurant.com; 04 393 9990

Buddha-Bar Dubai

Buddha-Bar is hosting a special Buddha-Bar Nights event, with a Chinese New Year theme, for four nights. There will be new shows and entertainment as well as a specially curated menu for the occasion. Expect starters such as duck salad, truffle mushroom chicken bao and soft shell crab. Mains include char sui Wagyu short rib and mushroom rice clay pot, sweet and sour sea bream and grilled five spices corn-fed chicken. Finish it off with mango pudding, chocolate or sesame dice. The venue will be filled with colourful flowers, orchids and traditional Chinese decorations.

Wednesday to Friday, February 2 to 5; 7pm-1am on Saturday and Wednesday, 7pm-2am on Thursday and Friday; prices vary; Grosvenor House, Dubai; www.buddhabar-dubai.com; 04 317 6000