Veganuary 2022: UAE deals and menus to help you stick to a plant-based diet

January has long been considered a month of change, where we get a chance to reflect and relax after the gluttony that comes with December. It’s no wonder then, that for many, it’s also synonymous with Veganuary, a month-long initiative that involves eschewing all meat and dairy products in favour of a plant-based diet.

Whether you’re doing it for health reasons, animal welfare or because you’re curious, it’s a great time to give veganism a go. To help you out, a number of UAE establishments introduce vegan menus, dishes and offers. Here’s a look at some to try.

Black Tap

Black Tap has launched a vegan truffle shroom burger, available in all UAE branches, for Veganuary 2022. Photo: Black Tap

The burger joint is proving that vegan menus don’t have to be boring, with some indulgent limited-time dishes. Available in locations across the UAE until Monday, January 31, visitors can enjoy guac & chips, chili, salsa and sour cream-loaded Impossible chili tacos, crispy Brussels sprouts and a quinoa-based kale, avocado and salsa verde-flecked craft salad. But the show-stopper for the month is the vegan truffle shroom burger featuring a black bean and mushroom patty with vegan potato roll and truffle porcini cream sauce. Wash it all down with a Black N White vegan cakeshake.

Available daily, until Monday, January 31; Dh79 for the vegan truffle shroom burger; all locations in the UAE

Bombay Borough

A vegetable curry with banana leaf rice from Bombay Borough, as part of its new vegan menu. Photo: Bombay Borough

The Indian restaurant in DIFC has launched a vegan menu that includes traditional flavours and vegetables. Diners will be able to indulge in hearty dishes such as roasted sweet potatoes, vegetarian curry and banana leaf rice, beetroot and carrot chops, chargrilled asparagus and chilli tofu scramble.

Available daily, until Monday, January 31; DIFC, Gate Village 3, next to Sotheby's, opposite Gate 2; 043271555; www.bombayborough.com/dubai.html

Farzi Cafe

Asparagus and edamame pilaf from Farzi Cafe for Veganuary. Photo: Farzi Cafe

Chef Pradeep Negi has put together a clean eating body revival menu for January that features everything from vegan and vegetarian plates to “immune-boosting smoothies”. Running up to Monday, January 31, guests can order the Dh75 package which includes two dishes and a smoothie or juice; or Dh99 for three dishes and a smoothie or juice. Options on the menu include the asparagus and edamame pilaf and the vegetable kebab platter.

Available daily, until Monday, January 31; Dh75 for two dishes and a beverage; City Walk and Mall of the Emirates branches; 0504075590; www.farzicafe.ae

Jones The Grocer

Masala braised beans on toast is part of Jones The Grocer's new 'Body & Soul' menu. Photo: Jones The Grocer

Although not completely vegan, Jones The Grocer’s new Body & Soul menu deserves a mention because of the sheer number of plant-based options it includes. Guests can start their day by tucking into a chickpea omelette or the masala-braised beans. Other options include the vegan sublime salad (with oyster mushrooms and a marinated beetroot and avocado), and desserts such as the chocolate fondant. There’s even a salted caramel no-milk shake to whet your appetite.

Available daily, until Thursday, March 31; all Jones The Grocer branches; www.jonesthegrocer.com

Veganuary at Expo 2020 Dubai

Considering that Expo 2020 Dubai is all about innovation and the future, it’s no wonder the place is brimming with Veganuary offers, from a vegan food festival to some plant-based burgers.

Vegan Food Festival

January's Vegan Food Festival will take place at Expo 2020 Dubai's Festival Garden. Photo: Expo 2020 Dubai

This food festival will take place at three weekends (and over Friday, Saturday and Sunday) from Friday, January 14, to Sunday, January 30 at Expo 2020’s Festival Garden. Some of the brands to watch out for include Chuck Chick, which serves up Southern fried burgers, hot dogs and loaded fries, with a side of ‘50s Americana.

There’s Erpingham House, the UK’s largest plant-based restaurant, which is also plastic-free, and will bring its tacos, baos, burgers and salads by vegan entrepreneur Loui Blake. A line-up of DJs will keep the vibe alive until 2am, too. On Saturday and Sunday, January 29 and 30, vegan pop-up market Not Just For Vegans will also bring 60 home-grown ethical brands to Expo, selling fashion items to food and jewellery.

Fridays to Sundays, noon-2am, until January 30; Festival Garden, Wadi Avenue, Jubilee Park, near the Malaysia Pavilion; Expo 2020 Dubai

Alkebulan African Dining Hall

Red green red, a dish available at Alkebulan, includes black-eyed peas and palm oil stew, served with plantains, farofa and fresh avocado. Photo: Alkebulan African Dining Hall

Apart from hosting some celebrity chefs, the African food hall will be having a vegan take on their menu this January. Expect dishes such as stick icky no chicken bites and red green red, a dish of black-eyes-peas. There will also be a set menu for Dh150 which includes black-eyed pea hummus and a collard bean fried rice.

Daily, 10am-midnight; until Monday, January 31; Dh40 onwards; Expo 2020 Dubai; reservations@africandininghall.com

Adrift Burger Bar

Visitors can enjoy a vegan version of the famous DM Burger at Adrift Burger Bar in January. Photo: Josh Telles

The burger bar by David Myers already features vegan options such as the earth burger, curry leaf fries and truffle chips. But to celebrate Veganuary, it’s kicking things up a notch with its “any burger vegan initiative”. The Veganuary option includes substituting Adrift Burger Bar’s signature beef patty with the Impossible Burger patty, served on a vegan potato bun, using vegan cheese, and vegan mayo as a base for the secret sauce, house sauce and herbed aioli.

Daily, 5pm-10pm; until Monday, January 31; Mobility District, Expo 2020 Dubai; 04 317 3123; www.adriftburgerla.com/dubai

Long Chim

Expect spring rolls, aromatic vegetable curries or a smokey chilli relish with crispy bean curd, as part of the restaurant’s vegan menu.

Daily, 7pm-midnight, until Monday, January 31; Mobility District, Expo 2020; www.longchimdubai.com

Cafe Milano

The restaurant is celebrating Veganuary with a special menu that stays true to its authentic Italian roots. Think dishes such as the pizza dell’orto followed by frutti di bosco, a raspberry sorbet topped with blueberry sauce and fresh fruit.

Daily, until Monday, January 31; prices vary; Mobility District, Expo 2020; guestservices@cafemilano.ae

Alif Cafe

The sustainable concept is offering flavours from Pakistan and India with a vegan twist. Some specials include baingan bharta, or fire-roasted aubergine, served with rosemary paratha, cauliflower, chickpea and spinach Madras curry served with biryani rice and for dessert, a rose faux almond milk cake and pistachio and coconut kulfi.

Daily, 7pm-midnight, until Monday, January 31; Mobility District, Expo 2020; farm2table.ae