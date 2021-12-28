A vegan food festival is coming to Expo 2020 Dubai in January

For three weekends between January 14 and 30, Expo 2020 Dubai will play host to a vegan food festival in association with Dubai Vegan Days.

From fancy plates by chef Matthew Kenney to local street food by Papa Burty’s, expect plenty of plant-based flavours, plus an eco marketplace, an organic spa, activities and chefs’ talks throughout the day.

A line-up of DJs will keep the vibe alive until 2am, too.

Some of the brands to watch out for include Chuck Chick, which serves up southern fried burgers, hot dogs and loaded fries, with a side of ‘50s Americana. There’s Erpingham House, the UK’s largest plant-based restaurant, which is also plastic-free, and will bring its tacos, baos, burgers and salads by vegan entrepreneur Loui Blake.

Find pizzas at the Vegan Dough Co, which was created in London and will debut in the region for the first time. Floozie Cookie, meanwhile, brings chef Kimberly Lin’s signature “stuffed cookies” to the table, alongside Papa Burty’s Jamaican patties and Holy Carrot, a UK-born concept serving up Asian-inspired dishes with an international influence. The dishes there are not only vegan, but also gluten and sugar-free, without preservatives and additives.

Evergreen Organics, Qatar’s first fully vegan cafe will also make an appearance, as well as Mylk, a vegan chocolate and ice cream store from Doha.

Matthew Kenney’s Veg’d, which already has a venue at Expo 2020, will also host a stall in the festival.

The Festival Garden isn’t only about food. Visit Botany Lab, a vegan and organic spa from Qatar, which focuses on non-invasive treatments and face massage techniques.

On Saturday and Sunday, January 29 and 30, vegan pop-up market Not Just For Vegans will also bring 60 home-grown ethical brands to Expo, selling fashion to food and jewellery.

Venues across Expo throughout January will also be offering a range of vegan dishes, including Alkebulan The African Dining Hall, Adrift Burger Bar and Melbourne Lane.

The food festival will take place at Festival Garden, Wadi Avenue, Jubilee Park, near the Malaysia Pavilion, Fridays to Sundays, noon to 2am.

