Inside Epitome: Dubai’s first vegetarian restaurant, bar and lounge

The venue features Art Deco elements, Romanesque statues and a plethora of vegan options

There is no doubt the UAE is quickly becoming a haven for vegans and vegetarians.

While most big restaurants these days offer separate options and even dedicated menus, a new licensed space in town aims to be a first-of-its-kind by offering only meat-free options within a high-end backdrop.

Enter Epitome, a restaurant and lounge that opened last month in Aloft Dubai Creek, after a successful stint in Mumbai, India.

Pegging itself as Dubai’s first all-vegetarian lounge, the restaurant aims to “break the myth that vegetarian food is limited to salads”, and showcase how high-end, stylish and desirable the meat-free lifestyle can be.

The green velvet crystal dim sum. 
The green velvet crystal dim sum. Courtesy Epitome

Guests can tuck into a variety of global cuisines, with a focus on Indian, Japanese, Mexican, Thai and Chinese delicacies.

So get ready to sample dishes such as the Jodhpuri paneer tikka and avocado tikka masala. There are loads of vegan options as well, such as the elephant garlic and basil sticky rice, Balinese tofu and rice, and Cantonese lotus crisps.

There are also hand-crafted beverages on the menu, as well as live music and views of the Dubai skyline on offer.

Inside, customers can gawk at the interiors, which feature swanky Art Deco elements with plenty of Romanesque statues. There are Instagrammable backdrops galore, monochrome shades interspersed with bright red, and indoor and outdoor seating available.

In the future, the venue will also be launching pool brunches, ladies' nights and other special offers.

For a look at the interiors and dishes, scroll through the gallery above.

Open daily; 7pm-2am; Aloft Dubai Creek, Level 4; 054 705 3780; www.instagram.com/epitome.dubai

Updated: June 8, 2021 01:11 PM

