UAE home-grown favourite Allo Beirut to open three branches in Abu Dhabi in 2022

Ever since it first opened in 2018 in Dubai, Allo Beirut has become a firm favourite in the emirate.

And now, the home-grown restaurant is coming to the capital. The team behind the casual Lebanese venue have announced that they will be opening three new outlets in Abu Dhabi in 2022.

The news comes after the founders of Allo Beirut signed a franchise agreement with RMAL Hospitality, the group behind Wagamama in the UAE, Trader Vic’s in Dubai and all the Marco Pierre White restaurants outside of the UK, Ireland and the Channel Islands.

Although the new locations in the capital are currently under wraps, the first branch is expected to open in the first half of 2022.

The Dubai restaurant has gained quite a fan base since it popped up on Hessa Street. Offering a taste of Beirut in a laid-back setting, the restaurant is famous for its shawarmas, hummus and grills.

Allo Beirut was conceptualised in 2018 by the Black Spoon group, which is behind other restaurants such as Masti and Bombay Bungalow. Since then, it has opened two branches in Dubai, as well as Liban by Allo Beirut, a new concept at the Time Out Market Dubai, which serves a range of mezze items, saj sandwiches, shawarmas, grilled platters and fresh juices.

Read more The Virgin Mary Bar and Grand Beirut open in Abu Dhabi

“Time and time again, my heart called for the nostalgic smells and flavours of real Lebanese street food. So, it was only natural for me to bring those familiar flavours to Dubai for all to enjoy through Allo Beirut," said Fadi Haidar, founder of Allo Beirut. "I am delighted that we will now be able to offer these flavours and experiences to diners in Abu Dhabi, through our new partnership.”

Elias Madbak, managing director of RMAL Hospitality, said the restaurant will allow them to diversify their offering. “The timing couldn’t be better with the food scene in the capital becoming increasingly diverse. The brand is already a household name in Dubai and we are confident the three new restaurants will become the new favourite destination for Lebanese street food in Abu Dhabi."