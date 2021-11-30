The Virgin Mary Bar and Grand Beirut open in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi residents will be able to enjoy two delicious new concepts starting Tuesday. The Virgin Mary Bar (TVM) and Grand Beirut, both by MBT Restaurant Management, are opening their doors at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, right in time for the UAE’s National Day weekend.

TVM is especially exciting as it's the first-of-its-kind alcohol-free bar in the region and the first international outpost of the famous Irish bar, which will offer the “same look, taste and excitement of a bar, but without the alcohol”.

On the drinks menu are concoctions such as Upbeet (Borrago paloma blend, beetroot, watermelon and soda), Pink Preacher (Stiller's Celtic Myst, Muscat grape, Yerba Mate herbal tea, raspberry, cucumber and lime) and Tiki St (pomegranate molasses, hibiscus, pimento, Syrah grape, lime and black cardamom).

Apart from the alcohol-free cocktail menu, guests will be able to find interesting food and drink pairings.

Meanwhile, Grand Beirut is a home-grown concept that offers authentic Lebanese food with an innovative twist. The restaurant has been making waves since it opened its first branch at Dubai’s Silicon Oasis in June this year, followed by another branch at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Grand Beirut is known for offering guests an experience that is unique to the branch they are in.

Grand Beirut is known for its vibrant interior.

While the first Dubai branch offers an olive oil and vinegar tasting wall, the new Abu Dhabi location will have an immersive space that resembles the Levant’s vibrant streets, which customers can walk through and enjoy taking photos.

Guests can also enjoy the Instagram-worthy interiors that have become synonymous with the brand, as well as an abundance of flora, an open kitchen serving mezzes such as hummus bil falafel, halloumi znoud el sit bil zaatar, charcoal-cooked shawarma, as well as a live kunafa station.

Mezze at Grand Beirut.

“We have garnered so much from our presence at the Expo [2020] and the brand has been well received by visitors and high-profile guests,” said Niveen Ibrahim, chief operating officer at MBT Development and executive director at MBT Restaurant Management.

"The Abu Dhabi opening marks a new chapter in the wider expansion plans across the UAE."