London’s famous Indian fine-dining brand The Cinnamon Collection opens in Dubai

If you’ve ever been to London, chances are you’ve heard of The Cinnamon Club, the popular fine-dining Indian restaurant from chef Vivek Singh's The Cinnamon Collection.

And if you’re a fan of the famous restaurant – which just celebrated its 20th anniversary in England – you no longer have to travel there for a taste. The restaurant group will open three of its brands at the Park Hyatt Dubai, of which the first, Cinnamon Bazaar, opened on December 1.

The arrival of the restaurant group's Cinnamon Bazaar in the UAE marks the brand's first international outpost, and is part of a two-year residency during which time The Cinnamon Collection will debut three distinct concepts on a rotating basis in Dubai – Cinnamon Kitchen and The Cinnamon Club, as well as Cinnamon Bazaar.

Cinnamon Bazaar has been designed to “evoke the hustle and bustle of bazaars dotted along traditional trading routes”. Guests can find bright hues, patterned tiling, hanging lanterns, vibrant drapes and – in keeping with the concept – golden touches.

The menu pays tribute to bazaars, so you can expect a cross-cultural dining experience from all parts of India – with a modern twist. On the menu are snacks such as crab bonda and chicken Haleem with masala sourdough toast, mains include lamb rogan josh shepherd's pie, grilled aubergine with sesame peanut crumble; and Salli Wagyu short rib with pickled radish.

Chaats are a huge part of bazaars, and customers can find a chaat cart, with street food snacks given an elevated twist (think fillings such as king scallop ceviche with caviar, and watermelon).

There is even a Bazaar High Chai – with chaats and Anglo-Indian sandwiches – from Masala fish fingers to Kadhi chicken spring roll, and sweet treats.

From Spring 2022, the restaurant will be transformed into Cinnamon Kitchen, before transforming again in August 2022 to become The Cinnamon Club – the last part of the residency.

Details on the exact dates, or the idea behind the other two concepts, have not yet been revealed.

Singh said: “This year marks the 20th anniversary of our first restaurant, The Cinnamon Club, so it feels a fitting moment to extend our brand reach overseas.”