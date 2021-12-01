High tea with a circus: a review of Conrad Abu Dhabi's UAE National Day special show

Taking place in a hotel named after the man who founded Hilton, the Conrad Abu Dhabi certainly knows a thing or two about hospitality. And its latest offering as part of the UAE's jubilee celebrations combines afternoon tea, the splendour of the hotel's high-ceilinged lobby and a live circus-inspired show that's guaranteed to entertain.

Running on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays until December 8, the weekend afternoon tea at Conrad Abu Dhabi takes place in the chandelier-lit Lobby Lounge.

Called Up in the Air, the event features a silver three-tiered tray of sweet treats, a platter of dainty finger sandwiches, a basket of scones and a selection of beverages, all served alongside first-class entertainment by a cast of talented dancers and acrobats.

Entering a dream world

Up in the Air is a high tea with a difference taking place in the Lobby Lounge at Conrad Abu Dhabi. Photo: Conrad Abu Dhabi

Guests attending the eight-act show are welcomed into the Lobby Lounge, where they have unobstructed views of this performance, which is about an hour long.

The show begins as a dancer dressed in white enters the hotel, and moves gracefully between the guests towards the centre of the lobby. Putting down her luggage, she settles onto an ornate chaise lounge for an afternoon nap. Falling asleep, she beings to dream.

Representing her dream world, dancers dressed in the same fabric as the furniture start to move in a scene reminiscent of the song Be our Guest in Disney's Beauty and the Beast. A doorbell rings and a leotard-clad concierge joins the show, pushing a luggage rack upon which she performs an acrobatic act that features twists, turns and static trapeze.

The 'concierge' performs an acrobatic show on the luggage trolley. Photo: Conrad Abu Dhabi

As this performance unfolds a few metres from our table, we find ourselves torn between watching intently and feasting on the delights in front of us. In the end, we try to do both – the confit tuna and lemon-infused creme fraiche focaccia and brie walnut sandwiches with wild honey and aged balsamic roasted figs prove too tempting to ignore.

A giant helium balloon

An aerial performer soars above the lobby at Conrad Abu Dhabi's Up in the Air show. Photo: Conrad

After that delightful performance, our attention turns to the rear of the lobby, where a great white helium balloon begins to soar.

Dangling below the balloon is a sprightly aerialist who spins, turns and twists as the balloon floats upwards – the colours of the Arabian Sea in the windows behind the performer making for a unique backdrop. As the acrobatics come to an end, the dancer floats back to ground level and hands the heroine of the show a pearl, designed to represent a smaller version of the giant balloon.

Back in her "hotel room", the main character meets three jovial chefs who dish up some comical dance moves as they serve room service. A few moments later, she walks to the centre of the lobby and takes a seat in front of the grand piano where a fearless contortionist starts a performance filled with eye-watering flexibility.

Clad in a sparkling rhinestone-encrusted jumpsuit, the contortionist twists, splits, back bends and balances atop the piano lid – all while we are trying to resist the temptation of tucking into the tiered treats in front of us.

A 50-layered date cake and Khaleeji-inspired dance

Guests partaking in afternoon tea can enjoy a slice of the 50-layered cake created to celebrate the UAE's 50th National Day. Photo: Conrad Abu Dhabi

There’s bite-sized fudge ganache bars, miniature lemon and raspberry tarts, slices of orange-topped marmalade cake and some tasty "up in the air"themed battenburg. Oreo caramel choux puffs, pistachio panna cotta and buttery scones served with strawberry preserve and clotted cream ensure those with a sweet tooth are taken care of as well.

There is also slices of the Conrad Abu Dhabi's National Day cake – a 50-layered, 24 karat Kalas date cake created specially for the jubilee celebrations.

The drinks on offer are also a class act with brews including English breakfast, Earl Grey, Emperor Sencha and Silver Moon white tea, as well as coffees, plus still or sparkling water. That said, for the price of a seat at the table we were expecting more options perhaps with fresh juices, mocktails or a welcome glass of bubbles included.

As we continue to feast, a trio of dancers appear in Arab-style costumes. They begin a torso-driven performance accompanied by Arabic music, shaking their hips and waving their hair in a move inspired by the Emirati Khaleeji dance.

In Act 7, the helium balloon returns, and this time it’s on the move. The aerial performer flies through the air attached to her balloon, which is anchored by two strong, white-clothed male dancers who work up quite a sweat contending with the might of the soaring inflatable. Dipping down towards the visitors, the acrobat waves and smiles as she hovers above various tables, giving people the chance to take some close-up pictures and enthralling the children in the audience below.

The contortionist perform some eye-watering balances atop a grand white piano. Photo: Conrad Abu Dhabi

With the aerial excitement over, in the final scene – perhaps somewhat predictably – the heroine meet the "man of her dreams". The pair perform a soft duet before the girl returns to her afternoon nap. The sound of a doorbell awakes her from her slumber and a member of staff from Conrad Abu Dhabi enters the "stage" to bring her room service, and at the same time, bringing Up in the Air to its curtain call.

Not everyone likes to make a song and a dance about eating out, but if you’re after a tempting tea-time that’s as entertaining as it is tasty, this might be one to consider.

Shows take place at 1pm and 3.15pm every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday until December 8; Dh325 per adult, Dh285 for children under 12, free for under youngsters under 5. Conrad Abu Dhabi, Etihad Towers, Abu Dhabi; reservations via 02 811 5666 or email Etihadtowers.FBReservations@conradhotels.com