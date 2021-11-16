A guide to Abu Dhabi Culinary’s Chef’s Table: best deals and dishes

Food lovers in the capital have a tantalising spread of meals to pick from this month as Abu Dhabi Culinary’s much-loved Chef’s Table is in full swing.

The initiative has some of the best fine dining restaurants offering limited-time three and four-course menus at set prices. That means guests can try signature dishes from Abu Dhabi’s finest chefs without breaking the bank.

This year, more than 20 restaurants are participating in the popular initiative, which is running until November 27.

This includes newcomers Raclette Brasserie & Cafe and Beirut Sur Mer.

Other participating restaurants include Catch, Buddha-Bar, Coya Abu Dhabi, Hakkasan, Hoi An, LPM Restaurant, Tori No Su, Villa Toscana, Fouquet's and Li Beirut.

There’s something for every taste bud.

If you're on a budget, there are some restaurants offering set menus below Dh300 per person. Raclette Brasserie & Cafe has a four-course meal with dishes such as the poulet roti au four (oven-roasted baby chicken) for Dh255 per person, while Beirut Sur Mer is offering hot and cold mezze items and grills for Dh255 per person.

Hoi An’s delicious grilled black cod and yellow bean sauce, and other items, are being served for Dh198 per person, and Terra Secca has a number of Italian delicacies for Dh200.

Grilled black cod with yellow bean sauce, honey sesame and poached baby vegetables from Hoi An

Splurge

For those looking to treat themselves, Punjab Grill has a menu (including chaat and mains such as the tandoori salmon) for Dh350. Alternatively, head to Abu Dhabi favourite Fouquet’s for a four-course menu with escargots and grilled salmon for Dh350.

Tandoori salmon from Punjab Grill

Hakkasan will be serving dishes such as the braised seafood dumpling soup with saffron rice and fish roe for Dh398, while Catch at The St Regis Abu Dhabi is offering its famous miso cod among others for Dh450. Over at Coya, there is a selection of tasty tiraditos for Dh420.