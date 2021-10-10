Restaurants in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah offer set menus for Dh175

A month-long food extravaganza is currently under way in the UAE, and there’s plenty to relish.

Dining & Nightlife Middle East have partnered with Emirates NBD and Liv. to launch the fifth annual Dining & Nightlife Middle East Restaurant Month 2021, taking place until October 31.

UAE diners can tuck into specially crafted three-course menus from select luxury restaurants for a fixed price of Dh195 per person; or, if you’re an Emirates NBD or Liv. cardholder, you can enjoy the same menus for Dh175.

This will be the first time the event is taking place across three emirates, with more than 20 premium restaurants across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah offering a varied mix of cuisines.

In Abu Dhabi, head to restaurants such as Verso for burrata and pasta; Namak for Indian dishes by famous celebrity chef Kunal Kapur; Garage for dim sum, burgers and mezze; Punjab Grill for a selection of barbecues and curries, and Cho Gao Marina Walk for fragrant Thai curries, fresh sashimi and Vietnamese salads.

Dubai residents can head to Khyber for North Indian delicacies (think fish tikka or kheema seekh kebab); Shang Palace for dumplings and lobster; Graze Gastro Grill & Bar for steaks and sides; Rang Mahal for chaat and traditional butter chicken; Ribs & Brews for burgers and flatbreads; Baba for a selection of mezze and kebabs or Casa Mia for satisfying helpings of gnocchi and tiramisu.

This year, Ras Al Khaimah restaurants Umi and Lexington Grill & Bar are also taking part. While Umi has a special menu with a selection of appetisers, sushi rolls and maki rolls, Lexington Grill & Bar offers popular American dishes – from beef striploin to deep-fried ice cream or warm apple pie.

Tickets and passes aren’t required but reservations are recommended. All the menus can be viewed and bookings made here.