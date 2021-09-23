Bastion, Bar Buci and Floor 24: new Dubai restaurants announced by Jumeirah Group

Hospitality conglomerate Jumeirah Group has announced a number of concepts that will open their doors to diners in Dubai over the next three months.

This includes new restaurants as well as a revamp of current venues, some of which were closed over the summer.

New restaurants

A modern brasserie and grill called Bastion will be the first concept to open. Located on the 25th floor of Jumeirah Beach Hotel (in what used be La Parrilla), the restaurant will serve “simple yet refined fare accompanied by views of the Arabian Gulf and Burj Al Arab”, the Jumeirah Group said this week.

The hotel will also be home to a bar called Floor 24, a rooftop venue with nautical interiors “that pay homage to the hotel’s ocean-inspired architecture”.

Over at Jumeirah Al Qasr, Bar Buci – “a Parisian concept with a jazz vibe” – will offer patrons drinks with a twist and sophisticated finger food in a classy yet cosy space dominated by spiky chandeliers, leather chairs and plenty of warm wood.

Bar Buci is 'a Parisian concept with a jazz vibe'

Finally, pit master Hattem Mattar, founder of Mattar Farm Kitchen, will collaborate with the group on a pop-up serving his popular barbecued meats in Souk Madinat Jumeirah.

Revamped restaurants

At Jumeirah Al Qasr, French Riviera, a Mediterranean restaurant, will be extended to include an open-air deck called La Plage. Channelling a luxurious beach shack vibe, La Plage is located right by the water’s edge.

An open-air deck, La Plage is located on the beach

The hotel’s steakhouse and bar, The Hide, which has been closed for some time, will also reopen with “a vintage look”.

Jumeirah Mina A’Salam will reopen three of its signature concepts with a fresh look and feel: Chinese fine-dining restaurant Zheng He’s, lounge bar Bahri and al fresco venue Shimmers, which will return with an extended deck.

Finally, Burj Al Arab is set to reinvent three of its venues. Nightspot Gold on 27 will reopen under a new, yet-to-be-revealed name; pan-Asian restaurant Junsui will return with fresh interiors; and Al Mahara will be reinvented as a decadent “fish club featuring best-in-class seafood” – fitting given the restaurant’s floor-to-ceiling tropical reef aquarium.

Jose Silva, chief executive of Jumeirah Group, said: “Our portfolio of new and enhanced culinary experiences, all of which are set to launch around Expo 2020 when the world’s spotlight is firmly on Dubai, will provide guests even more choice … and personalised dining experiences within exquisite spaces.”