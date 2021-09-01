Vox Cinemas teams up with Michelin-starred chef Akira Back for gourmet menu

The UAE has no shortage of gourmet cinema snacks, from Chips Oman popcorn to boneless short ribs. But a new collaboration is set to raise the stakes even higher, as Vox Cinemas is teaming up with world-famous chef Akira Back.

The collaboration will have the chef, whose restaurant Dosa in Seoul is Michelin-starred, curate a special menu for Theatre, Vox’s luxury movie experience.

While the menu is yet to be announced, guests can expect modern Japanese offerings featuring a combination of Back’s signature dishes, as well as culinary creations exclusive to Vox Cinemas.

A creamy spinach salad by chef Akira Back. Photo: Vox Cinemas

As Back puts it, “We have designed a menu that is sure to appeal to the most discerning guests and movie lovers.”

Vox Theatre is currently available in Al Jimi Mall in Al Ain, Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, and Nakheel Mall in Dubai, and Nation Towers, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, and Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi. The experience allows guests to dine in an exclusive private lounge area or have their food delivered straight to their seat through the in-theatre waiter service.

The new menu will be available at the above locations in September, before being rolled out across Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait later in the year.

Akira Back is a professional surfboarder-turned-celebrity chef, now known for a string of critically-acclaimed restaurants in destinations such as Beverly Hills, San Diego, Seychelles's North Island, Toronto, Singapore, Seoul, and Dubai. The Korean-born American chef is known for his modern takes on Japanese food, with his signature dishes being tuna pizza and Wagyu tacos.

And guests will be able to tuck into all this and more while watching their famous films on the big screen.

