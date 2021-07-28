Al Qana restaurants: four home-grown cafe venues to open in Abu Dhabi

Al Qana is a waterfront destination in the capital set to open in the last quarter of 2021, with more than 95 food and beverage outlets. While we're mostly in the dark about what these might be, it has been announced four up-and-coming home-grown cafes will be part of this foodie paradise.

Here’s a look at the launches and what we can expect:

Joud Cafe

It already has three branches in Abu Dhabi, and now Joud Cafe is set to expand into the new Abu Dhabi destination. The cafe is known for its pleasant ambience, with interiors filled with greenery, and tasty breakfast items, and it looks like it will be bringing much of the same to its new branch.

According to Keshar Pacchai, the cafe's area manager, customers can expect “the finest selection of specialty locally roasted coffee, a full-service dining menu including signature breakfast dishes, as well as a diverse selection of sweets and pastries at Al Qana soon".

Cartel Coffee Roasters

A rendering of a lounge area in Cartel Coffee Roasters branch in Al Qana. Courtesy Al Qana

Its location in Al Bateen is considered something of a hidden gem, and it will now be opening its flagship store in Al Qana. According to Nasser Al Maskari, founder at Cartel Coffee Roasters, the new branch will be designed to mirror "Al Qana's aspiration to create social entertainment and human connections through uplifting experiences as Abu Dhabi's go-to urban dining destination".

Notorious Cafe

Notorious Cafe will be new to Abu Dhabi. The space has been conceived as a retro-styled brand inspired by New York City in the 1960s. As founder Samer Mashal puts it: “It was essential for us to create a unique and unforgettable experience for our customers, to inspire them with our coffee brewers and live roasters, all of which are sourced directly from farmers and roasted in-house, with retail offerings.”

Space Cafe

Ras Al Khaimah cafe brand Space Cafe will be opening a branch in Al Qana. Courtesy Al Qana

The Ras Al Khaimah coffee shop will be launching its first Abu Dhabi branch in Al Qana. General manager Abdulla Alhesbi says guests can expect much of the same food and beverage options it is so popular for, in a “unique friendly ambiance”. Think filter coffee, Spanish lattes and plenty of breakfast favourites.

Grandiose food hall

The news of the four cafes comes only a month after Al Qana announced a partnership with supermarket chain Grandiose to launch a “community-minded gourmet dining concept and food hall”. Visitors can expect a culinary hub, with everything from a cafe to a bakery, plus a deli and cheese section.

It will "invite visitors on a culinary journey, sampling food and flavours from the city, country and region, with an emphasis on the fresh and organic supplies".

Dr Amal Khalid Alias revealed a recent case of a woman with daughters, who specifically wanted a boy. A semen analysis of the father showed abnormal sperm so the couple required IVF. Out of 21 eggs collected, six were unused leaving 15 suitable for IVF. A specific procedure was used, called intracytoplasmic sperm injection where a single sperm cell is inserted into the egg. On day three of the process, 14 embryos were biopsied for gender selection. The next day, a pre-implantation genetic report revealed four normal male embryos, three female and seven abnormal samples. Day five of the treatment saw two male embryos transferred to the patient. The woman recorded a positive pregnancy test two weeks later.

