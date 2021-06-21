We’re spoilt for choice by the foodie offerings in the UAE, and a new initiative in Abu Dhabi is set to cater to the region's growing appetite for communal dining experiences.

Al Qana, the popular waterfront destination in the capital, has announced a partnership with supermarket chain Grandiose, to launch a “community-minded gourmet dining concept and food hall”.

The exact date for the opening is yet to be revealed, but it will most likely be in the fourth quarter of this year.

Visitors can expect a culinary hub, with everything from a cafe to a bakery, plus a deli and cheese section. It will "invite visitors on a culinary journey, sampling food and flavours from the city, country and region, with an emphasis on the fresh and organic supplies".

The Grandiose food hall will most likely open in Abu Dhabi in the fourth quarter of the year. Courtesy Al Qana

The opening will coincide with Grandiose’s new store launch in The Community Place in Al Qana. This will be the brand’s fourth store in Abu Dhabi, and will cover a total area of 1,200 square metres, including the food hall.

Olivier Latour, chief executive of Grandiose Supermarkets, said guests will find “a perfect balance of local and international flavours” within the new venue.

Stuart Gissing, general manager at Al Qana, said the launch is in line with the rising trend of food halls in the region. "The blend of setting up a supermarket and food hall is a trend that has grown in popularity over the past year in the UAE and the world.

"The food hall complements the plethora of other unique local and dining experiences Al Qana has to offer to become a foodie location of choice in Abu Dhabi and affirms our commitment to continually develop and introduce new and fresh ideas to the market.”

The Botanic Atrium, another food hall, is also set to open in World Trade Centre Abu Dhabi this year.

Inside Grandiose's food hall in Al Qana. Courtesy Al Qana

In Dubai, numerous food halls have popped up over the last year, including Depachika, which launched in Nakheel Mall, and South Market food hall in the Dubai International Financial Centre.

The newest kid on the block is Time Out Market Dubai, which opened at Souk Al Bahar in Downtown Dubai in April in partnership with Emaar. The indoor culinary destination offers visitors some of the best views of the Burj Khalifa and easy access to The Dubai Mall, and spans about 4,000 square metres, making it the largest food hall in the emirate.

LAST-16 EUROPA LEAGUE FIXTURES Wednesday (Kick-offs UAE) FC Copenhagen (0) v Istanbul Basaksehir (1) 8.55pm Shakhtar Donetsk (2) v Wolfsburg (1) 8.55pm Inter Milan v Getafe (one leg only) 11pm Manchester United (5) v LASK (0) 11pm Thursday Bayer Leverkusen (3) v Rangers (1) 8.55pm Sevilla v Roma (one leg only) 8.55pm FC Basel (3) v Eintracht Frankfurt (0) 11pm Wolves (1) Olympiakos (1) 11pm

LAST-16 EUROPA LEAGUE FIXTURES Wednesday (Kick-offs UAE) FC Copenhagen (0) v Istanbul Basaksehir (1) 8.55pm Shakhtar Donetsk (2) v Wolfsburg (1) 8.55pm Inter Milan v Getafe (one leg only) 11pm Manchester United (5) v LASK (0) 11pm Thursday Bayer Leverkusen (3) v Rangers (1) 8.55pm Sevilla v Roma (one leg only) 8.55pm FC Basel (3) v Eintracht Frankfurt (0) 11pm Wolves (1) Olympiakos (1) 11pm

LAST-16 EUROPA LEAGUE FIXTURES Wednesday (Kick-offs UAE) FC Copenhagen (0) v Istanbul Basaksehir (1) 8.55pm Shakhtar Donetsk (2) v Wolfsburg (1) 8.55pm Inter Milan v Getafe (one leg only) 11pm Manchester United (5) v LASK (0) 11pm Thursday Bayer Leverkusen (3) v Rangers (1) 8.55pm Sevilla v Roma (one leg only) 8.55pm FC Basel (3) v Eintracht Frankfurt (0) 11pm Wolves (1) Olympiakos (1) 11pm

LAST-16 EUROPA LEAGUE FIXTURES Wednesday (Kick-offs UAE) FC Copenhagen (0) v Istanbul Basaksehir (1) 8.55pm Shakhtar Donetsk (2) v Wolfsburg (1) 8.55pm Inter Milan v Getafe (one leg only) 11pm Manchester United (5) v LASK (0) 11pm Thursday Bayer Leverkusen (3) v Rangers (1) 8.55pm Sevilla v Roma (one leg only) 8.55pm FC Basel (3) v Eintracht Frankfurt (0) 11pm Wolves (1) Olympiakos (1) 11pm

LAST-16 EUROPA LEAGUE FIXTURES Wednesday (Kick-offs UAE) FC Copenhagen (0) v Istanbul Basaksehir (1) 8.55pm Shakhtar Donetsk (2) v Wolfsburg (1) 8.55pm Inter Milan v Getafe (one leg only) 11pm Manchester United (5) v LASK (0) 11pm Thursday Bayer Leverkusen (3) v Rangers (1) 8.55pm Sevilla v Roma (one leg only) 8.55pm FC Basel (3) v Eintracht Frankfurt (0) 11pm Wolves (1) Olympiakos (1) 11pm

LAST-16 EUROPA LEAGUE FIXTURES Wednesday (Kick-offs UAE) FC Copenhagen (0) v Istanbul Basaksehir (1) 8.55pm Shakhtar Donetsk (2) v Wolfsburg (1) 8.55pm Inter Milan v Getafe (one leg only) 11pm Manchester United (5) v LASK (0) 11pm Thursday Bayer Leverkusen (3) v Rangers (1) 8.55pm Sevilla v Roma (one leg only) 8.55pm FC Basel (3) v Eintracht Frankfurt (0) 11pm Wolves (1) Olympiakos (1) 11pm

LAST-16 EUROPA LEAGUE FIXTURES Wednesday (Kick-offs UAE) FC Copenhagen (0) v Istanbul Basaksehir (1) 8.55pm Shakhtar Donetsk (2) v Wolfsburg (1) 8.55pm Inter Milan v Getafe (one leg only) 11pm Manchester United (5) v LASK (0) 11pm Thursday Bayer Leverkusen (3) v Rangers (1) 8.55pm Sevilla v Roma (one leg only) 8.55pm FC Basel (3) v Eintracht Frankfurt (0) 11pm Wolves (1) Olympiakos (1) 11pm

LAST-16 EUROPA LEAGUE FIXTURES Wednesday (Kick-offs UAE) FC Copenhagen (0) v Istanbul Basaksehir (1) 8.55pm Shakhtar Donetsk (2) v Wolfsburg (1) 8.55pm Inter Milan v Getafe (one leg only) 11pm Manchester United (5) v LASK (0) 11pm Thursday Bayer Leverkusen (3) v Rangers (1) 8.55pm Sevilla v Roma (one leg only) 8.55pm FC Basel (3) v Eintracht Frankfurt (0) 11pm Wolves (1) Olympiakos (1) 11pm

LAST-16 EUROPA LEAGUE FIXTURES Wednesday (Kick-offs UAE) FC Copenhagen (0) v Istanbul Basaksehir (1) 8.55pm Shakhtar Donetsk (2) v Wolfsburg (1) 8.55pm Inter Milan v Getafe (one leg only) 11pm Manchester United (5) v LASK (0) 11pm Thursday Bayer Leverkusen (3) v Rangers (1) 8.55pm Sevilla v Roma (one leg only) 8.55pm FC Basel (3) v Eintracht Frankfurt (0) 11pm Wolves (1) Olympiakos (1) 11pm

LAST-16 EUROPA LEAGUE FIXTURES Wednesday (Kick-offs UAE) FC Copenhagen (0) v Istanbul Basaksehir (1) 8.55pm Shakhtar Donetsk (2) v Wolfsburg (1) 8.55pm Inter Milan v Getafe (one leg only) 11pm Manchester United (5) v LASK (0) 11pm Thursday Bayer Leverkusen (3) v Rangers (1) 8.55pm Sevilla v Roma (one leg only) 8.55pm FC Basel (3) v Eintracht Frankfurt (0) 11pm Wolves (1) Olympiakos (1) 11pm

LAST-16 EUROPA LEAGUE FIXTURES Wednesday (Kick-offs UAE) FC Copenhagen (0) v Istanbul Basaksehir (1) 8.55pm Shakhtar Donetsk (2) v Wolfsburg (1) 8.55pm Inter Milan v Getafe (one leg only) 11pm Manchester United (5) v LASK (0) 11pm Thursday Bayer Leverkusen (3) v Rangers (1) 8.55pm Sevilla v Roma (one leg only) 8.55pm FC Basel (3) v Eintracht Frankfurt (0) 11pm Wolves (1) Olympiakos (1) 11pm

LAST-16 EUROPA LEAGUE FIXTURES Wednesday (Kick-offs UAE) FC Copenhagen (0) v Istanbul Basaksehir (1) 8.55pm Shakhtar Donetsk (2) v Wolfsburg (1) 8.55pm Inter Milan v Getafe (one leg only) 11pm Manchester United (5) v LASK (0) 11pm Thursday Bayer Leverkusen (3) v Rangers (1) 8.55pm Sevilla v Roma (one leg only) 8.55pm FC Basel (3) v Eintracht Frankfurt (0) 11pm Wolves (1) Olympiakos (1) 11pm

LAST-16 EUROPA LEAGUE FIXTURES Wednesday (Kick-offs UAE) FC Copenhagen (0) v Istanbul Basaksehir (1) 8.55pm Shakhtar Donetsk (2) v Wolfsburg (1) 8.55pm Inter Milan v Getafe (one leg only) 11pm Manchester United (5) v LASK (0) 11pm Thursday Bayer Leverkusen (3) v Rangers (1) 8.55pm Sevilla v Roma (one leg only) 8.55pm FC Basel (3) v Eintracht Frankfurt (0) 11pm Wolves (1) Olympiakos (1) 11pm

LAST-16 EUROPA LEAGUE FIXTURES Wednesday (Kick-offs UAE) FC Copenhagen (0) v Istanbul Basaksehir (1) 8.55pm Shakhtar Donetsk (2) v Wolfsburg (1) 8.55pm Inter Milan v Getafe (one leg only) 11pm Manchester United (5) v LASK (0) 11pm Thursday Bayer Leverkusen (3) v Rangers (1) 8.55pm Sevilla v Roma (one leg only) 8.55pm FC Basel (3) v Eintracht Frankfurt (0) 11pm Wolves (1) Olympiakos (1) 11pm

LAST-16 EUROPA LEAGUE FIXTURES Wednesday (Kick-offs UAE) FC Copenhagen (0) v Istanbul Basaksehir (1) 8.55pm Shakhtar Donetsk (2) v Wolfsburg (1) 8.55pm Inter Milan v Getafe (one leg only) 11pm Manchester United (5) v LASK (0) 11pm Thursday Bayer Leverkusen (3) v Rangers (1) 8.55pm Sevilla v Roma (one leg only) 8.55pm FC Basel (3) v Eintracht Frankfurt (0) 11pm Wolves (1) Olympiakos (1) 11pm

LAST-16 EUROPA LEAGUE FIXTURES Wednesday (Kick-offs UAE) FC Copenhagen (0) v Istanbul Basaksehir (1) 8.55pm Shakhtar Donetsk (2) v Wolfsburg (1) 8.55pm Inter Milan v Getafe (one leg only) 11pm Manchester United (5) v LASK (0) 11pm Thursday Bayer Leverkusen (3) v Rangers (1) 8.55pm Sevilla v Roma (one leg only) 8.55pm FC Basel (3) v Eintracht Frankfurt (0) 11pm Wolves (1) Olympiakos (1) 11pm

liverpool youngsters Ki-Jana Hoever The only one of this squad to have scored for Liverpool, the versatile Dutchman impressed on his debut at Wolves in January. He can play right-back, centre-back or in midfield. Herbie Kane Not the most prominent H Kane in English football but a 21-year-old Bristolian who had a fine season on loan at Doncaster last year. He is an all-action midfielder. Luis Longstaff Signed from Newcastle but no relation to United’s brothers Sean and Matty, Luis is a winger. An England Under-16 international, he helped Liverpool win the FA Youth Cup last season. Yasser Larouci An 18-year-old Algerian-born winger who can also play as a left-back, Larouci did well on Liverpool’s pre-season tour until an awful tackle by a Sevilla player injured him. Adam Lewis Steven Gerrard is a fan of his fellow Scouser, who has been on Liverpool’s books since he was in the Under-6s, Lewis was a midfielder, but has been converted into a left-back.

liverpool youngsters Ki-Jana Hoever The only one of this squad to have scored for Liverpool, the versatile Dutchman impressed on his debut at Wolves in January. He can play right-back, centre-back or in midfield. Herbie Kane Not the most prominent H Kane in English football but a 21-year-old Bristolian who had a fine season on loan at Doncaster last year. He is an all-action midfielder. Luis Longstaff Signed from Newcastle but no relation to United’s brothers Sean and Matty, Luis is a winger. An England Under-16 international, he helped Liverpool win the FA Youth Cup last season. Yasser Larouci An 18-year-old Algerian-born winger who can also play as a left-back, Larouci did well on Liverpool’s pre-season tour until an awful tackle by a Sevilla player injured him. Adam Lewis Steven Gerrard is a fan of his fellow Scouser, who has been on Liverpool’s books since he was in the Under-6s, Lewis was a midfielder, but has been converted into a left-back.

liverpool youngsters Ki-Jana Hoever The only one of this squad to have scored for Liverpool, the versatile Dutchman impressed on his debut at Wolves in January. He can play right-back, centre-back or in midfield. Herbie Kane Not the most prominent H Kane in English football but a 21-year-old Bristolian who had a fine season on loan at Doncaster last year. He is an all-action midfielder. Luis Longstaff Signed from Newcastle but no relation to United’s brothers Sean and Matty, Luis is a winger. An England Under-16 international, he helped Liverpool win the FA Youth Cup last season. Yasser Larouci An 18-year-old Algerian-born winger who can also play as a left-back, Larouci did well on Liverpool’s pre-season tour until an awful tackle by a Sevilla player injured him. Adam Lewis Steven Gerrard is a fan of his fellow Scouser, who has been on Liverpool’s books since he was in the Under-6s, Lewis was a midfielder, but has been converted into a left-back.

liverpool youngsters Ki-Jana Hoever The only one of this squad to have scored for Liverpool, the versatile Dutchman impressed on his debut at Wolves in January. He can play right-back, centre-back or in midfield. Herbie Kane Not the most prominent H Kane in English football but a 21-year-old Bristolian who had a fine season on loan at Doncaster last year. He is an all-action midfielder. Luis Longstaff Signed from Newcastle but no relation to United’s brothers Sean and Matty, Luis is a winger. An England Under-16 international, he helped Liverpool win the FA Youth Cup last season. Yasser Larouci An 18-year-old Algerian-born winger who can also play as a left-back, Larouci did well on Liverpool’s pre-season tour until an awful tackle by a Sevilla player injured him. Adam Lewis Steven Gerrard is a fan of his fellow Scouser, who has been on Liverpool’s books since he was in the Under-6s, Lewis was a midfielder, but has been converted into a left-back.

liverpool youngsters Ki-Jana Hoever The only one of this squad to have scored for Liverpool, the versatile Dutchman impressed on his debut at Wolves in January. He can play right-back, centre-back or in midfield. Herbie Kane Not the most prominent H Kane in English football but a 21-year-old Bristolian who had a fine season on loan at Doncaster last year. He is an all-action midfielder. Luis Longstaff Signed from Newcastle but no relation to United’s brothers Sean and Matty, Luis is a winger. An England Under-16 international, he helped Liverpool win the FA Youth Cup last season. Yasser Larouci An 18-year-old Algerian-born winger who can also play as a left-back, Larouci did well on Liverpool’s pre-season tour until an awful tackle by a Sevilla player injured him. Adam Lewis Steven Gerrard is a fan of his fellow Scouser, who has been on Liverpool’s books since he was in the Under-6s, Lewis was a midfielder, but has been converted into a left-back.

liverpool youngsters Ki-Jana Hoever The only one of this squad to have scored for Liverpool, the versatile Dutchman impressed on his debut at Wolves in January. He can play right-back, centre-back or in midfield. Herbie Kane Not the most prominent H Kane in English football but a 21-year-old Bristolian who had a fine season on loan at Doncaster last year. He is an all-action midfielder. Luis Longstaff Signed from Newcastle but no relation to United’s brothers Sean and Matty, Luis is a winger. An England Under-16 international, he helped Liverpool win the FA Youth Cup last season. Yasser Larouci An 18-year-old Algerian-born winger who can also play as a left-back, Larouci did well on Liverpool’s pre-season tour until an awful tackle by a Sevilla player injured him. Adam Lewis Steven Gerrard is a fan of his fellow Scouser, who has been on Liverpool’s books since he was in the Under-6s, Lewis was a midfielder, but has been converted into a left-back.

liverpool youngsters Ki-Jana Hoever The only one of this squad to have scored for Liverpool, the versatile Dutchman impressed on his debut at Wolves in January. He can play right-back, centre-back or in midfield. Herbie Kane Not the most prominent H Kane in English football but a 21-year-old Bristolian who had a fine season on loan at Doncaster last year. He is an all-action midfielder. Luis Longstaff Signed from Newcastle but no relation to United’s brothers Sean and Matty, Luis is a winger. An England Under-16 international, he helped Liverpool win the FA Youth Cup last season. Yasser Larouci An 18-year-old Algerian-born winger who can also play as a left-back, Larouci did well on Liverpool’s pre-season tour until an awful tackle by a Sevilla player injured him. Adam Lewis Steven Gerrard is a fan of his fellow Scouser, who has been on Liverpool’s books since he was in the Under-6s, Lewis was a midfielder, but has been converted into a left-back.

liverpool youngsters Ki-Jana Hoever The only one of this squad to have scored for Liverpool, the versatile Dutchman impressed on his debut at Wolves in January. He can play right-back, centre-back or in midfield. Herbie Kane Not the most prominent H Kane in English football but a 21-year-old Bristolian who had a fine season on loan at Doncaster last year. He is an all-action midfielder. Luis Longstaff Signed from Newcastle but no relation to United’s brothers Sean and Matty, Luis is a winger. An England Under-16 international, he helped Liverpool win the FA Youth Cup last season. Yasser Larouci An 18-year-old Algerian-born winger who can also play as a left-back, Larouci did well on Liverpool’s pre-season tour until an awful tackle by a Sevilla player injured him. Adam Lewis Steven Gerrard is a fan of his fellow Scouser, who has been on Liverpool’s books since he was in the Under-6s, Lewis was a midfielder, but has been converted into a left-back.

liverpool youngsters Ki-Jana Hoever The only one of this squad to have scored for Liverpool, the versatile Dutchman impressed on his debut at Wolves in January. He can play right-back, centre-back or in midfield. Herbie Kane Not the most prominent H Kane in English football but a 21-year-old Bristolian who had a fine season on loan at Doncaster last year. He is an all-action midfielder. Luis Longstaff Signed from Newcastle but no relation to United’s brothers Sean and Matty, Luis is a winger. An England Under-16 international, he helped Liverpool win the FA Youth Cup last season. Yasser Larouci An 18-year-old Algerian-born winger who can also play as a left-back, Larouci did well on Liverpool’s pre-season tour until an awful tackle by a Sevilla player injured him. Adam Lewis Steven Gerrard is a fan of his fellow Scouser, who has been on Liverpool’s books since he was in the Under-6s, Lewis was a midfielder, but has been converted into a left-back.

liverpool youngsters Ki-Jana Hoever The only one of this squad to have scored for Liverpool, the versatile Dutchman impressed on his debut at Wolves in January. He can play right-back, centre-back or in midfield. Herbie Kane Not the most prominent H Kane in English football but a 21-year-old Bristolian who had a fine season on loan at Doncaster last year. He is an all-action midfielder. Luis Longstaff Signed from Newcastle but no relation to United’s brothers Sean and Matty, Luis is a winger. An England Under-16 international, he helped Liverpool win the FA Youth Cup last season. Yasser Larouci An 18-year-old Algerian-born winger who can also play as a left-back, Larouci did well on Liverpool’s pre-season tour until an awful tackle by a Sevilla player injured him. Adam Lewis Steven Gerrard is a fan of his fellow Scouser, who has been on Liverpool’s books since he was in the Under-6s, Lewis was a midfielder, but has been converted into a left-back.

liverpool youngsters Ki-Jana Hoever The only one of this squad to have scored for Liverpool, the versatile Dutchman impressed on his debut at Wolves in January. He can play right-back, centre-back or in midfield. Herbie Kane Not the most prominent H Kane in English football but a 21-year-old Bristolian who had a fine season on loan at Doncaster last year. He is an all-action midfielder. Luis Longstaff Signed from Newcastle but no relation to United’s brothers Sean and Matty, Luis is a winger. An England Under-16 international, he helped Liverpool win the FA Youth Cup last season. Yasser Larouci An 18-year-old Algerian-born winger who can also play as a left-back, Larouci did well on Liverpool’s pre-season tour until an awful tackle by a Sevilla player injured him. Adam Lewis Steven Gerrard is a fan of his fellow Scouser, who has been on Liverpool’s books since he was in the Under-6s, Lewis was a midfielder, but has been converted into a left-back.

liverpool youngsters Ki-Jana Hoever The only one of this squad to have scored for Liverpool, the versatile Dutchman impressed on his debut at Wolves in January. He can play right-back, centre-back or in midfield. Herbie Kane Not the most prominent H Kane in English football but a 21-year-old Bristolian who had a fine season on loan at Doncaster last year. He is an all-action midfielder. Luis Longstaff Signed from Newcastle but no relation to United’s brothers Sean and Matty, Luis is a winger. An England Under-16 international, he helped Liverpool win the FA Youth Cup last season. Yasser Larouci An 18-year-old Algerian-born winger who can also play as a left-back, Larouci did well on Liverpool’s pre-season tour until an awful tackle by a Sevilla player injured him. Adam Lewis Steven Gerrard is a fan of his fellow Scouser, who has been on Liverpool’s books since he was in the Under-6s, Lewis was a midfielder, but has been converted into a left-back.

liverpool youngsters Ki-Jana Hoever The only one of this squad to have scored for Liverpool, the versatile Dutchman impressed on his debut at Wolves in January. He can play right-back, centre-back or in midfield. Herbie Kane Not the most prominent H Kane in English football but a 21-year-old Bristolian who had a fine season on loan at Doncaster last year. He is an all-action midfielder. Luis Longstaff Signed from Newcastle but no relation to United’s brothers Sean and Matty, Luis is a winger. An England Under-16 international, he helped Liverpool win the FA Youth Cup last season. Yasser Larouci An 18-year-old Algerian-born winger who can also play as a left-back, Larouci did well on Liverpool’s pre-season tour until an awful tackle by a Sevilla player injured him. Adam Lewis Steven Gerrard is a fan of his fellow Scouser, who has been on Liverpool’s books since he was in the Under-6s, Lewis was a midfielder, but has been converted into a left-back.

liverpool youngsters Ki-Jana Hoever The only one of this squad to have scored for Liverpool, the versatile Dutchman impressed on his debut at Wolves in January. He can play right-back, centre-back or in midfield. Herbie Kane Not the most prominent H Kane in English football but a 21-year-old Bristolian who had a fine season on loan at Doncaster last year. He is an all-action midfielder. Luis Longstaff Signed from Newcastle but no relation to United’s brothers Sean and Matty, Luis is a winger. An England Under-16 international, he helped Liverpool win the FA Youth Cup last season. Yasser Larouci An 18-year-old Algerian-born winger who can also play as a left-back, Larouci did well on Liverpool’s pre-season tour until an awful tackle by a Sevilla player injured him. Adam Lewis Steven Gerrard is a fan of his fellow Scouser, who has been on Liverpool’s books since he was in the Under-6s, Lewis was a midfielder, but has been converted into a left-back.

liverpool youngsters Ki-Jana Hoever The only one of this squad to have scored for Liverpool, the versatile Dutchman impressed on his debut at Wolves in January. He can play right-back, centre-back or in midfield. Herbie Kane Not the most prominent H Kane in English football but a 21-year-old Bristolian who had a fine season on loan at Doncaster last year. He is an all-action midfielder. Luis Longstaff Signed from Newcastle but no relation to United’s brothers Sean and Matty, Luis is a winger. An England Under-16 international, he helped Liverpool win the FA Youth Cup last season. Yasser Larouci An 18-year-old Algerian-born winger who can also play as a left-back, Larouci did well on Liverpool’s pre-season tour until an awful tackle by a Sevilla player injured him. Adam Lewis Steven Gerrard is a fan of his fellow Scouser, who has been on Liverpool’s books since he was in the Under-6s, Lewis was a midfielder, but has been converted into a left-back.

liverpool youngsters Ki-Jana Hoever The only one of this squad to have scored for Liverpool, the versatile Dutchman impressed on his debut at Wolves in January. He can play right-back, centre-back or in midfield. Herbie Kane Not the most prominent H Kane in English football but a 21-year-old Bristolian who had a fine season on loan at Doncaster last year. He is an all-action midfielder. Luis Longstaff Signed from Newcastle but no relation to United’s brothers Sean and Matty, Luis is a winger. An England Under-16 international, he helped Liverpool win the FA Youth Cup last season. Yasser Larouci An 18-year-old Algerian-born winger who can also play as a left-back, Larouci did well on Liverpool’s pre-season tour until an awful tackle by a Sevilla player injured him. Adam Lewis Steven Gerrard is a fan of his fellow Scouser, who has been on Liverpool’s books since he was in the Under-6s, Lewis was a midfielder, but has been converted into a left-back.

Our legal advisor Rasmi Ragy is a senior counsel at Charles Russell Speechlys, a law firm headquartered in London with offices in Europe, the Middle East and Hong Kong. Experience: Prosecutor in Egypt with more than 40 years experience across the GCC. Education: Ain Shams University, Egypt, in 1978.

Our legal advisor Rasmi Ragy is a senior counsel at Charles Russell Speechlys, a law firm headquartered in London with offices in Europe, the Middle East and Hong Kong. Experience: Prosecutor in Egypt with more than 40 years experience across the GCC. Education: Ain Shams University, Egypt, in 1978.

Our legal advisor Rasmi Ragy is a senior counsel at Charles Russell Speechlys, a law firm headquartered in London with offices in Europe, the Middle East and Hong Kong. Experience: Prosecutor in Egypt with more than 40 years experience across the GCC. Education: Ain Shams University, Egypt, in 1978.

Our legal advisor Rasmi Ragy is a senior counsel at Charles Russell Speechlys, a law firm headquartered in London with offices in Europe, the Middle East and Hong Kong. Experience: Prosecutor in Egypt with more than 40 years experience across the GCC. Education: Ain Shams University, Egypt, in 1978.

Our legal advisor Rasmi Ragy is a senior counsel at Charles Russell Speechlys, a law firm headquartered in London with offices in Europe, the Middle East and Hong Kong. Experience: Prosecutor in Egypt with more than 40 years experience across the GCC. Education: Ain Shams University, Egypt, in 1978.

Our legal advisor Rasmi Ragy is a senior counsel at Charles Russell Speechlys, a law firm headquartered in London with offices in Europe, the Middle East and Hong Kong. Experience: Prosecutor in Egypt with more than 40 years experience across the GCC. Education: Ain Shams University, Egypt, in 1978.

Our legal advisor Rasmi Ragy is a senior counsel at Charles Russell Speechlys, a law firm headquartered in London with offices in Europe, the Middle East and Hong Kong. Experience: Prosecutor in Egypt with more than 40 years experience across the GCC. Education: Ain Shams University, Egypt, in 1978.

Our legal advisor Rasmi Ragy is a senior counsel at Charles Russell Speechlys, a law firm headquartered in London with offices in Europe, the Middle East and Hong Kong. Experience: Prosecutor in Egypt with more than 40 years experience across the GCC. Education: Ain Shams University, Egypt, in 1978.

Our legal advisor Rasmi Ragy is a senior counsel at Charles Russell Speechlys, a law firm headquartered in London with offices in Europe, the Middle East and Hong Kong. Experience: Prosecutor in Egypt with more than 40 years experience across the GCC. Education: Ain Shams University, Egypt, in 1978.

Our legal advisor Rasmi Ragy is a senior counsel at Charles Russell Speechlys, a law firm headquartered in London with offices in Europe, the Middle East and Hong Kong. Experience: Prosecutor in Egypt with more than 40 years experience across the GCC. Education: Ain Shams University, Egypt, in 1978.

Our legal advisor Rasmi Ragy is a senior counsel at Charles Russell Speechlys, a law firm headquartered in London with offices in Europe, the Middle East and Hong Kong. Experience: Prosecutor in Egypt with more than 40 years experience across the GCC. Education: Ain Shams University, Egypt, in 1978.

Our legal advisor Rasmi Ragy is a senior counsel at Charles Russell Speechlys, a law firm headquartered in London with offices in Europe, the Middle East and Hong Kong. Experience: Prosecutor in Egypt with more than 40 years experience across the GCC. Education: Ain Shams University, Egypt, in 1978.

Our legal advisor Rasmi Ragy is a senior counsel at Charles Russell Speechlys, a law firm headquartered in London with offices in Europe, the Middle East and Hong Kong. Experience: Prosecutor in Egypt with more than 40 years experience across the GCC. Education: Ain Shams University, Egypt, in 1978.

Our legal advisor Rasmi Ragy is a senior counsel at Charles Russell Speechlys, a law firm headquartered in London with offices in Europe, the Middle East and Hong Kong. Experience: Prosecutor in Egypt with more than 40 years experience across the GCC. Education: Ain Shams University, Egypt, in 1978.

Our legal advisor Rasmi Ragy is a senior counsel at Charles Russell Speechlys, a law firm headquartered in London with offices in Europe, the Middle East and Hong Kong. Experience: Prosecutor in Egypt with more than 40 years experience across the GCC. Education: Ain Shams University, Egypt, in 1978.

Our legal advisor Rasmi Ragy is a senior counsel at Charles Russell Speechlys, a law firm headquartered in London with offices in Europe, the Middle East and Hong Kong. Experience: Prosecutor in Egypt with more than 40 years experience across the GCC. Education: Ain Shams University, Egypt, in 1978.

The specs: 2018 Kia Picanto Price: From Dh39,500 Engine: 1.2L inline four-cylinder Transmission: Four-speed auto Power: 86hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 122Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Kia Picanto Price: From Dh39,500 Engine: 1.2L inline four-cylinder Transmission: Four-speed auto Power: 86hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 122Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Kia Picanto Price: From Dh39,500 Engine: 1.2L inline four-cylinder Transmission: Four-speed auto Power: 86hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 122Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Kia Picanto Price: From Dh39,500 Engine: 1.2L inline four-cylinder Transmission: Four-speed auto Power: 86hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 122Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Kia Picanto Price: From Dh39,500 Engine: 1.2L inline four-cylinder Transmission: Four-speed auto Power: 86hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 122Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Kia Picanto Price: From Dh39,500 Engine: 1.2L inline four-cylinder Transmission: Four-speed auto Power: 86hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 122Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Kia Picanto Price: From Dh39,500 Engine: 1.2L inline four-cylinder Transmission: Four-speed auto Power: 86hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 122Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Kia Picanto Price: From Dh39,500 Engine: 1.2L inline four-cylinder Transmission: Four-speed auto Power: 86hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 122Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Kia Picanto Price: From Dh39,500 Engine: 1.2L inline four-cylinder Transmission: Four-speed auto Power: 86hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 122Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Kia Picanto Price: From Dh39,500 Engine: 1.2L inline four-cylinder Transmission: Four-speed auto Power: 86hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 122Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Kia Picanto Price: From Dh39,500 Engine: 1.2L inline four-cylinder Transmission: Four-speed auto Power: 86hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 122Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Kia Picanto Price: From Dh39,500 Engine: 1.2L inline four-cylinder Transmission: Four-speed auto Power: 86hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 122Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Kia Picanto Price: From Dh39,500 Engine: 1.2L inline four-cylinder Transmission: Four-speed auto Power: 86hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 122Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Kia Picanto Price: From Dh39,500 Engine: 1.2L inline four-cylinder Transmission: Four-speed auto Power: 86hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 122Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Kia Picanto Price: From Dh39,500 Engine: 1.2L inline four-cylinder Transmission: Four-speed auto Power: 86hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 122Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Kia Picanto Price: From Dh39,500 Engine: 1.2L inline four-cylinder Transmission: Four-speed auto Power: 86hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 122Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0L / 100km

THE SPECS – Honda CR-V Touring AWD Engine: 2.4-litre 4-cylinder Power: 184hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 244Nm at 3,900rpm Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) 0-100kmh in 9.4 seconds Top speed: 202kmh Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km Price: From Dh122,900

THE SPECS – Honda CR-V Touring AWD Engine: 2.4-litre 4-cylinder Power: 184hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 244Nm at 3,900rpm Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) 0-100kmh in 9.4 seconds Top speed: 202kmh Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km Price: From Dh122,900

THE SPECS – Honda CR-V Touring AWD Engine: 2.4-litre 4-cylinder Power: 184hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 244Nm at 3,900rpm Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) 0-100kmh in 9.4 seconds Top speed: 202kmh Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km Price: From Dh122,900

THE SPECS – Honda CR-V Touring AWD Engine: 2.4-litre 4-cylinder Power: 184hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 244Nm at 3,900rpm Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) 0-100kmh in 9.4 seconds Top speed: 202kmh Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km Price: From Dh122,900

THE SPECS – Honda CR-V Touring AWD Engine: 2.4-litre 4-cylinder Power: 184hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 244Nm at 3,900rpm Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) 0-100kmh in 9.4 seconds Top speed: 202kmh Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km Price: From Dh122,900

THE SPECS – Honda CR-V Touring AWD Engine: 2.4-litre 4-cylinder Power: 184hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 244Nm at 3,900rpm Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) 0-100kmh in 9.4 seconds Top speed: 202kmh Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km Price: From Dh122,900

THE SPECS – Honda CR-V Touring AWD Engine: 2.4-litre 4-cylinder Power: 184hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 244Nm at 3,900rpm Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) 0-100kmh in 9.4 seconds Top speed: 202kmh Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km Price: From Dh122,900

THE SPECS – Honda CR-V Touring AWD Engine: 2.4-litre 4-cylinder Power: 184hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 244Nm at 3,900rpm Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) 0-100kmh in 9.4 seconds Top speed: 202kmh Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km Price: From Dh122,900

THE SPECS – Honda CR-V Touring AWD Engine: 2.4-litre 4-cylinder Power: 184hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 244Nm at 3,900rpm Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) 0-100kmh in 9.4 seconds Top speed: 202kmh Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km Price: From Dh122,900

THE SPECS – Honda CR-V Touring AWD Engine: 2.4-litre 4-cylinder Power: 184hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 244Nm at 3,900rpm Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) 0-100kmh in 9.4 seconds Top speed: 202kmh Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km Price: From Dh122,900

THE SPECS – Honda CR-V Touring AWD Engine: 2.4-litre 4-cylinder Power: 184hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 244Nm at 3,900rpm Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) 0-100kmh in 9.4 seconds Top speed: 202kmh Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km Price: From Dh122,900

THE SPECS – Honda CR-V Touring AWD Engine: 2.4-litre 4-cylinder Power: 184hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 244Nm at 3,900rpm Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) 0-100kmh in 9.4 seconds Top speed: 202kmh Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km Price: From Dh122,900

THE SPECS – Honda CR-V Touring AWD Engine: 2.4-litre 4-cylinder Power: 184hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 244Nm at 3,900rpm Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) 0-100kmh in 9.4 seconds Top speed: 202kmh Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km Price: From Dh122,900

THE SPECS – Honda CR-V Touring AWD Engine: 2.4-litre 4-cylinder Power: 184hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 244Nm at 3,900rpm Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) 0-100kmh in 9.4 seconds Top speed: 202kmh Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km Price: From Dh122,900

THE SPECS – Honda CR-V Touring AWD Engine: 2.4-litre 4-cylinder Power: 184hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 244Nm at 3,900rpm Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) 0-100kmh in 9.4 seconds Top speed: 202kmh Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km Price: From Dh122,900

THE SPECS – Honda CR-V Touring AWD Engine: 2.4-litre 4-cylinder Power: 184hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 244Nm at 3,900rpm Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) 0-100kmh in 9.4 seconds Top speed: 202kmh Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km Price: From Dh122,900

Black Panther

Dir: Ryan Coogler

Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o

Five stars

Black Panther

Dir: Ryan Coogler

Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o

Five stars

Black Panther

Dir: Ryan Coogler

Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o

Five stars

Black Panther

Dir: Ryan Coogler

Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o

Five stars

Black Panther

Dir: Ryan Coogler

Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o

Five stars

Black Panther

Dir: Ryan Coogler

Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o

Five stars

Black Panther

Dir: Ryan Coogler

Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o

Five stars

Black Panther

Dir: Ryan Coogler

Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o

Five stars

Black Panther

Dir: Ryan Coogler

Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o

Five stars

Black Panther

Dir: Ryan Coogler

Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o

Five stars

Black Panther

Dir: Ryan Coogler

Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o

Five stars

Black Panther

Dir: Ryan Coogler

Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o

Five stars

Black Panther

Dir: Ryan Coogler

Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o

Five stars

Black Panther

Dir: Ryan Coogler

Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o

Five stars

Black Panther

Dir: Ryan Coogler

Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o

Five stars

Black Panther

Dir: Ryan Coogler

Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o

Five stars

Tips from the expert Dobromir Radichkov, chief data officer at dubizzle and Bayut, offers a few tips for UAE residents looking to earn some cash from pre-loved items. Sellers should focus on providing high-quality used goods at attractive prices to buyers. It’s important to use clear and appealing photos, with catchy titles and detailed descriptions to capture the attention of prospective buyers. Try to advertise a realistic price to attract buyers looking for good deals, especially in the current environment where consumers are significantly more price-sensitive. Be creative and look around your home for valuable items that you no longer need but might be useful to others.

Tips from the expert Dobromir Radichkov, chief data officer at dubizzle and Bayut, offers a few tips for UAE residents looking to earn some cash from pre-loved items. Sellers should focus on providing high-quality used goods at attractive prices to buyers. It’s important to use clear and appealing photos, with catchy titles and detailed descriptions to capture the attention of prospective buyers. Try to advertise a realistic price to attract buyers looking for good deals, especially in the current environment where consumers are significantly more price-sensitive. Be creative and look around your home for valuable items that you no longer need but might be useful to others.

Tips from the expert Dobromir Radichkov, chief data officer at dubizzle and Bayut, offers a few tips for UAE residents looking to earn some cash from pre-loved items. Sellers should focus on providing high-quality used goods at attractive prices to buyers. It’s important to use clear and appealing photos, with catchy titles and detailed descriptions to capture the attention of prospective buyers. Try to advertise a realistic price to attract buyers looking for good deals, especially in the current environment where consumers are significantly more price-sensitive. Be creative and look around your home for valuable items that you no longer need but might be useful to others.

Tips from the expert Dobromir Radichkov, chief data officer at dubizzle and Bayut, offers a few tips for UAE residents looking to earn some cash from pre-loved items. Sellers should focus on providing high-quality used goods at attractive prices to buyers. It’s important to use clear and appealing photos, with catchy titles and detailed descriptions to capture the attention of prospective buyers. Try to advertise a realistic price to attract buyers looking for good deals, especially in the current environment where consumers are significantly more price-sensitive. Be creative and look around your home for valuable items that you no longer need but might be useful to others.

Tips from the expert Dobromir Radichkov, chief data officer at dubizzle and Bayut, offers a few tips for UAE residents looking to earn some cash from pre-loved items. Sellers should focus on providing high-quality used goods at attractive prices to buyers. It’s important to use clear and appealing photos, with catchy titles and detailed descriptions to capture the attention of prospective buyers. Try to advertise a realistic price to attract buyers looking for good deals, especially in the current environment where consumers are significantly more price-sensitive. Be creative and look around your home for valuable items that you no longer need but might be useful to others.

Tips from the expert Dobromir Radichkov, chief data officer at dubizzle and Bayut, offers a few tips for UAE residents looking to earn some cash from pre-loved items. Sellers should focus on providing high-quality used goods at attractive prices to buyers. It’s important to use clear and appealing photos, with catchy titles and detailed descriptions to capture the attention of prospective buyers. Try to advertise a realistic price to attract buyers looking for good deals, especially in the current environment where consumers are significantly more price-sensitive. Be creative and look around your home for valuable items that you no longer need but might be useful to others.

Tips from the expert Dobromir Radichkov, chief data officer at dubizzle and Bayut, offers a few tips for UAE residents looking to earn some cash from pre-loved items. Sellers should focus on providing high-quality used goods at attractive prices to buyers. It’s important to use clear and appealing photos, with catchy titles and detailed descriptions to capture the attention of prospective buyers. Try to advertise a realistic price to attract buyers looking for good deals, especially in the current environment where consumers are significantly more price-sensitive. Be creative and look around your home for valuable items that you no longer need but might be useful to others.

Tips from the expert Dobromir Radichkov, chief data officer at dubizzle and Bayut, offers a few tips for UAE residents looking to earn some cash from pre-loved items. Sellers should focus on providing high-quality used goods at attractive prices to buyers. It’s important to use clear and appealing photos, with catchy titles and detailed descriptions to capture the attention of prospective buyers. Try to advertise a realistic price to attract buyers looking for good deals, especially in the current environment where consumers are significantly more price-sensitive. Be creative and look around your home for valuable items that you no longer need but might be useful to others.

Tips from the expert Dobromir Radichkov, chief data officer at dubizzle and Bayut, offers a few tips for UAE residents looking to earn some cash from pre-loved items. Sellers should focus on providing high-quality used goods at attractive prices to buyers. It’s important to use clear and appealing photos, with catchy titles and detailed descriptions to capture the attention of prospective buyers. Try to advertise a realistic price to attract buyers looking for good deals, especially in the current environment where consumers are significantly more price-sensitive. Be creative and look around your home for valuable items that you no longer need but might be useful to others.

Tips from the expert Dobromir Radichkov, chief data officer at dubizzle and Bayut, offers a few tips for UAE residents looking to earn some cash from pre-loved items. Sellers should focus on providing high-quality used goods at attractive prices to buyers. It’s important to use clear and appealing photos, with catchy titles and detailed descriptions to capture the attention of prospective buyers. Try to advertise a realistic price to attract buyers looking for good deals, especially in the current environment where consumers are significantly more price-sensitive. Be creative and look around your home for valuable items that you no longer need but might be useful to others.

Tips from the expert Dobromir Radichkov, chief data officer at dubizzle and Bayut, offers a few tips for UAE residents looking to earn some cash from pre-loved items. Sellers should focus on providing high-quality used goods at attractive prices to buyers. It’s important to use clear and appealing photos, with catchy titles and detailed descriptions to capture the attention of prospective buyers. Try to advertise a realistic price to attract buyers looking for good deals, especially in the current environment where consumers are significantly more price-sensitive. Be creative and look around your home for valuable items that you no longer need but might be useful to others.

Tips from the expert Dobromir Radichkov, chief data officer at dubizzle and Bayut, offers a few tips for UAE residents looking to earn some cash from pre-loved items. Sellers should focus on providing high-quality used goods at attractive prices to buyers. It’s important to use clear and appealing photos, with catchy titles and detailed descriptions to capture the attention of prospective buyers. Try to advertise a realistic price to attract buyers looking for good deals, especially in the current environment where consumers are significantly more price-sensitive. Be creative and look around your home for valuable items that you no longer need but might be useful to others.

Tips from the expert Dobromir Radichkov, chief data officer at dubizzle and Bayut, offers a few tips for UAE residents looking to earn some cash from pre-loved items. Sellers should focus on providing high-quality used goods at attractive prices to buyers. It’s important to use clear and appealing photos, with catchy titles and detailed descriptions to capture the attention of prospective buyers. Try to advertise a realistic price to attract buyers looking for good deals, especially in the current environment where consumers are significantly more price-sensitive. Be creative and look around your home for valuable items that you no longer need but might be useful to others.

Tips from the expert Dobromir Radichkov, chief data officer at dubizzle and Bayut, offers a few tips for UAE residents looking to earn some cash from pre-loved items. Sellers should focus on providing high-quality used goods at attractive prices to buyers. It’s important to use clear and appealing photos, with catchy titles and detailed descriptions to capture the attention of prospective buyers. Try to advertise a realistic price to attract buyers looking for good deals, especially in the current environment where consumers are significantly more price-sensitive. Be creative and look around your home for valuable items that you no longer need but might be useful to others.

Tips from the expert Dobromir Radichkov, chief data officer at dubizzle and Bayut, offers a few tips for UAE residents looking to earn some cash from pre-loved items. Sellers should focus on providing high-quality used goods at attractive prices to buyers. It’s important to use clear and appealing photos, with catchy titles and detailed descriptions to capture the attention of prospective buyers. Try to advertise a realistic price to attract buyers looking for good deals, especially in the current environment where consumers are significantly more price-sensitive. Be creative and look around your home for valuable items that you no longer need but might be useful to others.

Tips from the expert Dobromir Radichkov, chief data officer at dubizzle and Bayut, offers a few tips for UAE residents looking to earn some cash from pre-loved items. Sellers should focus on providing high-quality used goods at attractive prices to buyers. It’s important to use clear and appealing photos, with catchy titles and detailed descriptions to capture the attention of prospective buyers. Try to advertise a realistic price to attract buyers looking for good deals, especially in the current environment where consumers are significantly more price-sensitive. Be creative and look around your home for valuable items that you no longer need but might be useful to others.

Tightening the screw on rogue recruiters The UAE overhauled the procedure to recruit housemaids and domestic workers with a law in 2017 to protect low-income labour from being exploited. Only recruitment companies authorised by the government are permitted as part of Tadbeer, a network of labour ministry-regulated centres. A contract must be drawn up for domestic workers, the wages and job offer clearly stating the nature of work. The contract stating the wages, work entailed and accommodation must be sent to the employee in their home country before they depart for the UAE. The contract will be signed by the employer and employee when the domestic worker arrives in the UAE. Only recruitment agencies registered with the ministry can undertake recruitment and employment applications for domestic workers. Penalties for illegal recruitment in the UAE include fines of up to Dh100,000 and imprisonment But agents not authorised by the government sidestep the law by illegally getting women into the country on visit visas.

Tightening the screw on rogue recruiters The UAE overhauled the procedure to recruit housemaids and domestic workers with a law in 2017 to protect low-income labour from being exploited. Only recruitment companies authorised by the government are permitted as part of Tadbeer, a network of labour ministry-regulated centres. A contract must be drawn up for domestic workers, the wages and job offer clearly stating the nature of work. The contract stating the wages, work entailed and accommodation must be sent to the employee in their home country before they depart for the UAE. The contract will be signed by the employer and employee when the domestic worker arrives in the UAE. Only recruitment agencies registered with the ministry can undertake recruitment and employment applications for domestic workers. Penalties for illegal recruitment in the UAE include fines of up to Dh100,000 and imprisonment But agents not authorised by the government sidestep the law by illegally getting women into the country on visit visas.

Tightening the screw on rogue recruiters The UAE overhauled the procedure to recruit housemaids and domestic workers with a law in 2017 to protect low-income labour from being exploited. Only recruitment companies authorised by the government are permitted as part of Tadbeer, a network of labour ministry-regulated centres. A contract must be drawn up for domestic workers, the wages and job offer clearly stating the nature of work. The contract stating the wages, work entailed and accommodation must be sent to the employee in their home country before they depart for the UAE. The contract will be signed by the employer and employee when the domestic worker arrives in the UAE. Only recruitment agencies registered with the ministry can undertake recruitment and employment applications for domestic workers. Penalties for illegal recruitment in the UAE include fines of up to Dh100,000 and imprisonment But agents not authorised by the government sidestep the law by illegally getting women into the country on visit visas.

Tightening the screw on rogue recruiters The UAE overhauled the procedure to recruit housemaids and domestic workers with a law in 2017 to protect low-income labour from being exploited. Only recruitment companies authorised by the government are permitted as part of Tadbeer, a network of labour ministry-regulated centres. A contract must be drawn up for domestic workers, the wages and job offer clearly stating the nature of work. The contract stating the wages, work entailed and accommodation must be sent to the employee in their home country before they depart for the UAE. The contract will be signed by the employer and employee when the domestic worker arrives in the UAE. Only recruitment agencies registered with the ministry can undertake recruitment and employment applications for domestic workers. Penalties for illegal recruitment in the UAE include fines of up to Dh100,000 and imprisonment But agents not authorised by the government sidestep the law by illegally getting women into the country on visit visas.

Tightening the screw on rogue recruiters The UAE overhauled the procedure to recruit housemaids and domestic workers with a law in 2017 to protect low-income labour from being exploited. Only recruitment companies authorised by the government are permitted as part of Tadbeer, a network of labour ministry-regulated centres. A contract must be drawn up for domestic workers, the wages and job offer clearly stating the nature of work. The contract stating the wages, work entailed and accommodation must be sent to the employee in their home country before they depart for the UAE. The contract will be signed by the employer and employee when the domestic worker arrives in the UAE. Only recruitment agencies registered with the ministry can undertake recruitment and employment applications for domestic workers. Penalties for illegal recruitment in the UAE include fines of up to Dh100,000 and imprisonment But agents not authorised by the government sidestep the law by illegally getting women into the country on visit visas.

Tightening the screw on rogue recruiters The UAE overhauled the procedure to recruit housemaids and domestic workers with a law in 2017 to protect low-income labour from being exploited. Only recruitment companies authorised by the government are permitted as part of Tadbeer, a network of labour ministry-regulated centres. A contract must be drawn up for domestic workers, the wages and job offer clearly stating the nature of work. The contract stating the wages, work entailed and accommodation must be sent to the employee in their home country before they depart for the UAE. The contract will be signed by the employer and employee when the domestic worker arrives in the UAE. Only recruitment agencies registered with the ministry can undertake recruitment and employment applications for domestic workers. Penalties for illegal recruitment in the UAE include fines of up to Dh100,000 and imprisonment But agents not authorised by the government sidestep the law by illegally getting women into the country on visit visas.

Tightening the screw on rogue recruiters The UAE overhauled the procedure to recruit housemaids and domestic workers with a law in 2017 to protect low-income labour from being exploited. Only recruitment companies authorised by the government are permitted as part of Tadbeer, a network of labour ministry-regulated centres. A contract must be drawn up for domestic workers, the wages and job offer clearly stating the nature of work. The contract stating the wages, work entailed and accommodation must be sent to the employee in their home country before they depart for the UAE. The contract will be signed by the employer and employee when the domestic worker arrives in the UAE. Only recruitment agencies registered with the ministry can undertake recruitment and employment applications for domestic workers. Penalties for illegal recruitment in the UAE include fines of up to Dh100,000 and imprisonment But agents not authorised by the government sidestep the law by illegally getting women into the country on visit visas.

Tightening the screw on rogue recruiters The UAE overhauled the procedure to recruit housemaids and domestic workers with a law in 2017 to protect low-income labour from being exploited. Only recruitment companies authorised by the government are permitted as part of Tadbeer, a network of labour ministry-regulated centres. A contract must be drawn up for domestic workers, the wages and job offer clearly stating the nature of work. The contract stating the wages, work entailed and accommodation must be sent to the employee in their home country before they depart for the UAE. The contract will be signed by the employer and employee when the domestic worker arrives in the UAE. Only recruitment agencies registered with the ministry can undertake recruitment and employment applications for domestic workers. Penalties for illegal recruitment in the UAE include fines of up to Dh100,000 and imprisonment But agents not authorised by the government sidestep the law by illegally getting women into the country on visit visas.

Tightening the screw on rogue recruiters The UAE overhauled the procedure to recruit housemaids and domestic workers with a law in 2017 to protect low-income labour from being exploited. Only recruitment companies authorised by the government are permitted as part of Tadbeer, a network of labour ministry-regulated centres. A contract must be drawn up for domestic workers, the wages and job offer clearly stating the nature of work. The contract stating the wages, work entailed and accommodation must be sent to the employee in their home country before they depart for the UAE. The contract will be signed by the employer and employee when the domestic worker arrives in the UAE. Only recruitment agencies registered with the ministry can undertake recruitment and employment applications for domestic workers. Penalties for illegal recruitment in the UAE include fines of up to Dh100,000 and imprisonment But agents not authorised by the government sidestep the law by illegally getting women into the country on visit visas.

Tightening the screw on rogue recruiters The UAE overhauled the procedure to recruit housemaids and domestic workers with a law in 2017 to protect low-income labour from being exploited. Only recruitment companies authorised by the government are permitted as part of Tadbeer, a network of labour ministry-regulated centres. A contract must be drawn up for domestic workers, the wages and job offer clearly stating the nature of work. The contract stating the wages, work entailed and accommodation must be sent to the employee in their home country before they depart for the UAE. The contract will be signed by the employer and employee when the domestic worker arrives in the UAE. Only recruitment agencies registered with the ministry can undertake recruitment and employment applications for domestic workers. Penalties for illegal recruitment in the UAE include fines of up to Dh100,000 and imprisonment But agents not authorised by the government sidestep the law by illegally getting women into the country on visit visas.

Tightening the screw on rogue recruiters The UAE overhauled the procedure to recruit housemaids and domestic workers with a law in 2017 to protect low-income labour from being exploited. Only recruitment companies authorised by the government are permitted as part of Tadbeer, a network of labour ministry-regulated centres. A contract must be drawn up for domestic workers, the wages and job offer clearly stating the nature of work. The contract stating the wages, work entailed and accommodation must be sent to the employee in their home country before they depart for the UAE. The contract will be signed by the employer and employee when the domestic worker arrives in the UAE. Only recruitment agencies registered with the ministry can undertake recruitment and employment applications for domestic workers. Penalties for illegal recruitment in the UAE include fines of up to Dh100,000 and imprisonment But agents not authorised by the government sidestep the law by illegally getting women into the country on visit visas.

Tightening the screw on rogue recruiters The UAE overhauled the procedure to recruit housemaids and domestic workers with a law in 2017 to protect low-income labour from being exploited. Only recruitment companies authorised by the government are permitted as part of Tadbeer, a network of labour ministry-regulated centres. A contract must be drawn up for domestic workers, the wages and job offer clearly stating the nature of work. The contract stating the wages, work entailed and accommodation must be sent to the employee in their home country before they depart for the UAE. The contract will be signed by the employer and employee when the domestic worker arrives in the UAE. Only recruitment agencies registered with the ministry can undertake recruitment and employment applications for domestic workers. Penalties for illegal recruitment in the UAE include fines of up to Dh100,000 and imprisonment But agents not authorised by the government sidestep the law by illegally getting women into the country on visit visas.

Tightening the screw on rogue recruiters The UAE overhauled the procedure to recruit housemaids and domestic workers with a law in 2017 to protect low-income labour from being exploited. Only recruitment companies authorised by the government are permitted as part of Tadbeer, a network of labour ministry-regulated centres. A contract must be drawn up for domestic workers, the wages and job offer clearly stating the nature of work. The contract stating the wages, work entailed and accommodation must be sent to the employee in their home country before they depart for the UAE. The contract will be signed by the employer and employee when the domestic worker arrives in the UAE. Only recruitment agencies registered with the ministry can undertake recruitment and employment applications for domestic workers. Penalties for illegal recruitment in the UAE include fines of up to Dh100,000 and imprisonment But agents not authorised by the government sidestep the law by illegally getting women into the country on visit visas.

Tightening the screw on rogue recruiters The UAE overhauled the procedure to recruit housemaids and domestic workers with a law in 2017 to protect low-income labour from being exploited. Only recruitment companies authorised by the government are permitted as part of Tadbeer, a network of labour ministry-regulated centres. A contract must be drawn up for domestic workers, the wages and job offer clearly stating the nature of work. The contract stating the wages, work entailed and accommodation must be sent to the employee in their home country before they depart for the UAE. The contract will be signed by the employer and employee when the domestic worker arrives in the UAE. Only recruitment agencies registered with the ministry can undertake recruitment and employment applications for domestic workers. Penalties for illegal recruitment in the UAE include fines of up to Dh100,000 and imprisonment But agents not authorised by the government sidestep the law by illegally getting women into the country on visit visas.

Tightening the screw on rogue recruiters The UAE overhauled the procedure to recruit housemaids and domestic workers with a law in 2017 to protect low-income labour from being exploited. Only recruitment companies authorised by the government are permitted as part of Tadbeer, a network of labour ministry-regulated centres. A contract must be drawn up for domestic workers, the wages and job offer clearly stating the nature of work. The contract stating the wages, work entailed and accommodation must be sent to the employee in their home country before they depart for the UAE. The contract will be signed by the employer and employee when the domestic worker arrives in the UAE. Only recruitment agencies registered with the ministry can undertake recruitment and employment applications for domestic workers. Penalties for illegal recruitment in the UAE include fines of up to Dh100,000 and imprisonment But agents not authorised by the government sidestep the law by illegally getting women into the country on visit visas.

Tightening the screw on rogue recruiters The UAE overhauled the procedure to recruit housemaids and domestic workers with a law in 2017 to protect low-income labour from being exploited. Only recruitment companies authorised by the government are permitted as part of Tadbeer, a network of labour ministry-regulated centres. A contract must be drawn up for domestic workers, the wages and job offer clearly stating the nature of work. The contract stating the wages, work entailed and accommodation must be sent to the employee in their home country before they depart for the UAE. The contract will be signed by the employer and employee when the domestic worker arrives in the UAE. Only recruitment agencies registered with the ministry can undertake recruitment and employment applications for domestic workers. Penalties for illegal recruitment in the UAE include fines of up to Dh100,000 and imprisonment But agents not authorised by the government sidestep the law by illegally getting women into the country on visit visas.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

Important questions to consider 1. Where on the plane does my pet travel? There are different types of travel available for pets: Manifest cargo

Excess luggage in the hold

Excess luggage in the cabin Each option is safe. The feasibility of each option is based on the size and breed of your pet, the airline they are traveling on and country they are travelling to. 2. What is the difference between my pet traveling as manifest cargo or as excess luggage? If traveling as manifest cargo, your pet is traveling in the front hold of the plane and can travel with or without you being on the same plane. The cost of your pets travel is based on volumetric weight, in other words, the size of their travel crate. If traveling as excess luggage, your pet will be in the rear hold of the plane and must be traveling under the ticket of a human passenger. The cost of your pets travel is based on the actual (combined) weight of your pet in their crate. 3. What happens when my pet arrives in the country they are traveling to? As soon as the flight arrives, your pet will be taken from the plane straight to the airport terminal. If your pet is traveling as excess luggage, they will taken to the oversized luggage area in the arrival hall. Once you clear passport control, you will be able to collect them at the same time as your normal luggage. As you exit the airport via the ‘something to declare’ customs channel you will be asked to present your pets travel paperwork to the customs official and / or the vet on duty. If your pet is traveling as manifest cargo, they will be taken to the Animal Reception Centre. There, their documentation will be reviewed by the staff of the ARC to ensure all is in order. At the same time, relevant customs formalities will be completed by staff based at the arriving airport. 4. How long does the travel paperwork and other travel preparations take? This depends entirely on the location that your pet is traveling to. Your pet relocation compnay will provide you with an accurate timeline of how long the relevant preparations will take and at what point in the process the various steps must be taken. In some cases they can get your pet ‘travel ready’ in a few days. In others it can be up to six months or more. 5. What vaccinations does my pet need to travel? Regardless of where your pet is traveling, they will need certain vaccinations. The exact vaccinations they need are entirely dependent on the location they are traveling to. The one vaccination that is mandatory for every country your pet may travel to is a rabies vaccination. Other vaccinations may also be necessary. These will be advised to you as relevant. In every situation, it is essential to keep your vaccinations current and to not miss a due date, even by one day. To do so could severely hinder your pets travel plans. Source: Pawsome Pets UAE

Important questions to consider 1. Where on the plane does my pet travel? There are different types of travel available for pets: Manifest cargo

Excess luggage in the hold

Excess luggage in the cabin Each option is safe. The feasibility of each option is based on the size and breed of your pet, the airline they are traveling on and country they are travelling to. 2. What is the difference between my pet traveling as manifest cargo or as excess luggage? If traveling as manifest cargo, your pet is traveling in the front hold of the plane and can travel with or without you being on the same plane. The cost of your pets travel is based on volumetric weight, in other words, the size of their travel crate. If traveling as excess luggage, your pet will be in the rear hold of the plane and must be traveling under the ticket of a human passenger. The cost of your pets travel is based on the actual (combined) weight of your pet in their crate. 3. What happens when my pet arrives in the country they are traveling to? As soon as the flight arrives, your pet will be taken from the plane straight to the airport terminal. If your pet is traveling as excess luggage, they will taken to the oversized luggage area in the arrival hall. Once you clear passport control, you will be able to collect them at the same time as your normal luggage. As you exit the airport via the ‘something to declare’ customs channel you will be asked to present your pets travel paperwork to the customs official and / or the vet on duty. If your pet is traveling as manifest cargo, they will be taken to the Animal Reception Centre. There, their documentation will be reviewed by the staff of the ARC to ensure all is in order. At the same time, relevant customs formalities will be completed by staff based at the arriving airport. 4. How long does the travel paperwork and other travel preparations take? This depends entirely on the location that your pet is traveling to. Your pet relocation compnay will provide you with an accurate timeline of how long the relevant preparations will take and at what point in the process the various steps must be taken. In some cases they can get your pet ‘travel ready’ in a few days. In others it can be up to six months or more. 5. What vaccinations does my pet need to travel? Regardless of where your pet is traveling, they will need certain vaccinations. The exact vaccinations they need are entirely dependent on the location they are traveling to. The one vaccination that is mandatory for every country your pet may travel to is a rabies vaccination. Other vaccinations may also be necessary. These will be advised to you as relevant. In every situation, it is essential to keep your vaccinations current and to not miss a due date, even by one day. To do so could severely hinder your pets travel plans. Source: Pawsome Pets UAE

Important questions to consider 1. Where on the plane does my pet travel? There are different types of travel available for pets: Manifest cargo

Excess luggage in the hold

Excess luggage in the cabin Each option is safe. The feasibility of each option is based on the size and breed of your pet, the airline they are traveling on and country they are travelling to. 2. What is the difference between my pet traveling as manifest cargo or as excess luggage? If traveling as manifest cargo, your pet is traveling in the front hold of the plane and can travel with or without you being on the same plane. The cost of your pets travel is based on volumetric weight, in other words, the size of their travel crate. If traveling as excess luggage, your pet will be in the rear hold of the plane and must be traveling under the ticket of a human passenger. The cost of your pets travel is based on the actual (combined) weight of your pet in their crate. 3. What happens when my pet arrives in the country they are traveling to? As soon as the flight arrives, your pet will be taken from the plane straight to the airport terminal. If your pet is traveling as excess luggage, they will taken to the oversized luggage area in the arrival hall. Once you clear passport control, you will be able to collect them at the same time as your normal luggage. As you exit the airport via the ‘something to declare’ customs channel you will be asked to present your pets travel paperwork to the customs official and / or the vet on duty. If your pet is traveling as manifest cargo, they will be taken to the Animal Reception Centre. There, their documentation will be reviewed by the staff of the ARC to ensure all is in order. At the same time, relevant customs formalities will be completed by staff based at the arriving airport. 4. How long does the travel paperwork and other travel preparations take? This depends entirely on the location that your pet is traveling to. Your pet relocation compnay will provide you with an accurate timeline of how long the relevant preparations will take and at what point in the process the various steps must be taken. In some cases they can get your pet ‘travel ready’ in a few days. In others it can be up to six months or more. 5. What vaccinations does my pet need to travel? Regardless of where your pet is traveling, they will need certain vaccinations. The exact vaccinations they need are entirely dependent on the location they are traveling to. The one vaccination that is mandatory for every country your pet may travel to is a rabies vaccination. Other vaccinations may also be necessary. These will be advised to you as relevant. In every situation, it is essential to keep your vaccinations current and to not miss a due date, even by one day. To do so could severely hinder your pets travel plans. Source: Pawsome Pets UAE

Important questions to consider 1. Where on the plane does my pet travel? There are different types of travel available for pets: Manifest cargo

Excess luggage in the hold

Excess luggage in the cabin Each option is safe. The feasibility of each option is based on the size and breed of your pet, the airline they are traveling on and country they are travelling to. 2. What is the difference between my pet traveling as manifest cargo or as excess luggage? If traveling as manifest cargo, your pet is traveling in the front hold of the plane and can travel with or without you being on the same plane. The cost of your pets travel is based on volumetric weight, in other words, the size of their travel crate. If traveling as excess luggage, your pet will be in the rear hold of the plane and must be traveling under the ticket of a human passenger. The cost of your pets travel is based on the actual (combined) weight of your pet in their crate. 3. What happens when my pet arrives in the country they are traveling to? As soon as the flight arrives, your pet will be taken from the plane straight to the airport terminal. If your pet is traveling as excess luggage, they will taken to the oversized luggage area in the arrival hall. Once you clear passport control, you will be able to collect them at the same time as your normal luggage. As you exit the airport via the ‘something to declare’ customs channel you will be asked to present your pets travel paperwork to the customs official and / or the vet on duty. If your pet is traveling as manifest cargo, they will be taken to the Animal Reception Centre. There, their documentation will be reviewed by the staff of the ARC to ensure all is in order. At the same time, relevant customs formalities will be completed by staff based at the arriving airport. 4. How long does the travel paperwork and other travel preparations take? This depends entirely on the location that your pet is traveling to. Your pet relocation compnay will provide you with an accurate timeline of how long the relevant preparations will take and at what point in the process the various steps must be taken. In some cases they can get your pet ‘travel ready’ in a few days. In others it can be up to six months or more. 5. What vaccinations does my pet need to travel? Regardless of where your pet is traveling, they will need certain vaccinations. The exact vaccinations they need are entirely dependent on the location they are traveling to. The one vaccination that is mandatory for every country your pet may travel to is a rabies vaccination. Other vaccinations may also be necessary. These will be advised to you as relevant. In every situation, it is essential to keep your vaccinations current and to not miss a due date, even by one day. To do so could severely hinder your pets travel plans. Source: Pawsome Pets UAE

Important questions to consider 1. Where on the plane does my pet travel? There are different types of travel available for pets: Manifest cargo

Excess luggage in the hold

Excess luggage in the cabin Each option is safe. The feasibility of each option is based on the size and breed of your pet, the airline they are traveling on and country they are travelling to. 2. What is the difference between my pet traveling as manifest cargo or as excess luggage? If traveling as manifest cargo, your pet is traveling in the front hold of the plane and can travel with or without you being on the same plane. The cost of your pets travel is based on volumetric weight, in other words, the size of their travel crate. If traveling as excess luggage, your pet will be in the rear hold of the plane and must be traveling under the ticket of a human passenger. The cost of your pets travel is based on the actual (combined) weight of your pet in their crate. 3. What happens when my pet arrives in the country they are traveling to? As soon as the flight arrives, your pet will be taken from the plane straight to the airport terminal. If your pet is traveling as excess luggage, they will taken to the oversized luggage area in the arrival hall. Once you clear passport control, you will be able to collect them at the same time as your normal luggage. As you exit the airport via the ‘something to declare’ customs channel you will be asked to present your pets travel paperwork to the customs official and / or the vet on duty. If your pet is traveling as manifest cargo, they will be taken to the Animal Reception Centre. There, their documentation will be reviewed by the staff of the ARC to ensure all is in order. At the same time, relevant customs formalities will be completed by staff based at the arriving airport. 4. How long does the travel paperwork and other travel preparations take? This depends entirely on the location that your pet is traveling to. Your pet relocation compnay will provide you with an accurate timeline of how long the relevant preparations will take and at what point in the process the various steps must be taken. In some cases they can get your pet ‘travel ready’ in a few days. In others it can be up to six months or more. 5. What vaccinations does my pet need to travel? Regardless of where your pet is traveling, they will need certain vaccinations. The exact vaccinations they need are entirely dependent on the location they are traveling to. The one vaccination that is mandatory for every country your pet may travel to is a rabies vaccination. Other vaccinations may also be necessary. These will be advised to you as relevant. In every situation, it is essential to keep your vaccinations current and to not miss a due date, even by one day. To do so could severely hinder your pets travel plans. Source: Pawsome Pets UAE

Important questions to consider 1. Where on the plane does my pet travel? There are different types of travel available for pets: Manifest cargo

Excess luggage in the hold

Excess luggage in the cabin Each option is safe. The feasibility of each option is based on the size and breed of your pet, the airline they are traveling on and country they are travelling to. 2. What is the difference between my pet traveling as manifest cargo or as excess luggage? If traveling as manifest cargo, your pet is traveling in the front hold of the plane and can travel with or without you being on the same plane. The cost of your pets travel is based on volumetric weight, in other words, the size of their travel crate. If traveling as excess luggage, your pet will be in the rear hold of the plane and must be traveling under the ticket of a human passenger. The cost of your pets travel is based on the actual (combined) weight of your pet in their crate. 3. What happens when my pet arrives in the country they are traveling to? As soon as the flight arrives, your pet will be taken from the plane straight to the airport terminal. If your pet is traveling as excess luggage, they will taken to the oversized luggage area in the arrival hall. Once you clear passport control, you will be able to collect them at the same time as your normal luggage. As you exit the airport via the ‘something to declare’ customs channel you will be asked to present your pets travel paperwork to the customs official and / or the vet on duty. If your pet is traveling as manifest cargo, they will be taken to the Animal Reception Centre. There, their documentation will be reviewed by the staff of the ARC to ensure all is in order. At the same time, relevant customs formalities will be completed by staff based at the arriving airport. 4. How long does the travel paperwork and other travel preparations take? This depends entirely on the location that your pet is traveling to. Your pet relocation compnay will provide you with an accurate timeline of how long the relevant preparations will take and at what point in the process the various steps must be taken. In some cases they can get your pet ‘travel ready’ in a few days. In others it can be up to six months or more. 5. What vaccinations does my pet need to travel? Regardless of where your pet is traveling, they will need certain vaccinations. The exact vaccinations they need are entirely dependent on the location they are traveling to. The one vaccination that is mandatory for every country your pet may travel to is a rabies vaccination. Other vaccinations may also be necessary. These will be advised to you as relevant. In every situation, it is essential to keep your vaccinations current and to not miss a due date, even by one day. To do so could severely hinder your pets travel plans. Source: Pawsome Pets UAE

Important questions to consider 1. Where on the plane does my pet travel? There are different types of travel available for pets: Manifest cargo

Excess luggage in the hold

Excess luggage in the cabin Each option is safe. The feasibility of each option is based on the size and breed of your pet, the airline they are traveling on and country they are travelling to. 2. What is the difference between my pet traveling as manifest cargo or as excess luggage? If traveling as manifest cargo, your pet is traveling in the front hold of the plane and can travel with or without you being on the same plane. The cost of your pets travel is based on volumetric weight, in other words, the size of their travel crate. If traveling as excess luggage, your pet will be in the rear hold of the plane and must be traveling under the ticket of a human passenger. The cost of your pets travel is based on the actual (combined) weight of your pet in their crate. 3. What happens when my pet arrives in the country they are traveling to? As soon as the flight arrives, your pet will be taken from the plane straight to the airport terminal. If your pet is traveling as excess luggage, they will taken to the oversized luggage area in the arrival hall. Once you clear passport control, you will be able to collect them at the same time as your normal luggage. As you exit the airport via the ‘something to declare’ customs channel you will be asked to present your pets travel paperwork to the customs official and / or the vet on duty. If your pet is traveling as manifest cargo, they will be taken to the Animal Reception Centre. There, their documentation will be reviewed by the staff of the ARC to ensure all is in order. At the same time, relevant customs formalities will be completed by staff based at the arriving airport. 4. How long does the travel paperwork and other travel preparations take? This depends entirely on the location that your pet is traveling to. Your pet relocation compnay will provide you with an accurate timeline of how long the relevant preparations will take and at what point in the process the various steps must be taken. In some cases they can get your pet ‘travel ready’ in a few days. In others it can be up to six months or more. 5. What vaccinations does my pet need to travel? Regardless of where your pet is traveling, they will need certain vaccinations. The exact vaccinations they need are entirely dependent on the location they are traveling to. The one vaccination that is mandatory for every country your pet may travel to is a rabies vaccination. Other vaccinations may also be necessary. These will be advised to you as relevant. In every situation, it is essential to keep your vaccinations current and to not miss a due date, even by one day. To do so could severely hinder your pets travel plans. Source: Pawsome Pets UAE

Important questions to consider 1. Where on the plane does my pet travel? There are different types of travel available for pets: Manifest cargo

Excess luggage in the hold

Excess luggage in the cabin Each option is safe. The feasibility of each option is based on the size and breed of your pet, the airline they are traveling on and country they are travelling to. 2. What is the difference between my pet traveling as manifest cargo or as excess luggage? If traveling as manifest cargo, your pet is traveling in the front hold of the plane and can travel with or without you being on the same plane. The cost of your pets travel is based on volumetric weight, in other words, the size of their travel crate. If traveling as excess luggage, your pet will be in the rear hold of the plane and must be traveling under the ticket of a human passenger. The cost of your pets travel is based on the actual (combined) weight of your pet in their crate. 3. What happens when my pet arrives in the country they are traveling to? As soon as the flight arrives, your pet will be taken from the plane straight to the airport terminal. If your pet is traveling as excess luggage, they will taken to the oversized luggage area in the arrival hall. Once you clear passport control, you will be able to collect them at the same time as your normal luggage. As you exit the airport via the ‘something to declare’ customs channel you will be asked to present your pets travel paperwork to the customs official and / or the vet on duty. If your pet is traveling as manifest cargo, they will be taken to the Animal Reception Centre. There, their documentation will be reviewed by the staff of the ARC to ensure all is in order. At the same time, relevant customs formalities will be completed by staff based at the arriving airport. 4. How long does the travel paperwork and other travel preparations take? This depends entirely on the location that your pet is traveling to. Your pet relocation compnay will provide you with an accurate timeline of how long the relevant preparations will take and at what point in the process the various steps must be taken. In some cases they can get your pet ‘travel ready’ in a few days. In others it can be up to six months or more. 5. What vaccinations does my pet need to travel? Regardless of where your pet is traveling, they will need certain vaccinations. The exact vaccinations they need are entirely dependent on the location they are traveling to. The one vaccination that is mandatory for every country your pet may travel to is a rabies vaccination. Other vaccinations may also be necessary. These will be advised to you as relevant. In every situation, it is essential to keep your vaccinations current and to not miss a due date, even by one day. To do so could severely hinder your pets travel plans. Source: Pawsome Pets UAE

Important questions to consider 1. Where on the plane does my pet travel? There are different types of travel available for pets: Manifest cargo

Excess luggage in the hold

Excess luggage in the cabin Each option is safe. The feasibility of each option is based on the size and breed of your pet, the airline they are traveling on and country they are travelling to. 2. What is the difference between my pet traveling as manifest cargo or as excess luggage? If traveling as manifest cargo, your pet is traveling in the front hold of the plane and can travel with or without you being on the same plane. The cost of your pets travel is based on volumetric weight, in other words, the size of their travel crate. If traveling as excess luggage, your pet will be in the rear hold of the plane and must be traveling under the ticket of a human passenger. The cost of your pets travel is based on the actual (combined) weight of your pet in their crate. 3. What happens when my pet arrives in the country they are traveling to? As soon as the flight arrives, your pet will be taken from the plane straight to the airport terminal. If your pet is traveling as excess luggage, they will taken to the oversized luggage area in the arrival hall. Once you clear passport control, you will be able to collect them at the same time as your normal luggage. As you exit the airport via the ‘something to declare’ customs channel you will be asked to present your pets travel paperwork to the customs official and / or the vet on duty. If your pet is traveling as manifest cargo, they will be taken to the Animal Reception Centre. There, their documentation will be reviewed by the staff of the ARC to ensure all is in order. At the same time, relevant customs formalities will be completed by staff based at the arriving airport. 4. How long does the travel paperwork and other travel preparations take? This depends entirely on the location that your pet is traveling to. Your pet relocation compnay will provide you with an accurate timeline of how long the relevant preparations will take and at what point in the process the various steps must be taken. In some cases they can get your pet ‘travel ready’ in a few days. In others it can be up to six months or more. 5. What vaccinations does my pet need to travel? Regardless of where your pet is traveling, they will need certain vaccinations. The exact vaccinations they need are entirely dependent on the location they are traveling to. The one vaccination that is mandatory for every country your pet may travel to is a rabies vaccination. Other vaccinations may also be necessary. These will be advised to you as relevant. In every situation, it is essential to keep your vaccinations current and to not miss a due date, even by one day. To do so could severely hinder your pets travel plans. Source: Pawsome Pets UAE

Important questions to consider 1. Where on the plane does my pet travel? There are different types of travel available for pets: Manifest cargo

Excess luggage in the hold

Excess luggage in the cabin Each option is safe. The feasibility of each option is based on the size and breed of your pet, the airline they are traveling on and country they are travelling to. 2. What is the difference between my pet traveling as manifest cargo or as excess luggage? If traveling as manifest cargo, your pet is traveling in the front hold of the plane and can travel with or without you being on the same plane. The cost of your pets travel is based on volumetric weight, in other words, the size of their travel crate. If traveling as excess luggage, your pet will be in the rear hold of the plane and must be traveling under the ticket of a human passenger. The cost of your pets travel is based on the actual (combined) weight of your pet in their crate. 3. What happens when my pet arrives in the country they are traveling to? As soon as the flight arrives, your pet will be taken from the plane straight to the airport terminal. If your pet is traveling as excess luggage, they will taken to the oversized luggage area in the arrival hall. Once you clear passport control, you will be able to collect them at the same time as your normal luggage. As you exit the airport via the ‘something to declare’ customs channel you will be asked to present your pets travel paperwork to the customs official and / or the vet on duty. If your pet is traveling as manifest cargo, they will be taken to the Animal Reception Centre. There, their documentation will be reviewed by the staff of the ARC to ensure all is in order. At the same time, relevant customs formalities will be completed by staff based at the arriving airport. 4. How long does the travel paperwork and other travel preparations take? This depends entirely on the location that your pet is traveling to. Your pet relocation compnay will provide you with an accurate timeline of how long the relevant preparations will take and at what point in the process the various steps must be taken. In some cases they can get your pet ‘travel ready’ in a few days. In others it can be up to six months or more. 5. What vaccinations does my pet need to travel? Regardless of where your pet is traveling, they will need certain vaccinations. The exact vaccinations they need are entirely dependent on the location they are traveling to. The one vaccination that is mandatory for every country your pet may travel to is a rabies vaccination. Other vaccinations may also be necessary. These will be advised to you as relevant. In every situation, it is essential to keep your vaccinations current and to not miss a due date, even by one day. To do so could severely hinder your pets travel plans. Source: Pawsome Pets UAE

Important questions to consider 1. Where on the plane does my pet travel? There are different types of travel available for pets: Manifest cargo

Excess luggage in the hold

Excess luggage in the cabin Each option is safe. The feasibility of each option is based on the size and breed of your pet, the airline they are traveling on and country they are travelling to. 2. What is the difference between my pet traveling as manifest cargo or as excess luggage? If traveling as manifest cargo, your pet is traveling in the front hold of the plane and can travel with or without you being on the same plane. The cost of your pets travel is based on volumetric weight, in other words, the size of their travel crate. If traveling as excess luggage, your pet will be in the rear hold of the plane and must be traveling under the ticket of a human passenger. The cost of your pets travel is based on the actual (combined) weight of your pet in their crate. 3. What happens when my pet arrives in the country they are traveling to? As soon as the flight arrives, your pet will be taken from the plane straight to the airport terminal. If your pet is traveling as excess luggage, they will taken to the oversized luggage area in the arrival hall. Once you clear passport control, you will be able to collect them at the same time as your normal luggage. As you exit the airport via the ‘something to declare’ customs channel you will be asked to present your pets travel paperwork to the customs official and / or the vet on duty. If your pet is traveling as manifest cargo, they will be taken to the Animal Reception Centre. There, their documentation will be reviewed by the staff of the ARC to ensure all is in order. At the same time, relevant customs formalities will be completed by staff based at the arriving airport. 4. How long does the travel paperwork and other travel preparations take? This depends entirely on the location that your pet is traveling to. Your pet relocation compnay will provide you with an accurate timeline of how long the relevant preparations will take and at what point in the process the various steps must be taken. In some cases they can get your pet ‘travel ready’ in a few days. In others it can be up to six months or more. 5. What vaccinations does my pet need to travel? Regardless of where your pet is traveling, they will need certain vaccinations. The exact vaccinations they need are entirely dependent on the location they are traveling to. The one vaccination that is mandatory for every country your pet may travel to is a rabies vaccination. Other vaccinations may also be necessary. These will be advised to you as relevant. In every situation, it is essential to keep your vaccinations current and to not miss a due date, even by one day. To do so could severely hinder your pets travel plans. Source: Pawsome Pets UAE

Important questions to consider 1. Where on the plane does my pet travel? There are different types of travel available for pets: Manifest cargo

Excess luggage in the hold

Excess luggage in the cabin Each option is safe. The feasibility of each option is based on the size and breed of your pet, the airline they are traveling on and country they are travelling to. 2. What is the difference between my pet traveling as manifest cargo or as excess luggage? If traveling as manifest cargo, your pet is traveling in the front hold of the plane and can travel with or without you being on the same plane. The cost of your pets travel is based on volumetric weight, in other words, the size of their travel crate. If traveling as excess luggage, your pet will be in the rear hold of the plane and must be traveling under the ticket of a human passenger. The cost of your pets travel is based on the actual (combined) weight of your pet in their crate. 3. What happens when my pet arrives in the country they are traveling to? As soon as the flight arrives, your pet will be taken from the plane straight to the airport terminal. If your pet is traveling as excess luggage, they will taken to the oversized luggage area in the arrival hall. Once you clear passport control, you will be able to collect them at the same time as your normal luggage. As you exit the airport via the ‘something to declare’ customs channel you will be asked to present your pets travel paperwork to the customs official and / or the vet on duty. If your pet is traveling as manifest cargo, they will be taken to the Animal Reception Centre. There, their documentation will be reviewed by the staff of the ARC to ensure all is in order. At the same time, relevant customs formalities will be completed by staff based at the arriving airport. 4. How long does the travel paperwork and other travel preparations take? This depends entirely on the location that your pet is traveling to. Your pet relocation compnay will provide you with an accurate timeline of how long the relevant preparations will take and at what point in the process the various steps must be taken. In some cases they can get your pet ‘travel ready’ in a few days. In others it can be up to six months or more. 5. What vaccinations does my pet need to travel? Regardless of where your pet is traveling, they will need certain vaccinations. The exact vaccinations they need are entirely dependent on the location they are traveling to. The one vaccination that is mandatory for every country your pet may travel to is a rabies vaccination. Other vaccinations may also be necessary. These will be advised to you as relevant. In every situation, it is essential to keep your vaccinations current and to not miss a due date, even by one day. To do so could severely hinder your pets travel plans. Source: Pawsome Pets UAE

Important questions to consider 1. Where on the plane does my pet travel? There are different types of travel available for pets: Manifest cargo

Excess luggage in the hold

Excess luggage in the cabin Each option is safe. The feasibility of each option is based on the size and breed of your pet, the airline they are traveling on and country they are travelling to. 2. What is the difference between my pet traveling as manifest cargo or as excess luggage? If traveling as manifest cargo, your pet is traveling in the front hold of the plane and can travel with or without you being on the same plane. The cost of your pets travel is based on volumetric weight, in other words, the size of their travel crate. If traveling as excess luggage, your pet will be in the rear hold of the plane and must be traveling under the ticket of a human passenger. The cost of your pets travel is based on the actual (combined) weight of your pet in their crate. 3. What happens when my pet arrives in the country they are traveling to? As soon as the flight arrives, your pet will be taken from the plane straight to the airport terminal. If your pet is traveling as excess luggage, they will taken to the oversized luggage area in the arrival hall. Once you clear passport control, you will be able to collect them at the same time as your normal luggage. As you exit the airport via the ‘something to declare’ customs channel you will be asked to present your pets travel paperwork to the customs official and / or the vet on duty. If your pet is traveling as manifest cargo, they will be taken to the Animal Reception Centre. There, their documentation will be reviewed by the staff of the ARC to ensure all is in order. At the same time, relevant customs formalities will be completed by staff based at the arriving airport. 4. How long does the travel paperwork and other travel preparations take? This depends entirely on the location that your pet is traveling to. Your pet relocation compnay will provide you with an accurate timeline of how long the relevant preparations will take and at what point in the process the various steps must be taken. In some cases they can get your pet ‘travel ready’ in a few days. In others it can be up to six months or more. 5. What vaccinations does my pet need to travel? Regardless of where your pet is traveling, they will need certain vaccinations. The exact vaccinations they need are entirely dependent on the location they are traveling to. The one vaccination that is mandatory for every country your pet may travel to is a rabies vaccination. Other vaccinations may also be necessary. These will be advised to you as relevant. In every situation, it is essential to keep your vaccinations current and to not miss a due date, even by one day. To do so could severely hinder your pets travel plans. Source: Pawsome Pets UAE

Important questions to consider 1. Where on the plane does my pet travel? There are different types of travel available for pets: Manifest cargo

Excess luggage in the hold

Excess luggage in the cabin Each option is safe. The feasibility of each option is based on the size and breed of your pet, the airline they are traveling on and country they are travelling to. 2. What is the difference between my pet traveling as manifest cargo or as excess luggage? If traveling as manifest cargo, your pet is traveling in the front hold of the plane and can travel with or without you being on the same plane. The cost of your pets travel is based on volumetric weight, in other words, the size of their travel crate. If traveling as excess luggage, your pet will be in the rear hold of the plane and must be traveling under the ticket of a human passenger. The cost of your pets travel is based on the actual (combined) weight of your pet in their crate. 3. What happens when my pet arrives in the country they are traveling to? As soon as the flight arrives, your pet will be taken from the plane straight to the airport terminal. If your pet is traveling as excess luggage, they will taken to the oversized luggage area in the arrival hall. Once you clear passport control, you will be able to collect them at the same time as your normal luggage. As you exit the airport via the ‘something to declare’ customs channel you will be asked to present your pets travel paperwork to the customs official and / or the vet on duty. If your pet is traveling as manifest cargo, they will be taken to the Animal Reception Centre. There, their documentation will be reviewed by the staff of the ARC to ensure all is in order. At the same time, relevant customs formalities will be completed by staff based at the arriving airport. 4. How long does the travel paperwork and other travel preparations take? This depends entirely on the location that your pet is traveling to. Your pet relocation compnay will provide you with an accurate timeline of how long the relevant preparations will take and at what point in the process the various steps must be taken. In some cases they can get your pet ‘travel ready’ in a few days. In others it can be up to six months or more. 5. What vaccinations does my pet need to travel? Regardless of where your pet is traveling, they will need certain vaccinations. The exact vaccinations they need are entirely dependent on the location they are traveling to. The one vaccination that is mandatory for every country your pet may travel to is a rabies vaccination. Other vaccinations may also be necessary. These will be advised to you as relevant. In every situation, it is essential to keep your vaccinations current and to not miss a due date, even by one day. To do so could severely hinder your pets travel plans. Source: Pawsome Pets UAE

Important questions to consider 1. Where on the plane does my pet travel? There are different types of travel available for pets: Manifest cargo

Excess luggage in the hold

Excess luggage in the cabin Each option is safe. The feasibility of each option is based on the size and breed of your pet, the airline they are traveling on and country they are travelling to. 2. What is the difference between my pet traveling as manifest cargo or as excess luggage? If traveling as manifest cargo, your pet is traveling in the front hold of the plane and can travel with or without you being on the same plane. The cost of your pets travel is based on volumetric weight, in other words, the size of their travel crate. If traveling as excess luggage, your pet will be in the rear hold of the plane and must be traveling under the ticket of a human passenger. The cost of your pets travel is based on the actual (combined) weight of your pet in their crate. 3. What happens when my pet arrives in the country they are traveling to? As soon as the flight arrives, your pet will be taken from the plane straight to the airport terminal. If your pet is traveling as excess luggage, they will taken to the oversized luggage area in the arrival hall. Once you clear passport control, you will be able to collect them at the same time as your normal luggage. As you exit the airport via the ‘something to declare’ customs channel you will be asked to present your pets travel paperwork to the customs official and / or the vet on duty. If your pet is traveling as manifest cargo, they will be taken to the Animal Reception Centre. There, their documentation will be reviewed by the staff of the ARC to ensure all is in order. At the same time, relevant customs formalities will be completed by staff based at the arriving airport. 4. How long does the travel paperwork and other travel preparations take? This depends entirely on the location that your pet is traveling to. Your pet relocation compnay will provide you with an accurate timeline of how long the relevant preparations will take and at what point in the process the various steps must be taken. In some cases they can get your pet ‘travel ready’ in a few days. In others it can be up to six months or more. 5. What vaccinations does my pet need to travel? Regardless of where your pet is traveling, they will need certain vaccinations. The exact vaccinations they need are entirely dependent on the location they are traveling to. The one vaccination that is mandatory for every country your pet may travel to is a rabies vaccination. Other vaccinations may also be necessary. These will be advised to you as relevant. In every situation, it is essential to keep your vaccinations current and to not miss a due date, even by one day. To do so could severely hinder your pets travel plans. Source: Pawsome Pets UAE

Important questions to consider 1. Where on the plane does my pet travel? There are different types of travel available for pets: Manifest cargo

Excess luggage in the hold

Excess luggage in the cabin Each option is safe. The feasibility of each option is based on the size and breed of your pet, the airline they are traveling on and country they are travelling to. 2. What is the difference between my pet traveling as manifest cargo or as excess luggage? If traveling as manifest cargo, your pet is traveling in the front hold of the plane and can travel with or without you being on the same plane. The cost of your pets travel is based on volumetric weight, in other words, the size of their travel crate. If traveling as excess luggage, your pet will be in the rear hold of the plane and must be traveling under the ticket of a human passenger. The cost of your pets travel is based on the actual (combined) weight of your pet in their crate. 3. What happens when my pet arrives in the country they are traveling to? As soon as the flight arrives, your pet will be taken from the plane straight to the airport terminal. If your pet is traveling as excess luggage, they will taken to the oversized luggage area in the arrival hall. Once you clear passport control, you will be able to collect them at the same time as your normal luggage. As you exit the airport via the ‘something to declare’ customs channel you will be asked to present your pets travel paperwork to the customs official and / or the vet on duty. If your pet is traveling as manifest cargo, they will be taken to the Animal Reception Centre. There, their documentation will be reviewed by the staff of the ARC to ensure all is in order. At the same time, relevant customs formalities will be completed by staff based at the arriving airport. 4. How long does the travel paperwork and other travel preparations take? This depends entirely on the location that your pet is traveling to. Your pet relocation compnay will provide you with an accurate timeline of how long the relevant preparations will take and at what point in the process the various steps must be taken. In some cases they can get your pet ‘travel ready’ in a few days. In others it can be up to six months or more. 5. What vaccinations does my pet need to travel? Regardless of where your pet is traveling, they will need certain vaccinations. The exact vaccinations they need are entirely dependent on the location they are traveling to. The one vaccination that is mandatory for every country your pet may travel to is a rabies vaccination. Other vaccinations may also be necessary. These will be advised to you as relevant. In every situation, it is essential to keep your vaccinations current and to not miss a due date, even by one day. To do so could severely hinder your pets travel plans. Source: Pawsome Pets UAE

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 Vinicius Junior (71') Mariano (90+2') Barcelona 0

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 Vinicius Junior (71') Mariano (90+2') Barcelona 0

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 Vinicius Junior (71') Mariano (90+2') Barcelona 0

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 Vinicius Junior (71') Mariano (90+2') Barcelona 0

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 Vinicius Junior (71') Mariano (90+2') Barcelona 0

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 Vinicius Junior (71') Mariano (90+2') Barcelona 0

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 Vinicius Junior (71') Mariano (90+2') Barcelona 0

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 Vinicius Junior (71') Mariano (90+2') Barcelona 0

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 Vinicius Junior (71') Mariano (90+2') Barcelona 0

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 Vinicius Junior (71') Mariano (90+2') Barcelona 0

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 Vinicius Junior (71') Mariano (90+2') Barcelona 0

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 Vinicius Junior (71') Mariano (90+2') Barcelona 0

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 Vinicius Junior (71') Mariano (90+2') Barcelona 0

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 Vinicius Junior (71') Mariano (90+2') Barcelona 0

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 Vinicius Junior (71') Mariano (90+2') Barcelona 0

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 Vinicius Junior (71') Mariano (90+2') Barcelona 0

Essentials The flights

Whether you trek after mountain gorillas in Rwanda, Uganda or the Congo, the most convenient international airport is in Rwanda’s capital city, Kigali. There are direct flights from Dubai a couple of days a week with RwandAir. Otherwise, an indirect route is available via Nairobi with Kenya Airways. Flydubai flies to Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo, via Entebbe in Uganda. Expect to pay from US$350 (Dh1,286) return, including taxes.

The tours

Superb ape-watching tours that take in all three gorilla countries mentioned above are run by Natural World Safaris. In September, the company will be operating a unique Ugandan ape safari guided by well-known primatologist Ben Garrod.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, local operator Kivu Travel can organise pretty much any kind of safari throughout the Virunga National Park and elsewhere in eastern Congo.

Essentials The flights

Whether you trek after mountain gorillas in Rwanda, Uganda or the Congo, the most convenient international airport is in Rwanda’s capital city, Kigali. There are direct flights from Dubai a couple of days a week with RwandAir. Otherwise, an indirect route is available via Nairobi with Kenya Airways. Flydubai flies to Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo, via Entebbe in Uganda. Expect to pay from US$350 (Dh1,286) return, including taxes.

The tours

Superb ape-watching tours that take in all three gorilla countries mentioned above are run by Natural World Safaris. In September, the company will be operating a unique Ugandan ape safari guided by well-known primatologist Ben Garrod.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, local operator Kivu Travel can organise pretty much any kind of safari throughout the Virunga National Park and elsewhere in eastern Congo.

Essentials The flights

Whether you trek after mountain gorillas in Rwanda, Uganda or the Congo, the most convenient international airport is in Rwanda’s capital city, Kigali. There are direct flights from Dubai a couple of days a week with RwandAir. Otherwise, an indirect route is available via Nairobi with Kenya Airways. Flydubai flies to Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo, via Entebbe in Uganda. Expect to pay from US$350 (Dh1,286) return, including taxes.

The tours

Superb ape-watching tours that take in all three gorilla countries mentioned above are run by Natural World Safaris. In September, the company will be operating a unique Ugandan ape safari guided by well-known primatologist Ben Garrod.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, local operator Kivu Travel can organise pretty much any kind of safari throughout the Virunga National Park and elsewhere in eastern Congo.

Essentials The flights

Whether you trek after mountain gorillas in Rwanda, Uganda or the Congo, the most convenient international airport is in Rwanda’s capital city, Kigali. There are direct flights from Dubai a couple of days a week with RwandAir. Otherwise, an indirect route is available via Nairobi with Kenya Airways. Flydubai flies to Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo, via Entebbe in Uganda. Expect to pay from US$350 (Dh1,286) return, including taxes.

The tours

Superb ape-watching tours that take in all three gorilla countries mentioned above are run by Natural World Safaris. In September, the company will be operating a unique Ugandan ape safari guided by well-known primatologist Ben Garrod.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, local operator Kivu Travel can organise pretty much any kind of safari throughout the Virunga National Park and elsewhere in eastern Congo.

Essentials The flights

Whether you trek after mountain gorillas in Rwanda, Uganda or the Congo, the most convenient international airport is in Rwanda’s capital city, Kigali. There are direct flights from Dubai a couple of days a week with RwandAir. Otherwise, an indirect route is available via Nairobi with Kenya Airways. Flydubai flies to Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo, via Entebbe in Uganda. Expect to pay from US$350 (Dh1,286) return, including taxes.

The tours

Superb ape-watching tours that take in all three gorilla countries mentioned above are run by Natural World Safaris. In September, the company will be operating a unique Ugandan ape safari guided by well-known primatologist Ben Garrod.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, local operator Kivu Travel can organise pretty much any kind of safari throughout the Virunga National Park and elsewhere in eastern Congo.

Essentials The flights

Whether you trek after mountain gorillas in Rwanda, Uganda or the Congo, the most convenient international airport is in Rwanda’s capital city, Kigali. There are direct flights from Dubai a couple of days a week with RwandAir. Otherwise, an indirect route is available via Nairobi with Kenya Airways. Flydubai flies to Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo, via Entebbe in Uganda. Expect to pay from US$350 (Dh1,286) return, including taxes.

The tours

Superb ape-watching tours that take in all three gorilla countries mentioned above are run by Natural World Safaris. In September, the company will be operating a unique Ugandan ape safari guided by well-known primatologist Ben Garrod.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, local operator Kivu Travel can organise pretty much any kind of safari throughout the Virunga National Park and elsewhere in eastern Congo.

Essentials The flights

Whether you trek after mountain gorillas in Rwanda, Uganda or the Congo, the most convenient international airport is in Rwanda’s capital city, Kigali. There are direct flights from Dubai a couple of days a week with RwandAir. Otherwise, an indirect route is available via Nairobi with Kenya Airways. Flydubai flies to Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo, via Entebbe in Uganda. Expect to pay from US$350 (Dh1,286) return, including taxes.

The tours

Superb ape-watching tours that take in all three gorilla countries mentioned above are run by Natural World Safaris. In September, the company will be operating a unique Ugandan ape safari guided by well-known primatologist Ben Garrod.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, local operator Kivu Travel can organise pretty much any kind of safari throughout the Virunga National Park and elsewhere in eastern Congo.

Essentials The flights

Whether you trek after mountain gorillas in Rwanda, Uganda or the Congo, the most convenient international airport is in Rwanda’s capital city, Kigali. There are direct flights from Dubai a couple of days a week with RwandAir. Otherwise, an indirect route is available via Nairobi with Kenya Airways. Flydubai flies to Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo, via Entebbe in Uganda. Expect to pay from US$350 (Dh1,286) return, including taxes.

The tours

Superb ape-watching tours that take in all three gorilla countries mentioned above are run by Natural World Safaris. In September, the company will be operating a unique Ugandan ape safari guided by well-known primatologist Ben Garrod.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, local operator Kivu Travel can organise pretty much any kind of safari throughout the Virunga National Park and elsewhere in eastern Congo.

Essentials The flights

Whether you trek after mountain gorillas in Rwanda, Uganda or the Congo, the most convenient international airport is in Rwanda’s capital city, Kigali. There are direct flights from Dubai a couple of days a week with RwandAir. Otherwise, an indirect route is available via Nairobi with Kenya Airways. Flydubai flies to Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo, via Entebbe in Uganda. Expect to pay from US$350 (Dh1,286) return, including taxes.

The tours

Superb ape-watching tours that take in all three gorilla countries mentioned above are run by Natural World Safaris. In September, the company will be operating a unique Ugandan ape safari guided by well-known primatologist Ben Garrod.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, local operator Kivu Travel can organise pretty much any kind of safari throughout the Virunga National Park and elsewhere in eastern Congo.

Essentials The flights

Whether you trek after mountain gorillas in Rwanda, Uganda or the Congo, the most convenient international airport is in Rwanda’s capital city, Kigali. There are direct flights from Dubai a couple of days a week with RwandAir. Otherwise, an indirect route is available via Nairobi with Kenya Airways. Flydubai flies to Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo, via Entebbe in Uganda. Expect to pay from US$350 (Dh1,286) return, including taxes.

The tours

Superb ape-watching tours that take in all three gorilla countries mentioned above are run by Natural World Safaris. In September, the company will be operating a unique Ugandan ape safari guided by well-known primatologist Ben Garrod.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, local operator Kivu Travel can organise pretty much any kind of safari throughout the Virunga National Park and elsewhere in eastern Congo.

Essentials The flights

Whether you trek after mountain gorillas in Rwanda, Uganda or the Congo, the most convenient international airport is in Rwanda’s capital city, Kigali. There are direct flights from Dubai a couple of days a week with RwandAir. Otherwise, an indirect route is available via Nairobi with Kenya Airways. Flydubai flies to Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo, via Entebbe in Uganda. Expect to pay from US$350 (Dh1,286) return, including taxes.

The tours

Superb ape-watching tours that take in all three gorilla countries mentioned above are run by Natural World Safaris. In September, the company will be operating a unique Ugandan ape safari guided by well-known primatologist Ben Garrod.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, local operator Kivu Travel can organise pretty much any kind of safari throughout the Virunga National Park and elsewhere in eastern Congo.

Essentials The flights

Whether you trek after mountain gorillas in Rwanda, Uganda or the Congo, the most convenient international airport is in Rwanda’s capital city, Kigali. There are direct flights from Dubai a couple of days a week with RwandAir. Otherwise, an indirect route is available via Nairobi with Kenya Airways. Flydubai flies to Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo, via Entebbe in Uganda. Expect to pay from US$350 (Dh1,286) return, including taxes.

The tours

Superb ape-watching tours that take in all three gorilla countries mentioned above are run by Natural World Safaris. In September, the company will be operating a unique Ugandan ape safari guided by well-known primatologist Ben Garrod.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, local operator Kivu Travel can organise pretty much any kind of safari throughout the Virunga National Park and elsewhere in eastern Congo.

Essentials The flights

Whether you trek after mountain gorillas in Rwanda, Uganda or the Congo, the most convenient international airport is in Rwanda’s capital city, Kigali. There are direct flights from Dubai a couple of days a week with RwandAir. Otherwise, an indirect route is available via Nairobi with Kenya Airways. Flydubai flies to Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo, via Entebbe in Uganda. Expect to pay from US$350 (Dh1,286) return, including taxes.

The tours

Superb ape-watching tours that take in all three gorilla countries mentioned above are run by Natural World Safaris. In September, the company will be operating a unique Ugandan ape safari guided by well-known primatologist Ben Garrod.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, local operator Kivu Travel can organise pretty much any kind of safari throughout the Virunga National Park and elsewhere in eastern Congo.

Essentials The flights

Whether you trek after mountain gorillas in Rwanda, Uganda or the Congo, the most convenient international airport is in Rwanda’s capital city, Kigali. There are direct flights from Dubai a couple of days a week with RwandAir. Otherwise, an indirect route is available via Nairobi with Kenya Airways. Flydubai flies to Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo, via Entebbe in Uganda. Expect to pay from US$350 (Dh1,286) return, including taxes.

The tours

Superb ape-watching tours that take in all three gorilla countries mentioned above are run by Natural World Safaris. In September, the company will be operating a unique Ugandan ape safari guided by well-known primatologist Ben Garrod.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, local operator Kivu Travel can organise pretty much any kind of safari throughout the Virunga National Park and elsewhere in eastern Congo.

Essentials The flights

Whether you trek after mountain gorillas in Rwanda, Uganda or the Congo, the most convenient international airport is in Rwanda’s capital city, Kigali. There are direct flights from Dubai a couple of days a week with RwandAir. Otherwise, an indirect route is available via Nairobi with Kenya Airways. Flydubai flies to Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo, via Entebbe in Uganda. Expect to pay from US$350 (Dh1,286) return, including taxes.

The tours

Superb ape-watching tours that take in all three gorilla countries mentioned above are run by Natural World Safaris. In September, the company will be operating a unique Ugandan ape safari guided by well-known primatologist Ben Garrod.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, local operator Kivu Travel can organise pretty much any kind of safari throughout the Virunga National Park and elsewhere in eastern Congo.

Essentials The flights

Whether you trek after mountain gorillas in Rwanda, Uganda or the Congo, the most convenient international airport is in Rwanda’s capital city, Kigali. There are direct flights from Dubai a couple of days a week with RwandAir. Otherwise, an indirect route is available via Nairobi with Kenya Airways. Flydubai flies to Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo, via Entebbe in Uganda. Expect to pay from US$350 (Dh1,286) return, including taxes.

The tours

Superb ape-watching tours that take in all three gorilla countries mentioned above are run by Natural World Safaris. In September, the company will be operating a unique Ugandan ape safari guided by well-known primatologist Ben Garrod.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, local operator Kivu Travel can organise pretty much any kind of safari throughout the Virunga National Park and elsewhere in eastern Congo.

The biog From: Upper Egypt Age: 78 Family: a daughter in Egypt; a son in Dubai and his wife, Nabila Favourite Abu Dhabi activity: walking near to Emirates Palace Favourite building in Abu Dhabi: Emirates Palace

The biog From: Upper Egypt Age: 78 Family: a daughter in Egypt; a son in Dubai and his wife, Nabila Favourite Abu Dhabi activity: walking near to Emirates Palace Favourite building in Abu Dhabi: Emirates Palace

The biog From: Upper Egypt Age: 78 Family: a daughter in Egypt; a son in Dubai and his wife, Nabila Favourite Abu Dhabi activity: walking near to Emirates Palace Favourite building in Abu Dhabi: Emirates Palace

The biog From: Upper Egypt Age: 78 Family: a daughter in Egypt; a son in Dubai and his wife, Nabila Favourite Abu Dhabi activity: walking near to Emirates Palace Favourite building in Abu Dhabi: Emirates Palace

The biog From: Upper Egypt Age: 78 Family: a daughter in Egypt; a son in Dubai and his wife, Nabila Favourite Abu Dhabi activity: walking near to Emirates Palace Favourite building in Abu Dhabi: Emirates Palace

The biog From: Upper Egypt Age: 78 Family: a daughter in Egypt; a son in Dubai and his wife, Nabila Favourite Abu Dhabi activity: walking near to Emirates Palace Favourite building in Abu Dhabi: Emirates Palace

The biog From: Upper Egypt Age: 78 Family: a daughter in Egypt; a son in Dubai and his wife, Nabila Favourite Abu Dhabi activity: walking near to Emirates Palace Favourite building in Abu Dhabi: Emirates Palace

The biog From: Upper Egypt Age: 78 Family: a daughter in Egypt; a son in Dubai and his wife, Nabila Favourite Abu Dhabi activity: walking near to Emirates Palace Favourite building in Abu Dhabi: Emirates Palace

The biog From: Upper Egypt Age: 78 Family: a daughter in Egypt; a son in Dubai and his wife, Nabila Favourite Abu Dhabi activity: walking near to Emirates Palace Favourite building in Abu Dhabi: Emirates Palace

The biog From: Upper Egypt Age: 78 Family: a daughter in Egypt; a son in Dubai and his wife, Nabila Favourite Abu Dhabi activity: walking near to Emirates Palace Favourite building in Abu Dhabi: Emirates Palace

The biog From: Upper Egypt Age: 78 Family: a daughter in Egypt; a son in Dubai and his wife, Nabila Favourite Abu Dhabi activity: walking near to Emirates Palace Favourite building in Abu Dhabi: Emirates Palace

The biog From: Upper Egypt Age: 78 Family: a daughter in Egypt; a son in Dubai and his wife, Nabila Favourite Abu Dhabi activity: walking near to Emirates Palace Favourite building in Abu Dhabi: Emirates Palace

The biog From: Upper Egypt Age: 78 Family: a daughter in Egypt; a son in Dubai and his wife, Nabila Favourite Abu Dhabi activity: walking near to Emirates Palace Favourite building in Abu Dhabi: Emirates Palace

The biog From: Upper Egypt Age: 78 Family: a daughter in Egypt; a son in Dubai and his wife, Nabila Favourite Abu Dhabi activity: walking near to Emirates Palace Favourite building in Abu Dhabi: Emirates Palace

The biog From: Upper Egypt Age: 78 Family: a daughter in Egypt; a son in Dubai and his wife, Nabila Favourite Abu Dhabi activity: walking near to Emirates Palace Favourite building in Abu Dhabi: Emirates Palace

The biog From: Upper Egypt Age: 78 Family: a daughter in Egypt; a son in Dubai and his wife, Nabila Favourite Abu Dhabi activity: walking near to Emirates Palace Favourite building in Abu Dhabi: Emirates Palace

Brief scores: Liverpool 3 Mane 24', Shaqiri 73', 80' Manchester United 1 Lingard 33' Man of the Match: Fabinho (Liverpool)

Brief scores: Liverpool 3 Mane 24', Shaqiri 73', 80' Manchester United 1 Lingard 33' Man of the Match: Fabinho (Liverpool)

Brief scores: Liverpool 3 Mane 24', Shaqiri 73', 80' Manchester United 1 Lingard 33' Man of the Match: Fabinho (Liverpool)

Brief scores: Liverpool 3 Mane 24', Shaqiri 73', 80' Manchester United 1 Lingard 33' Man of the Match: Fabinho (Liverpool)

Brief scores: Liverpool 3 Mane 24', Shaqiri 73', 80' Manchester United 1 Lingard 33' Man of the Match: Fabinho (Liverpool)

Brief scores: Liverpool 3 Mane 24', Shaqiri 73', 80' Manchester United 1 Lingard 33' Man of the Match: Fabinho (Liverpool)

Brief scores: Liverpool 3 Mane 24', Shaqiri 73', 80' Manchester United 1 Lingard 33' Man of the Match: Fabinho (Liverpool)

Brief scores: Liverpool 3 Mane 24', Shaqiri 73', 80' Manchester United 1 Lingard 33' Man of the Match: Fabinho (Liverpool)

Brief scores: Liverpool 3 Mane 24', Shaqiri 73', 80' Manchester United 1 Lingard 33' Man of the Match: Fabinho (Liverpool)

Brief scores: Liverpool 3 Mane 24', Shaqiri 73', 80' Manchester United 1 Lingard 33' Man of the Match: Fabinho (Liverpool)

Brief scores: Liverpool 3 Mane 24', Shaqiri 73', 80' Manchester United 1 Lingard 33' Man of the Match: Fabinho (Liverpool)

Brief scores: Liverpool 3 Mane 24', Shaqiri 73', 80' Manchester United 1 Lingard 33' Man of the Match: Fabinho (Liverpool)

Brief scores: Liverpool 3 Mane 24', Shaqiri 73', 80' Manchester United 1 Lingard 33' Man of the Match: Fabinho (Liverpool)

Brief scores: Liverpool 3 Mane 24', Shaqiri 73', 80' Manchester United 1 Lingard 33' Man of the Match: Fabinho (Liverpool)

Brief scores: Liverpool 3 Mane 24', Shaqiri 73', 80' Manchester United 1 Lingard 33' Man of the Match: Fabinho (Liverpool)

Brief scores: Liverpool 3 Mane 24', Shaqiri 73', 80' Manchester United 1 Lingard 33' Man of the Match: Fabinho (Liverpool)

If you go The flights

Emirates (www.emirates.com) and Etihad (www.etihad.com) both fly direct to Bengaluru, with return fares from Dh 1240. From Bengaluru airport, Coorg is a five-hour drive by car. The hotels

The Tamara (www.thetamara.com) is located inside a working coffee plantation and offers individual villas with sprawling views of the hills (tariff from Dh1,300, including taxes and breakfast). When to go

Coorg is an all-year destination, with the peak season for travel extending from the cooler months between October and March.

If you go The flights

Emirates (www.emirates.com) and Etihad (www.etihad.com) both fly direct to Bengaluru, with return fares from Dh 1240. From Bengaluru airport, Coorg is a five-hour drive by car. The hotels

The Tamara (www.thetamara.com) is located inside a working coffee plantation and offers individual villas with sprawling views of the hills (tariff from Dh1,300, including taxes and breakfast). When to go

Coorg is an all-year destination, with the peak season for travel extending from the cooler months between October and March.

If you go The flights

Emirates (www.emirates.com) and Etihad (www.etihad.com) both fly direct to Bengaluru, with return fares from Dh 1240. From Bengaluru airport, Coorg is a five-hour drive by car. The hotels

The Tamara (www.thetamara.com) is located inside a working coffee plantation and offers individual villas with sprawling views of the hills (tariff from Dh1,300, including taxes and breakfast). When to go

Coorg is an all-year destination, with the peak season for travel extending from the cooler months between October and March.

If you go The flights

Emirates (www.emirates.com) and Etihad (www.etihad.com) both fly direct to Bengaluru, with return fares from Dh 1240. From Bengaluru airport, Coorg is a five-hour drive by car. The hotels

The Tamara (www.thetamara.com) is located inside a working coffee plantation and offers individual villas with sprawling views of the hills (tariff from Dh1,300, including taxes and breakfast). When to go

Coorg is an all-year destination, with the peak season for travel extending from the cooler months between October and March.

If you go The flights

Emirates (www.emirates.com) and Etihad (www.etihad.com) both fly direct to Bengaluru, with return fares from Dh 1240. From Bengaluru airport, Coorg is a five-hour drive by car. The hotels

The Tamara (www.thetamara.com) is located inside a working coffee plantation and offers individual villas with sprawling views of the hills (tariff from Dh1,300, including taxes and breakfast). When to go

Coorg is an all-year destination, with the peak season for travel extending from the cooler months between October and March.

If you go The flights

Emirates (www.emirates.com) and Etihad (www.etihad.com) both fly direct to Bengaluru, with return fares from Dh 1240. From Bengaluru airport, Coorg is a five-hour drive by car. The hotels

The Tamara (www.thetamara.com) is located inside a working coffee plantation and offers individual villas with sprawling views of the hills (tariff from Dh1,300, including taxes and breakfast). When to go

Coorg is an all-year destination, with the peak season for travel extending from the cooler months between October and March.

If you go The flights

Emirates (www.emirates.com) and Etihad (www.etihad.com) both fly direct to Bengaluru, with return fares from Dh 1240. From Bengaluru airport, Coorg is a five-hour drive by car. The hotels

The Tamara (www.thetamara.com) is located inside a working coffee plantation and offers individual villas with sprawling views of the hills (tariff from Dh1,300, including taxes and breakfast). When to go

Coorg is an all-year destination, with the peak season for travel extending from the cooler months between October and March.

If you go The flights

Emirates (www.emirates.com) and Etihad (www.etihad.com) both fly direct to Bengaluru, with return fares from Dh 1240. From Bengaluru airport, Coorg is a five-hour drive by car. The hotels

The Tamara (www.thetamara.com) is located inside a working coffee plantation and offers individual villas with sprawling views of the hills (tariff from Dh1,300, including taxes and breakfast). When to go

Coorg is an all-year destination, with the peak season for travel extending from the cooler months between October and March.

If you go The flights

Emirates (www.emirates.com) and Etihad (www.etihad.com) both fly direct to Bengaluru, with return fares from Dh 1240. From Bengaluru airport, Coorg is a five-hour drive by car. The hotels

The Tamara (www.thetamara.com) is located inside a working coffee plantation and offers individual villas with sprawling views of the hills (tariff from Dh1,300, including taxes and breakfast). When to go

Coorg is an all-year destination, with the peak season for travel extending from the cooler months between October and March.

If you go The flights

Emirates (www.emirates.com) and Etihad (www.etihad.com) both fly direct to Bengaluru, with return fares from Dh 1240. From Bengaluru airport, Coorg is a five-hour drive by car. The hotels

The Tamara (www.thetamara.com) is located inside a working coffee plantation and offers individual villas with sprawling views of the hills (tariff from Dh1,300, including taxes and breakfast). When to go

Coorg is an all-year destination, with the peak season for travel extending from the cooler months between October and March.

If you go The flights

Emirates (www.emirates.com) and Etihad (www.etihad.com) both fly direct to Bengaluru, with return fares from Dh 1240. From Bengaluru airport, Coorg is a five-hour drive by car. The hotels

The Tamara (www.thetamara.com) is located inside a working coffee plantation and offers individual villas with sprawling views of the hills (tariff from Dh1,300, including taxes and breakfast). When to go

Coorg is an all-year destination, with the peak season for travel extending from the cooler months between October and March.

If you go The flights

Emirates (www.emirates.com) and Etihad (www.etihad.com) both fly direct to Bengaluru, with return fares from Dh 1240. From Bengaluru airport, Coorg is a five-hour drive by car. The hotels

The Tamara (www.thetamara.com) is located inside a working coffee plantation and offers individual villas with sprawling views of the hills (tariff from Dh1,300, including taxes and breakfast). When to go

Coorg is an all-year destination, with the peak season for travel extending from the cooler months between October and March.

If you go The flights

Emirates (www.emirates.com) and Etihad (www.etihad.com) both fly direct to Bengaluru, with return fares from Dh 1240. From Bengaluru airport, Coorg is a five-hour drive by car. The hotels

The Tamara (www.thetamara.com) is located inside a working coffee plantation and offers individual villas with sprawling views of the hills (tariff from Dh1,300, including taxes and breakfast). When to go

Coorg is an all-year destination, with the peak season for travel extending from the cooler months between October and March.

If you go The flights

Emirates (www.emirates.com) and Etihad (www.etihad.com) both fly direct to Bengaluru, with return fares from Dh 1240. From Bengaluru airport, Coorg is a five-hour drive by car. The hotels

The Tamara (www.thetamara.com) is located inside a working coffee plantation and offers individual villas with sprawling views of the hills (tariff from Dh1,300, including taxes and breakfast). When to go

Coorg is an all-year destination, with the peak season for travel extending from the cooler months between October and March.

If you go The flights

Emirates (www.emirates.com) and Etihad (www.etihad.com) both fly direct to Bengaluru, with return fares from Dh 1240. From Bengaluru airport, Coorg is a five-hour drive by car. The hotels

The Tamara (www.thetamara.com) is located inside a working coffee plantation and offers individual villas with sprawling views of the hills (tariff from Dh1,300, including taxes and breakfast). When to go

Coorg is an all-year destination, with the peak season for travel extending from the cooler months between October and March.

If you go The flights

Emirates (www.emirates.com) and Etihad (www.etihad.com) both fly direct to Bengaluru, with return fares from Dh 1240. From Bengaluru airport, Coorg is a five-hour drive by car. The hotels

The Tamara (www.thetamara.com) is located inside a working coffee plantation and offers individual villas with sprawling views of the hills (tariff from Dh1,300, including taxes and breakfast). When to go

Coorg is an all-year destination, with the peak season for travel extending from the cooler months between October and March.

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

BIOSAFETY LABS SECURITY LEVELS Biosafety Level 1 The lowest safety level. These labs work with viruses that are minimal risk to humans. Hand washing is required on entry and exit and potentially infectious material decontaminated with bleach before thrown away. Must have a lock. Access limited. Lab does not need to be isolated from other buildings. Used as teaching spaces. Study microorganisms such as Staphylococcus which causes food poisoning. Biosafety Level 2 These labs deal with pathogens that can be harmful to people and the environment such as Hepatitis, HIV and salmonella. Working in Level 2 requires special training in handling pathogenic agents. Extra safety and security precautions are taken in addition to those at Level 1 Biosafety Level 3 These labs contain material that can be lethal if inhaled. This includes SARS coronavirus, MERS, and yellow fever. Significant extra precautions are taken with staff given specific immunisations when dealing with certain diseases. Infectious material is examined in a biological safety cabinet. Personnel must wear protective gowns that must be discarded or decontaminated after use. Strict safety and handling procedures are in place. There must be double entrances to the building and they must contain self-closing doors to reduce risk of pathogen aerosols escaping. Windows must be sealed. Air from must be filtered before it can be recirculated. Biosafety Level 4 The highest level for biosafety precautions. Scientist work with highly dangerous diseases that have no vaccine or cure. All material must be decontaminated. Personnel must wear a positive pressure suit for protection. On leaving the lab this must pass through decontamination shower before they have a personal shower. Entry is severely restricted to trained and authorised personnel. All entries are recorded. Entrance must be via airlocks.

BIOSAFETY LABS SECURITY LEVELS Biosafety Level 1 The lowest safety level. These labs work with viruses that are minimal risk to humans. Hand washing is required on entry and exit and potentially infectious material decontaminated with bleach before thrown away. Must have a lock. Access limited. Lab does not need to be isolated from other buildings. Used as teaching spaces. Study microorganisms such as Staphylococcus which causes food poisoning. Biosafety Level 2 These labs deal with pathogens that can be harmful to people and the environment such as Hepatitis, HIV and salmonella. Working in Level 2 requires special training in handling pathogenic agents. Extra safety and security precautions are taken in addition to those at Level 1 Biosafety Level 3 These labs contain material that can be lethal if inhaled. This includes SARS coronavirus, MERS, and yellow fever. Significant extra precautions are taken with staff given specific immunisations when dealing with certain diseases. Infectious material is examined in a biological safety cabinet. Personnel must wear protective gowns that must be discarded or decontaminated after use. Strict safety and handling procedures are in place. There must be double entrances to the building and they must contain self-closing doors to reduce risk of pathogen aerosols escaping. Windows must be sealed. Air from must be filtered before it can be recirculated. Biosafety Level 4 The highest level for biosafety precautions. Scientist work with highly dangerous diseases that have no vaccine or cure. All material must be decontaminated. Personnel must wear a positive pressure suit for protection. On leaving the lab this must pass through decontamination shower before they have a personal shower. Entry is severely restricted to trained and authorised personnel. All entries are recorded. Entrance must be via airlocks.

BIOSAFETY LABS SECURITY LEVELS Biosafety Level 1 The lowest safety level. These labs work with viruses that are minimal risk to humans. Hand washing is required on entry and exit and potentially infectious material decontaminated with bleach before thrown away. Must have a lock. Access limited. Lab does not need to be isolated from other buildings. Used as teaching spaces. Study microorganisms such as Staphylococcus which causes food poisoning. Biosafety Level 2 These labs deal with pathogens that can be harmful to people and the environment such as Hepatitis, HIV and salmonella. Working in Level 2 requires special training in handling pathogenic agents. Extra safety and security precautions are taken in addition to those at Level 1 Biosafety Level 3 These labs contain material that can be lethal if inhaled. This includes SARS coronavirus, MERS, and yellow fever. Significant extra precautions are taken with staff given specific immunisations when dealing with certain diseases. Infectious material is examined in a biological safety cabinet. Personnel must wear protective gowns that must be discarded or decontaminated after use. Strict safety and handling procedures are in place. There must be double entrances to the building and they must contain self-closing doors to reduce risk of pathogen aerosols escaping. Windows must be sealed. Air from must be filtered before it can be recirculated. Biosafety Level 4 The highest level for biosafety precautions. Scientist work with highly dangerous diseases that have no vaccine or cure. All material must be decontaminated. Personnel must wear a positive pressure suit for protection. On leaving the lab this must pass through decontamination shower before they have a personal shower. Entry is severely restricted to trained and authorised personnel. All entries are recorded. Entrance must be via airlocks.

BIOSAFETY LABS SECURITY LEVELS Biosafety Level 1 The lowest safety level. These labs work with viruses that are minimal risk to humans. Hand washing is required on entry and exit and potentially infectious material decontaminated with bleach before thrown away. Must have a lock. Access limited. Lab does not need to be isolated from other buildings. Used as teaching spaces. Study microorganisms such as Staphylococcus which causes food poisoning. Biosafety Level 2 These labs deal with pathogens that can be harmful to people and the environment such as Hepatitis, HIV and salmonella. Working in Level 2 requires special training in handling pathogenic agents. Extra safety and security precautions are taken in addition to those at Level 1 Biosafety Level 3 These labs contain material that can be lethal if inhaled. This includes SARS coronavirus, MERS, and yellow fever. Significant extra precautions are taken with staff given specific immunisations when dealing with certain diseases. Infectious material is examined in a biological safety cabinet. Personnel must wear protective gowns that must be discarded or decontaminated after use. Strict safety and handling procedures are in place. There must be double entrances to the building and they must contain self-closing doors to reduce risk of pathogen aerosols escaping. Windows must be sealed. Air from must be filtered before it can be recirculated. Biosafety Level 4 The highest level for biosafety precautions. Scientist work with highly dangerous diseases that have no vaccine or cure. All material must be decontaminated. Personnel must wear a positive pressure suit for protection. On leaving the lab this must pass through decontamination shower before they have a personal shower. Entry is severely restricted to trained and authorised personnel. All entries are recorded. Entrance must be via airlocks.

BIOSAFETY LABS SECURITY LEVELS Biosafety Level 1 The lowest safety level. These labs work with viruses that are minimal risk to humans. Hand washing is required on entry and exit and potentially infectious material decontaminated with bleach before thrown away. Must have a lock. Access limited. Lab does not need to be isolated from other buildings. Used as teaching spaces. Study microorganisms such as Staphylococcus which causes food poisoning. Biosafety Level 2 These labs deal with pathogens that can be harmful to people and the environment such as Hepatitis, HIV and salmonella. Working in Level 2 requires special training in handling pathogenic agents. Extra safety and security precautions are taken in addition to those at Level 1 Biosafety Level 3 These labs contain material that can be lethal if inhaled. This includes SARS coronavirus, MERS, and yellow fever. Significant extra precautions are taken with staff given specific immunisations when dealing with certain diseases. Infectious material is examined in a biological safety cabinet. Personnel must wear protective gowns that must be discarded or decontaminated after use. Strict safety and handling procedures are in place. There must be double entrances to the building and they must contain self-closing doors to reduce risk of pathogen aerosols escaping. Windows must be sealed. Air from must be filtered before it can be recirculated. Biosafety Level 4 The highest level for biosafety precautions. Scientist work with highly dangerous diseases that have no vaccine or cure. All material must be decontaminated. Personnel must wear a positive pressure suit for protection. On leaving the lab this must pass through decontamination shower before they have a personal shower. Entry is severely restricted to trained and authorised personnel. All entries are recorded. Entrance must be via airlocks.

BIOSAFETY LABS SECURITY LEVELS Biosafety Level 1 The lowest safety level. These labs work with viruses that are minimal risk to humans. Hand washing is required on entry and exit and potentially infectious material decontaminated with bleach before thrown away. Must have a lock. Access limited. Lab does not need to be isolated from other buildings. Used as teaching spaces. Study microorganisms such as Staphylococcus which causes food poisoning. Biosafety Level 2 These labs deal with pathogens that can be harmful to people and the environment such as Hepatitis, HIV and salmonella. Working in Level 2 requires special training in handling pathogenic agents. Extra safety and security precautions are taken in addition to those at Level 1 Biosafety Level 3 These labs contain material that can be lethal if inhaled. This includes SARS coronavirus, MERS, and yellow fever. Significant extra precautions are taken with staff given specific immunisations when dealing with certain diseases. Infectious material is examined in a biological safety cabinet. Personnel must wear protective gowns that must be discarded or decontaminated after use. Strict safety and handling procedures are in place. There must be double entrances to the building and they must contain self-closing doors to reduce risk of pathogen aerosols escaping. Windows must be sealed. Air from must be filtered before it can be recirculated. Biosafety Level 4 The highest level for biosafety precautions. Scientist work with highly dangerous diseases that have no vaccine or cure. All material must be decontaminated. Personnel must wear a positive pressure suit for protection. On leaving the lab this must pass through decontamination shower before they have a personal shower. Entry is severely restricted to trained and authorised personnel. All entries are recorded. Entrance must be via airlocks.

BIOSAFETY LABS SECURITY LEVELS Biosafety Level 1 The lowest safety level. These labs work with viruses that are minimal risk to humans. Hand washing is required on entry and exit and potentially infectious material decontaminated with bleach before thrown away. Must have a lock. Access limited. Lab does not need to be isolated from other buildings. Used as teaching spaces. Study microorganisms such as Staphylococcus which causes food poisoning. Biosafety Level 2 These labs deal with pathogens that can be harmful to people and the environment such as Hepatitis, HIV and salmonella. Working in Level 2 requires special training in handling pathogenic agents. Extra safety and security precautions are taken in addition to those at Level 1 Biosafety Level 3 These labs contain material that can be lethal if inhaled. This includes SARS coronavirus, MERS, and yellow fever. Significant extra precautions are taken with staff given specific immunisations when dealing with certain diseases. Infectious material is examined in a biological safety cabinet. Personnel must wear protective gowns that must be discarded or decontaminated after use. Strict safety and handling procedures are in place. There must be double entrances to the building and they must contain self-closing doors to reduce risk of pathogen aerosols escaping. Windows must be sealed. Air from must be filtered before it can be recirculated. Biosafety Level 4 The highest level for biosafety precautions. Scientist work with highly dangerous diseases that have no vaccine or cure. All material must be decontaminated. Personnel must wear a positive pressure suit for protection. On leaving the lab this must pass through decontamination shower before they have a personal shower. Entry is severely restricted to trained and authorised personnel. All entries are recorded. Entrance must be via airlocks.

BIOSAFETY LABS SECURITY LEVELS Biosafety Level 1 The lowest safety level. These labs work with viruses that are minimal risk to humans. Hand washing is required on entry and exit and potentially infectious material decontaminated with bleach before thrown away. Must have a lock. Access limited. Lab does not need to be isolated from other buildings. Used as teaching spaces. Study microorganisms such as Staphylococcus which causes food poisoning. Biosafety Level 2 These labs deal with pathogens that can be harmful to people and the environment such as Hepatitis, HIV and salmonella. Working in Level 2 requires special training in handling pathogenic agents. Extra safety and security precautions are taken in addition to those at Level 1 Biosafety Level 3 These labs contain material that can be lethal if inhaled. This includes SARS coronavirus, MERS, and yellow fever. Significant extra precautions are taken with staff given specific immunisations when dealing with certain diseases. Infectious material is examined in a biological safety cabinet. Personnel must wear protective gowns that must be discarded or decontaminated after use. Strict safety and handling procedures are in place. There must be double entrances to the building and they must contain self-closing doors to reduce risk of pathogen aerosols escaping. Windows must be sealed. Air from must be filtered before it can be recirculated. Biosafety Level 4 The highest level for biosafety precautions. Scientist work with highly dangerous diseases that have no vaccine or cure. All material must be decontaminated. Personnel must wear a positive pressure suit for protection. On leaving the lab this must pass through decontamination shower before they have a personal shower. Entry is severely restricted to trained and authorised personnel. All entries are recorded. Entrance must be via airlocks.

BIOSAFETY LABS SECURITY LEVELS Biosafety Level 1 The lowest safety level. These labs work with viruses that are minimal risk to humans. Hand washing is required on entry and exit and potentially infectious material decontaminated with bleach before thrown away. Must have a lock. Access limited. Lab does not need to be isolated from other buildings. Used as teaching spaces. Study microorganisms such as Staphylococcus which causes food poisoning. Biosafety Level 2 These labs deal with pathogens that can be harmful to people and the environment such as Hepatitis, HIV and salmonella. Working in Level 2 requires special training in handling pathogenic agents. Extra safety and security precautions are taken in addition to those at Level 1 Biosafety Level 3 These labs contain material that can be lethal if inhaled. This includes SARS coronavirus, MERS, and yellow fever. Significant extra precautions are taken with staff given specific immunisations when dealing with certain diseases. Infectious material is examined in a biological safety cabinet. Personnel must wear protective gowns that must be discarded or decontaminated after use. Strict safety and handling procedures are in place. There must be double entrances to the building and they must contain self-closing doors to reduce risk of pathogen aerosols escaping. Windows must be sealed. Air from must be filtered before it can be recirculated. Biosafety Level 4 The highest level for biosafety precautions. Scientist work with highly dangerous diseases that have no vaccine or cure. All material must be decontaminated. Personnel must wear a positive pressure suit for protection. On leaving the lab this must pass through decontamination shower before they have a personal shower. Entry is severely restricted to trained and authorised personnel. All entries are recorded. Entrance must be via airlocks.

BIOSAFETY LABS SECURITY LEVELS Biosafety Level 1 The lowest safety level. These labs work with viruses that are minimal risk to humans. Hand washing is required on entry and exit and potentially infectious material decontaminated with bleach before thrown away. Must have a lock. Access limited. Lab does not need to be isolated from other buildings. Used as teaching spaces. Study microorganisms such as Staphylococcus which causes food poisoning. Biosafety Level 2 These labs deal with pathogens that can be harmful to people and the environment such as Hepatitis, HIV and salmonella. Working in Level 2 requires special training in handling pathogenic agents. Extra safety and security precautions are taken in addition to those at Level 1 Biosafety Level 3 These labs contain material that can be lethal if inhaled. This includes SARS coronavirus, MERS, and yellow fever. Significant extra precautions are taken with staff given specific immunisations when dealing with certain diseases. Infectious material is examined in a biological safety cabinet. Personnel must wear protective gowns that must be discarded or decontaminated after use. Strict safety and handling procedures are in place. There must be double entrances to the building and they must contain self-closing doors to reduce risk of pathogen aerosols escaping. Windows must be sealed. Air from must be filtered before it can be recirculated. Biosafety Level 4 The highest level for biosafety precautions. Scientist work with highly dangerous diseases that have no vaccine or cure. All material must be decontaminated. Personnel must wear a positive pressure suit for protection. On leaving the lab this must pass through decontamination shower before they have a personal shower. Entry is severely restricted to trained and authorised personnel. All entries are recorded. Entrance must be via airlocks.

BIOSAFETY LABS SECURITY LEVELS Biosafety Level 1 The lowest safety level. These labs work with viruses that are minimal risk to humans. Hand washing is required on entry and exit and potentially infectious material decontaminated with bleach before thrown away. Must have a lock. Access limited. Lab does not need to be isolated from other buildings. Used as teaching spaces. Study microorganisms such as Staphylococcus which causes food poisoning. Biosafety Level 2 These labs deal with pathogens that can be harmful to people and the environment such as Hepatitis, HIV and salmonella. Working in Level 2 requires special training in handling pathogenic agents. Extra safety and security precautions are taken in addition to those at Level 1 Biosafety Level 3 These labs contain material that can be lethal if inhaled. This includes SARS coronavirus, MERS, and yellow fever. Significant extra precautions are taken with staff given specific immunisations when dealing with certain diseases. Infectious material is examined in a biological safety cabinet. Personnel must wear protective gowns that must be discarded or decontaminated after use. Strict safety and handling procedures are in place. There must be double entrances to the building and they must contain self-closing doors to reduce risk of pathogen aerosols escaping. Windows must be sealed. Air from must be filtered before it can be recirculated. Biosafety Level 4 The highest level for biosafety precautions. Scientist work with highly dangerous diseases that have no vaccine or cure. All material must be decontaminated. Personnel must wear a positive pressure suit for protection. On leaving the lab this must pass through decontamination shower before they have a personal shower. Entry is severely restricted to trained and authorised personnel. All entries are recorded. Entrance must be via airlocks.

BIOSAFETY LABS SECURITY LEVELS Biosafety Level 1 The lowest safety level. These labs work with viruses that are minimal risk to humans. Hand washing is required on entry and exit and potentially infectious material decontaminated with bleach before thrown away. Must have a lock. Access limited. Lab does not need to be isolated from other buildings. Used as teaching spaces. Study microorganisms such as Staphylococcus which causes food poisoning. Biosafety Level 2 These labs deal with pathogens that can be harmful to people and the environment such as Hepatitis, HIV and salmonella. Working in Level 2 requires special training in handling pathogenic agents. Extra safety and security precautions are taken in addition to those at Level 1 Biosafety Level 3 These labs contain material that can be lethal if inhaled. This includes SARS coronavirus, MERS, and yellow fever. Significant extra precautions are taken with staff given specific immunisations when dealing with certain diseases. Infectious material is examined in a biological safety cabinet. Personnel must wear protective gowns that must be discarded or decontaminated after use. Strict safety and handling procedures are in place. There must be double entrances to the building and they must contain self-closing doors to reduce risk of pathogen aerosols escaping. Windows must be sealed. Air from must be filtered before it can be recirculated. Biosafety Level 4 The highest level for biosafety precautions. Scientist work with highly dangerous diseases that have no vaccine or cure. All material must be decontaminated. Personnel must wear a positive pressure suit for protection. On leaving the lab this must pass through decontamination shower before they have a personal shower. Entry is severely restricted to trained and authorised personnel. All entries are recorded. Entrance must be via airlocks.

BIOSAFETY LABS SECURITY LEVELS Biosafety Level 1 The lowest safety level. These labs work with viruses that are minimal risk to humans. Hand washing is required on entry and exit and potentially infectious material decontaminated with bleach before thrown away. Must have a lock. Access limited. Lab does not need to be isolated from other buildings. Used as teaching spaces. Study microorganisms such as Staphylococcus which causes food poisoning. Biosafety Level 2 These labs deal with pathogens that can be harmful to people and the environment such as Hepatitis, HIV and salmonella. Working in Level 2 requires special training in handling pathogenic agents. Extra safety and security precautions are taken in addition to those at Level 1 Biosafety Level 3 These labs contain material that can be lethal if inhaled. This includes SARS coronavirus, MERS, and yellow fever. Significant extra precautions are taken with staff given specific immunisations when dealing with certain diseases. Infectious material is examined in a biological safety cabinet. Personnel must wear protective gowns that must be discarded or decontaminated after use. Strict safety and handling procedures are in place. There must be double entrances to the building and they must contain self-closing doors to reduce risk of pathogen aerosols escaping. Windows must be sealed. Air from must be filtered before it can be recirculated. Biosafety Level 4 The highest level for biosafety precautions. Scientist work with highly dangerous diseases that have no vaccine or cure. All material must be decontaminated. Personnel must wear a positive pressure suit for protection. On leaving the lab this must pass through decontamination shower before they have a personal shower. Entry is severely restricted to trained and authorised personnel. All entries are recorded. Entrance must be via airlocks.

BIOSAFETY LABS SECURITY LEVELS Biosafety Level 1 The lowest safety level. These labs work with viruses that are minimal risk to humans. Hand washing is required on entry and exit and potentially infectious material decontaminated with bleach before thrown away. Must have a lock. Access limited. Lab does not need to be isolated from other buildings. Used as teaching spaces. Study microorganisms such as Staphylococcus which causes food poisoning. Biosafety Level 2 These labs deal with pathogens that can be harmful to people and the environment such as Hepatitis, HIV and salmonella. Working in Level 2 requires special training in handling pathogenic agents. Extra safety and security precautions are taken in addition to those at Level 1 Biosafety Level 3 These labs contain material that can be lethal if inhaled. This includes SARS coronavirus, MERS, and yellow fever. Significant extra precautions are taken with staff given specific immunisations when dealing with certain diseases. Infectious material is examined in a biological safety cabinet. Personnel must wear protective gowns that must be discarded or decontaminated after use. Strict safety and handling procedures are in place. There must be double entrances to the building and they must contain self-closing doors to reduce risk of pathogen aerosols escaping. Windows must be sealed. Air from must be filtered before it can be recirculated. Biosafety Level 4 The highest level for biosafety precautions. Scientist work with highly dangerous diseases that have no vaccine or cure. All material must be decontaminated. Personnel must wear a positive pressure suit for protection. On leaving the lab this must pass through decontamination shower before they have a personal shower. Entry is severely restricted to trained and authorised personnel. All entries are recorded. Entrance must be via airlocks.

BIOSAFETY LABS SECURITY LEVELS Biosafety Level 1 The lowest safety level. These labs work with viruses that are minimal risk to humans. Hand washing is required on entry and exit and potentially infectious material decontaminated with bleach before thrown away. Must have a lock. Access limited. Lab does not need to be isolated from other buildings. Used as teaching spaces. Study microorganisms such as Staphylococcus which causes food poisoning. Biosafety Level 2 These labs deal with pathogens that can be harmful to people and the environment such as Hepatitis, HIV and salmonella. Working in Level 2 requires special training in handling pathogenic agents. Extra safety and security precautions are taken in addition to those at Level 1 Biosafety Level 3 These labs contain material that can be lethal if inhaled. This includes SARS coronavirus, MERS, and yellow fever. Significant extra precautions are taken with staff given specific immunisations when dealing with certain diseases. Infectious material is examined in a biological safety cabinet. Personnel must wear protective gowns that must be discarded or decontaminated after use. Strict safety and handling procedures are in place. There must be double entrances to the building and they must contain self-closing doors to reduce risk of pathogen aerosols escaping. Windows must be sealed. Air from must be filtered before it can be recirculated. Biosafety Level 4 The highest level for biosafety precautions. Scientist work with highly dangerous diseases that have no vaccine or cure. All material must be decontaminated. Personnel must wear a positive pressure suit for protection. On leaving the lab this must pass through decontamination shower before they have a personal shower. Entry is severely restricted to trained and authorised personnel. All entries are recorded. Entrance must be via airlocks.

BIOSAFETY LABS SECURITY LEVELS Biosafety Level 1 The lowest safety level. These labs work with viruses that are minimal risk to humans. Hand washing is required on entry and exit and potentially infectious material decontaminated with bleach before thrown away. Must have a lock. Access limited. Lab does not need to be isolated from other buildings. Used as teaching spaces. Study microorganisms such as Staphylococcus which causes food poisoning. Biosafety Level 2 These labs deal with pathogens that can be harmful to people and the environment such as Hepatitis, HIV and salmonella. Working in Level 2 requires special training in handling pathogenic agents. Extra safety and security precautions are taken in addition to those at Level 1 Biosafety Level 3 These labs contain material that can be lethal if inhaled. This includes SARS coronavirus, MERS, and yellow fever. Significant extra precautions are taken with staff given specific immunisations when dealing with certain diseases. Infectious material is examined in a biological safety cabinet. Personnel must wear protective gowns that must be discarded or decontaminated after use. Strict safety and handling procedures are in place. There must be double entrances to the building and they must contain self-closing doors to reduce risk of pathogen aerosols escaping. Windows must be sealed. Air from must be filtered before it can be recirculated. Biosafety Level 4 The highest level for biosafety precautions. Scientist work with highly dangerous diseases that have no vaccine or cure. All material must be decontaminated. Personnel must wear a positive pressure suit for protection. On leaving the lab this must pass through decontamination shower before they have a personal shower. Entry is severely restricted to trained and authorised personnel. All entries are recorded. Entrance must be via airlocks.

Final scores 18 under: Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) - 14: Jason Scrivener (AUS) -13: Rory McIlroy (NIR) -12: Rafa Cabrera Bello (ESP) -11: David Lipsky (USA), Marc Warren (SCO) -10: Tommy Fleetwood (ENG), Chris Paisley (ENG), Matt Wallace (ENG), Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR)

Final scores 18 under: Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) - 14: Jason Scrivener (AUS) -13: Rory McIlroy (NIR) -12: Rafa Cabrera Bello (ESP) -11: David Lipsky (USA), Marc Warren (SCO) -10: Tommy Fleetwood (ENG), Chris Paisley (ENG), Matt Wallace (ENG), Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR)

Final scores 18 under: Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) - 14: Jason Scrivener (AUS) -13: Rory McIlroy (NIR) -12: Rafa Cabrera Bello (ESP) -11: David Lipsky (USA), Marc Warren (SCO) -10: Tommy Fleetwood (ENG), Chris Paisley (ENG), Matt Wallace (ENG), Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR)

Final scores 18 under: Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) - 14: Jason Scrivener (AUS) -13: Rory McIlroy (NIR) -12: Rafa Cabrera Bello (ESP) -11: David Lipsky (USA), Marc Warren (SCO) -10: Tommy Fleetwood (ENG), Chris Paisley (ENG), Matt Wallace (ENG), Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR)

Final scores 18 under: Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) - 14: Jason Scrivener (AUS) -13: Rory McIlroy (NIR) -12: Rafa Cabrera Bello (ESP) -11: David Lipsky (USA), Marc Warren (SCO) -10: Tommy Fleetwood (ENG), Chris Paisley (ENG), Matt Wallace (ENG), Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR)

Final scores 18 under: Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) - 14: Jason Scrivener (AUS) -13: Rory McIlroy (NIR) -12: Rafa Cabrera Bello (ESP) -11: David Lipsky (USA), Marc Warren (SCO) -10: Tommy Fleetwood (ENG), Chris Paisley (ENG), Matt Wallace (ENG), Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR)

Final scores 18 under: Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) - 14: Jason Scrivener (AUS) -13: Rory McIlroy (NIR) -12: Rafa Cabrera Bello (ESP) -11: David Lipsky (USA), Marc Warren (SCO) -10: Tommy Fleetwood (ENG), Chris Paisley (ENG), Matt Wallace (ENG), Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR)

Final scores 18 under: Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) - 14: Jason Scrivener (AUS) -13: Rory McIlroy (NIR) -12: Rafa Cabrera Bello (ESP) -11: David Lipsky (USA), Marc Warren (SCO) -10: Tommy Fleetwood (ENG), Chris Paisley (ENG), Matt Wallace (ENG), Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR)

Final scores 18 under: Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) - 14: Jason Scrivener (AUS) -13: Rory McIlroy (NIR) -12: Rafa Cabrera Bello (ESP) -11: David Lipsky (USA), Marc Warren (SCO) -10: Tommy Fleetwood (ENG), Chris Paisley (ENG), Matt Wallace (ENG), Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR)

Final scores 18 under: Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) - 14: Jason Scrivener (AUS) -13: Rory McIlroy (NIR) -12: Rafa Cabrera Bello (ESP) -11: David Lipsky (USA), Marc Warren (SCO) -10: Tommy Fleetwood (ENG), Chris Paisley (ENG), Matt Wallace (ENG), Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR)

Final scores 18 under: Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) - 14: Jason Scrivener (AUS) -13: Rory McIlroy (NIR) -12: Rafa Cabrera Bello (ESP) -11: David Lipsky (USA), Marc Warren (SCO) -10: Tommy Fleetwood (ENG), Chris Paisley (ENG), Matt Wallace (ENG), Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR)

Final scores 18 under: Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) - 14: Jason Scrivener (AUS) -13: Rory McIlroy (NIR) -12: Rafa Cabrera Bello (ESP) -11: David Lipsky (USA), Marc Warren (SCO) -10: Tommy Fleetwood (ENG), Chris Paisley (ENG), Matt Wallace (ENG), Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR)

Final scores 18 under: Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) - 14: Jason Scrivener (AUS) -13: Rory McIlroy (NIR) -12: Rafa Cabrera Bello (ESP) -11: David Lipsky (USA), Marc Warren (SCO) -10: Tommy Fleetwood (ENG), Chris Paisley (ENG), Matt Wallace (ENG), Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR)

Final scores 18 under: Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) - 14: Jason Scrivener (AUS) -13: Rory McIlroy (NIR) -12: Rafa Cabrera Bello (ESP) -11: David Lipsky (USA), Marc Warren (SCO) -10: Tommy Fleetwood (ENG), Chris Paisley (ENG), Matt Wallace (ENG), Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR)

Final scores 18 under: Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) - 14: Jason Scrivener (AUS) -13: Rory McIlroy (NIR) -12: Rafa Cabrera Bello (ESP) -11: David Lipsky (USA), Marc Warren (SCO) -10: Tommy Fleetwood (ENG), Chris Paisley (ENG), Matt Wallace (ENG), Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR)

Final scores 18 under: Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) - 14: Jason Scrivener (AUS) -13: Rory McIlroy (NIR) -12: Rafa Cabrera Bello (ESP) -11: David Lipsky (USA), Marc Warren (SCO) -10: Tommy Fleetwood (ENG), Chris Paisley (ENG), Matt Wallace (ENG), Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR)

I Feel Pretty

Dir: Abby Kohn/Mark Silverstein

Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel



I Feel Pretty

Dir: Abby Kohn/Mark Silverstein

Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel



I Feel Pretty

Dir: Abby Kohn/Mark Silverstein

Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel



I Feel Pretty

Dir: Abby Kohn/Mark Silverstein

Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel



I Feel Pretty

Dir: Abby Kohn/Mark Silverstein

Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel



I Feel Pretty

Dir: Abby Kohn/Mark Silverstein

Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel



I Feel Pretty

Dir: Abby Kohn/Mark Silverstein

Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel



I Feel Pretty

Dir: Abby Kohn/Mark Silverstein

Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel



I Feel Pretty

Dir: Abby Kohn/Mark Silverstein

Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel



I Feel Pretty

Dir: Abby Kohn/Mark Silverstein

Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel



I Feel Pretty

Dir: Abby Kohn/Mark Silverstein

Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel



I Feel Pretty

Dir: Abby Kohn/Mark Silverstein

Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel



I Feel Pretty

Dir: Abby Kohn/Mark Silverstein

Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel



I Feel Pretty

Dir: Abby Kohn/Mark Silverstein

Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel



I Feel Pretty

Dir: Abby Kohn/Mark Silverstein

Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel

