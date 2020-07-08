Order up: 21 photos from the new South Market food hall in DIFC's Gate Avenue

DIFC is already well known for its restaurants, but it's now also home to an international food hall.

The newly opened South Market food hall in Gate Avenue spans 836 square metres, and is a one-stop shop for many of the world's cuisines.

The food hall features 15 kitchens spanning different countries and their cuisines.

Diners can enjoy everything from Thai food from Bangkok-themed eatery BKK Bistro, to Japanese street-food from Takoyaki. For those who always crave breakfast, visit Cereal Killer Cafe or, to satisfy sweet cravings, visit Singapore import Modern Asian Desserts (MAD).

Other outlets include Earth Kitchen, Burritos Beyond Borders, Katsu & Co and Spheerz Restaurant.

Yet to open is German brand Call a Pizza, the Texas-style Jax Burgers, and Poutine, a Canadian restaurant that offers the traditional fare of French fries with cheese and gravy. Fresh seafood will be available at Crab Market, and there's Egyptian cuisine at Bahiya restaurant.

The food hall has been designed in an industrial style, with a combination of exposed ceilings, urban steel beams, raw timber and concrete features, as well as neon signage and street art murals.

The specs: 2019 Mercedes-Benz C200 Coupe

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

Past winners of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2016 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2015 Nico Rosberg (Mercedes-GP) 2014 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2013 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2012 Kimi Raikkonen (Lotus) 2011 Lewis Hamilton (McLaren) 2010 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2009 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)

Match info Manchester United 4

(Pogba 5', 33', Rashford 45', Lukaku 72') Bournemouth 1

(Ake 45+2') Red card: Eric Bailly (Manchester United)

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Mumbai Indians 213/6 (20 ov) Royal Challengers Bangalore 167/8 (20 ov)

