Bollywood in Dubai: music and food vie for equal attention at Dialogue

At the risk of putting my job in peril, I often played hooky (please note the past tense, boss!) on a Sunday for one simple reason: Club Boudoir used to host the best Bollywood nights on Saturdays. And one always knew it was going to be a fabulous – and prolonged – evening of music and dancing because Aks Nights were hosting.
The oldest desi “club night” brand in the UAE, Aks boasts some of the best Bollywood DJs in the business – the ones who know when to play Munni Badnaam Hui and Sheila Ki Jawani and when to put on some Jaanu Meri Jaan. Despite the concentration of Hindi and Punjabi music fans in Dubai, when Aks launched in 2010, not one premium club in the city held desi nights on a weekend, so the team took up a lounge (remember Da Gama at Century Village, anyone?) and turned it into a club.
The crowds showed up in throngs and just over a year later, Aks approached Armani/Prive, Base, Crystal, Mahiki and White, and started a monthly Bollywood music night on their A-list premises. And the crowds kept coming.
For all of that, though, fans of the genre have always felt that it’s been under-represented and, equally, that there just aren’t that many dedicated locations to head to. Well, do a little jig, because the co-founders of Aks Nights threw open the doors to their very own venue this month: Dialogue Dubai at the Majestic City Retreat Hotel in Bur Dubai.
In keeping with our times, Dialogue is a restaurant, lounge and entertainment venue all at once. You may not be able to jump on to the dance floor just yet, because of Covid-19 restrictions, but the sprawling space has a stage up front that will host Indian and Pakistani singers and live bands interspersed with Aks DJs. Couches and coffee tables make up the lounge section, while a raised platform is filled with dining tables.
It all feels very plush, which is down to the suave interior design, most notably the lighting. The 10-metre bar is backlit and features an illuminated honeycomb pattern, while an accent pillar right in the centre is cleverly set up to put on a light-beam show to the beats of the music.
And thus the stage is set. The Friday night I visit is my first time at a Bollywood club in a long time. There are no singers on that evening, but the DJ is masterful. He blends the best of new and old Bollywood songs with remixes, mash-ups and teasers so tempting that it’s all I can do to stay put. Have you ever seen someone cut a rug while seated?
And yet as I look around me, I’m surprised to see most patrons are intently focused on their plates, ordering dish after dish from the partially open kitchen. Hey, I want to tell them, you know there’s a 24/7 kulcha joint just around the corner, right?
But the curious foodie in me wins out, and I request the prompt server to get me a menu.
Pindi chole hummus, it reads. And Guacamole papdi chaat; dal on toast; chicken desi goreng. The rest of my party is equally agog at the quirky flavour combinations that, I’m happy to report, will in fact tantalise your taste buds or – in the case of the mascarpone makhani risotto and tandoori prawn rechado (approved by chef Gautama’s grandmother, no less) – send them into a tizzy. The team are also planning to launch weekend brunches from next month.
As I leave Dialogue in the wee hours of the morning, glad that I don’t have to go hunting for food as per usual, I think how it’s too bad dancing isn’t on the cards at the moment. But at least now I have a place where I can enjoy butter chicken samosas against the backdrop of the best in Bollywood music. And I don’t work most Saturdays.
What is Financial Fair Play?
Introduced in 2011 by Uefa, European football’s governing body, it demands that clubs live within their means. Chiefly, spend within their income and not make substantial losses.
What the rules dictate?
The second phase of its implementation limits losses to €30 million (Dh136m) over three seasons. Extra expenditure is permitted for investment in sustainable areas (youth academies, stadium development, etc). Money provided by owners is not viewed as income. Revenue from “related parties” to those owners is assessed by Uefa's “financial control body” to be sure it is a fair value, or in line with market prices.
What are the penalties?
There are a number of punishments, including fines, a loss of prize money or having to reduce squad size for European competition – as happened to PSG in 2014. There is even the threat of a competition ban, which could in theory lead to PSG’s suspension from the Uefa Champions League.
26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955
30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896
30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924
35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899
36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932
36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902
36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020
38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019
42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946
42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888
Director: Jon Favreau
Starring: Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, John Oliver
Rating: 2 out of 5 stars
Director: Jon Favreau
Starring: Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, John Oliver
Rating: 2 out of 5 stars
1,228 - games at the helm, ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against West Ham United.
704 - wins to date as Arsenal manager.
3 - Premier League title wins, the last during an unbeaten Invincibles campaign of 2003/04.
1,549 - goals scored in Premier League matches by Wenger's teams.
10 - major trophies won.
473 - Premier League victories.
7 - FA Cup triumphs, with three of those having come the last four seasons.
151 - Premier League losses.
21 - full seasons in charge.
49 - games unbeaten in the Premier League from May 2003 to October 2004.
Started: April 2017
Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh
Based: Cairo, Egypt
Sector: transport
Size: 450+ employees
Investment: approximately $80 million
Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani
Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg
Bayern Munich v Real Madrid
When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)
Where: Allianz Arena, Munich
Live: BeIN Sports HD
Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid
- Choose cars with GCC specifications
- Get a service history for cars less than five years old
- Don’t go cheap on the inspection
- Check for oil leaks
- Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model
- Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre
- Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month
- Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred
- If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell
Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com
Austria 2
Hinteregger (53'), Schopf (69')
Germany 1
Ozil (11')
Schools counsellors in Abu Dhabi have put a number of provisions in place to help support pupils returning to the classroom next week.
Many children will resume in-person lessons for the first time in 10 months and parents previously raised concerns about the long-term effects of distance learning.
Schools leaders and counsellors said extra support will be offered to anyone that needs it. Additionally, heads of years will be on hand to offer advice or coping mechanisms to ease any concerns.
“Anxiety this time round has really spiralled, more so than from the first lockdown at the beginning of the pandemic,” said Priya Mitchell, counsellor at The British School Al Khubairat in Abu Dhabi.
“Some have got used to being at home don’t want to go back, while others are desperate to get back.
“We have seen an increase in depressive symptoms, especially with older pupils, and self-harm is starting younger.
“It is worrying and has taught us how important it is that we prioritise mental well-being.”
Ms Mitchell said she was liaising more with heads of year so they can support and offer advice to pupils if the demand is there.
The school will also carry out mental well-being checks so they can pick up on any behavioural patterns and put interventions in place to help pupils.
At Raha International School, the well-being team has provided parents with assessment surveys to see how they can support students at home to transition back to school.
“They have created a Well-being Resource Bank that parents have access to on information on various domains of mental health for students and families,” a team member said.
“Our pastoral team have been working with students to help ease the transition and reduce anxiety that [pupils] may experience after some have been nearly a year off campus.
"Special secondary tutorial classes have also focused on preparing students for their return; going over new guidelines, expectations and daily schedules.”
Engine: 1.4-litre 4-cylinder turbo
Power: 180hp at 5,500rpm
Torque: 250Nm at 3,00rpm
Transmission: 5-speed sequential auto
Price: From Dh139,995
On sale: now
Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo
Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic
Power: 169bhp
Torque: 250Nm
Price: Dh54,500
On sale: now
Mohamed A El-Erian: Why Joe Biden really needs a smooth transition
Sulaiman Hakemy: What would Trump’s path to the Supreme Court look like?
James Reinl: Isolated Trump loses media allies while trying to salvage presidency
Afghanistan v Zimbabwe, Abu Dhabi Sunshine Series
All matches at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Test series
1st Test: Zimbabwe beat Afghanistan by 10 wickets
2nd Test: Wednesday, 10 March – Sunday, 14 March
Play starts at 9.30am
T20 series
1st T20I: Wednesday, 17 March
2nd T20I: Friday, 19 March
3rd T20I: Saturday, 20 March
TV
Supporters in the UAE can watch the matches on the Rabbithole channel on YouTube
A rise in obesity figures and the need for more public spending is a familiar trend in the developing world as western lifestyles are adopted.
One in five deaths around the world is now caused by bad diet, with obesity the fastest growing global risk. A high body mass index is also the top cause of metabolic diseases relating to death and disability in Kuwait, Qatar and Oman – and second on the list in Bahrain.
In Britain, heart disease, lung cancer and Alzheimer’s remain among the leading causes of death, and people there are spending more time suffering from health problems.
The UK is expected to spend $421.4 billion on healthcare by 2040, up from $239.3 billion in 2014.
And development assistance for health is talking about the financial aid given to governments to support social, environmental development of developing countries.
