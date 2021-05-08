Is Maison Clad Dubai's best-kept fashion secret? How founder Coralie Francois brought Parisian style to the UAE

When Coralie Francois arrived in the UAE a few years ago, it was to work as a fashion buyer for high-end brands Balenciaga, Stella McCartney and Alexander McQueen.

Needing to gain a full understanding of her new customer, she took time to visit stores and malls, to see who was shopping and, crucially, what they were buying. What she discovered, however, surprised her.

While shoppers for high-end goods were well catered for, as, too, were those craving high-street finds, there was almost nothing aimed at the women wanting something in the middle.

"Walking through the malls, looking at the UAE fashion landscape, a simple conclusion came to my mind," Francois tells The National. "What is on offer between fast fashion like Zara and H&M, and the luxury brands such as Gucci or Dior?"

Seeing a clear gap in the market, in 2016 she launched a tightly curated fashion boutique called Maison Clad.

“Being an entrepreneur has always been at the back of my mind,” she explains.

The aim behind the boutique was very simple: to give women in the UAE access to “a new option of exclusive brands with nice stories, great quality and decent prices".

Situated at La Serre Vida Hotel Downtown in Dubai, it was well received, and soon prompted Francois to open a second site at The Collective by Ripe, in The Courtyard Al Quoz, which she expanded to carry both sportswear and ready-to-wear. Over Christmas 2020, she opened a third site at The Sofitel The Palm Jumeirah.

All three stores are filled with a beautiful array of colourful pieces, from fluted-sleeve tops to floor-length patterned maxi dresses, while tables are set with delicate gold-plated jewellery and shoes sit on shelves around the walls.

Each item is carefully chosen by Francois herself, who uses her experience to source the most interesting, unique pieces she can, thanks to what she describes as her "laser focus".

“We are currently working with 35 brands, but I feel we are still at the beginning,” Francois explains. “Exploring new brands, new ideas and new countries are my obsession. [There is] so much more coming.”

Francois’s passion means that Maison Clad carries myriad options for today’s busy woman. Gym bunnies will enjoy the sportswear (think cropped tops with lattice backs), while those wanting something dressier will find stylish looks for day, as well as chic eveningwear. The latest range that Francois has introduced is beautifully feminine lingerie.

Prior to moving to the UAE, Francois worked for French brand Agnes B as a buyer and product manager, a background she credits with helping her cater to the UAE’s diverse population.

“I used to travel a lot to Hong Kong and Japan, which taught me to understand different cultures, the needs of women in different places of the world and how to adapt," she says.

Despite years of buying experience and an education in fashion management, Francois is adamant that the best advice is found inside boutiques.

“Every single day I am selling in the boutiques, so I can immediately see what works and what is a hit," she says. "I build my purchases based on this.

Compact and well curated, Maison Clad is a fashion treasure trove. Courtesy Maison Clad

“Our concept is to bring in small quantities of exclusive novelties weekly, always keeping in mind what my clients want."

Blessed with loyal clients, Francois enjoys that some customers trust her judgment, explaining that “many times, the shopping becomes a personalised styling session".

“The fact that we work with different brands and styles enables us to find a fashion solution for each woman's needs.”

Francois’s eye is the secret to her success, as well as her desire to find what she dubs "clothes which will bring you compliments".

Explaining what this means, she is charmingly frank. “If each time you wear a look from Maison Clad, your family, spouse, colleagues, friends give you compliments ... you will eventually come back to our boutiques. This is how we create a strong base of loyal customers.”

A view of the rails of clothes inside one of the Maison Clad boutiques. Courtesy Maison Clad

She is quick to admit, however, that her unique eye means that often, clients are eager to keep her to themselves.

Despite some customers' secrecy, however, word is out about Maison Clad and Francois is now shipping to clients across the region, including Lebanon, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, with a four-hour delivery turnaround in Dubai.

"I genuinely wish my clients feel unique and always find something that makes them smile."

Huroob Ezterari Director: Ahmed Moussa Starring: Ahmed El Sakka, Amir Karara, Ghada Adel and Moustafa Mohammed Three stars

MATCH INFO Bangla Tigers 108-5 (10 ovs) Ingram 37, Rossouw 26, Pretorius 2-10 Deccan Gladiators 109-4 (9.5 ovs) Watson 41, Devcich 27, Wiese 2-15 Gladiators win by six wickets

THE BIO Favourite holiday destination: Whenever I have any free time I always go back to see my family in Caltra, Galway, it’s the only place I can properly relax. Favourite film: The Way, starring Martin Sheen. It’s about the Camino de Santiago walk from France to Spain. Personal motto: If something’s meant for you it won’t pass you by.

The story of Edge Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, established Edge in 2019. It brought together 25 state-owned and independent companies specialising in weapons systems, cyber protection and electronic warfare. Edge has an annual revenue of $5 billion and employs more than 12,000 people. Some of the companies include Nimr, a maker of armoured vehicles, Caracal, which manufactures guns and ammunitions company, Lahab

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

info-box COMPANY PROFILE Company name: Happy Tenant Started: January 2019 Co-founders: Joe Moufarrej and Umar Rana Based: Dubai Sector: Technology, real-estate Initial investment: Dh2.5 million Investors: Self-funded Total customers: 4,000

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

