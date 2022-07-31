Shilpa Shetty, Sara Ali Khan and Farhan Akhtar turn models for 15th India Couture Week

India Couture Week 2022 wraps up in New Delhi on Sunday after a busy few days, as some of the country's top designers reveal their latest collections.

Organised by the Fashion Design Council of India, India Couture Week is now in its 15th year and one of the highlights was when Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty swept the catwalk for Dolly J Studio in a floor-length, dusty pink cut-out gown with dramatic plunging neckline and tulle, feather and sequin details.

Scroll through the gallery above to see creations from India Couture Week 2022.

Shetty wrapped up the reveal of Dolly J's Meraki collection, which is inspired by the jazz age, by pulling out lipstick from the dress's pocket. “The USP of this outfit is the pockets," she said. "It’s the one thing I really missed in my reception outfit because I wanted to keep a powder puff but I couldn’t. So, I really wanted to show patrons what a pocket could really do and I did carry a lipstick and applied it on the ramp. That was a moment.”

New collections by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, Suneet Varma, Siddartha Tytler and Falguni Shane Peacock have also been revealed this week, to name a few.

Varma's Sitara collection represents the modern woman who embraces traditional Indian couture through the use of age-old crafts. “Each season, I am inspired by the feminine force," Varma told India's News 18 ahead of the show. "Either through poetry, music, art, or architecture. This season I look at Sitara — my guiding star.”

Read more Valentino to open first stores in India this summer with boutiques in Delhi and Mumbai

Tytler's Shan Shui line pays homage to the traditional Chinese painting style depicting natural landscapes, and the designer's show also featured memorable celebrity moments as singer Guru Randhawa and actor Farhan Akhtar took turns on the runway in black suits with golden embellishments.

Falguni Shane Peacock's creations, as part of the Love Forever collection, embodied Indo-Parisian culture and architecture, inspired by works from Modernism masters such as Chagall and Picasso. Actress Sara Ali Khan turned model for this show.

Designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna showcased their collection, Fibonacci, on day four of the event. The set was designed with thousands of frozen waves made of paper and a runway built around it for models to present the creations. “Our couture collection is built for the global Indian dancing at a Sangeet one evening and waltzing across Vienna’s historic ballrooms on another occasion,” the duo said.

Amit Aggarwal also presented his latest at the event. "The past decade and the Pedesis Couture 2022 are not a celebration of the product but about the process — those glitches you don’t see, the endless iterations before a single form takes shape, the exhausting debates that make it all worth it in the end," the designer wrote after the show on Instagram.