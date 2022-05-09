Best-dressed celebrities at Bafta TV Awards 2022: from Ncuti Gatwa to Jodie Comer

All eyes were on Ncuti Gatwa at the Bafta TV Awards 2022 red carpet in London on Sunday. The actor, who, hours before the ceremony, had been announced as the next star of Doctor Who in the long-running British TV series, did not disappoint his fans.

Arriving in a striking chest-baring outfit, complete with frills and a blonde hair 'do, the breakout star of hit Netflix show Sex Education beamed as he posed for pictures outside the Royal Festival Hall.

Gatwa, 29, will be the first non-white actor to play the time-travelling hero, taking over from Jodie Whittaker as the 14th “Time Lord”.

Scroll through the gallery above for more pictures from the Bafta TV Awards 2022 red carpet.

“I feel really happy that I can now talk about it because I got cast in February and I have been keeping it a secret since then,” he said on the red carpet.

“So, it is nice to finally breathe. But also really nervous. It is an incredibly iconic role and an incredibly iconic show. I just hope I do it justice. I am following in some very, very big footsteps, so I am just hoping that I fill them up.”

Born in Rwanda, the Scottish actor was one of the nominees of the night, for best Male Performance in a Comedy Programme for his role as Eric Effiong in Sex Education, one that has turned him into a global star.

Aimee Lou Wood attends the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall. Getty Images

Gatwa posed for pictures with his co-star in the show, Aimee Lou Wood, who was also nominated for best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme and wore a white gown with sheer sleeves and ruffled details, paired with silver strapped heels.

Another actress who turned heads was Nicola Coughlan, the star of Bridgerton and one of the presenters of the night, who arrived in an eye-catching lilac Valentino gown.

Jodie Comer, who has won many awards for her role in Killing Eve, continued her winning streak, and took home the Leading Actress trophy for the Channel 4 drama Help, set during the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak in the UK.

READ MORE Bafta TV Awards 2022: Sean Bean and Jodie Comer win leading actor prizes

Comer wore a plunging black tuxedo dress by Hugo Boss for the event, teaming it with platform heels by Jimmy Choo.

British actress Sheila Atim, whose show The Underground Railroad won the Best International Show, was seen in a black Christian Dior number, complete with a flowing cape, from the label's autumn-winter collection.

Singer and actor Olly Alexander, who was nominated for Leading Actor for his role in the hit series It's a Sin, was also unrecognisable, turning up at the event with bleached eyebrows and a flowing cape by Saint Laurent.