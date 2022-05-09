Bafta TV Awards 2022 winners list: Sean Bean and Jodie Comer bag leading actor prizes

Sunday's Bafta TV Awards at London’s Royal Festival Hall marked the return of its first full audience in two years and saw the BBC claim nine awards, ITV take home seven and Channel 4 collect five.

The ceremony was hosted by comedian Richard Ayoade and celebrated the best of British TV across several categories.

Some winners used their acceptance speeches to draw attention to the value of Channel 4 and criticise the UK government over plans to privatise the broadcaster.

Jodie Comer claimed the leading actress award for her role in Channel 4’s Help and thanked the broadcaster for “believing in the script”.

Gogglebox won its second TV Bafta for best constructed factual show and the chief executive of production company Studio Lambert, Stephen Lambert, used his speech to voice opposition to the government’s plans.

“Gogglebox might have ended when it started nine years ago as it got modest ratings, but a publicly owned risk-taking Channel 4 believed in it and they stuck with it, " Lambert said.

“If the government goes ahead with its destructive plan to end Channel 4, these kind of risks will not be taken and a big part of what makes British TV great will have ended for no good reason.”

Mo Gilligan won best comedy entertainment for his The Lateish Show on Channel 4 and said the prize “means so much” because Channel 4 took him on when he was having mental health problems in 2017.

“They let me bring black boy joy, I really appreciate it. It would not have been possible without Channel 4, I know everyone has said it but it is so important,” Gilligan said.

Jamie Demetriou won a TV Bafta for best male in a comedy for his role in Channel 4’s Stath Lets Flats.

But despite leading the nominations this year with a total of seven, Channel 4’s It’s a Sin ended the ceremony empty-handed.

Anthony McPartlin, left, and Declan Donnelly, winners of best entertainment programme for 'Ant and Dec's Takeaway', with their Bafta TV Awardon May 8. EPA

Sean Bean won best leading actor prize for his role in gritty prison drama Time.

Producer Simon Maloney read a letter on the actor’s behalf which said he was “overwhelmed” to receive the award.

Time also won best mini-series and in collecting the prize, co-actor Stephen Graham said: “We had a phenomenal cast of young working class men who were absolutely outstanding, every single one of them.

“It was an absolute joy to be a part of. This is why I wanted to be an actor as a kid … it was a powerful production.”

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice won the must-see moment for their silent dance on BBC One staple Strictly Come Dancing.

Their routine, during which they paused the music and danced in silence as a tribute to the deaf community, won praise from the public and Ayling-Ellis described it as a “very special moment”.

"It couldn't be any better than this, it's the best it can get," she said after winning the accolade, for which the British public voted.

"When I first arrived I seriously had no clue, because as a deaf person you can never really tell how society is going to react to it. And the fact it went much bigger, that it actually influenced social change, wow.

"There's no words, I'm speechless about it."

The actress, who has been deaf since birth, has actively campaigned for British Sign Language to be recognised as an official language and be given legal status in the UK.

In April, a Bill was passed in the House of Lords to legally recognise BSL as an official language in England, Wales and Scotland.

Reflecting on the dance's impact, she said: "So much has happened in the last few months even, just a short few months. I'm very proud of it. We both are very proud of it."

Pernice, 31, echoed his dance partner's disbelief: "When for the first time I had the idea to put the silence in the dance, I knew it was giving impact. But as Rose said, it went bigger than what we thought. This changed people's lives.

"And to see the power of dance change peoples lives, it just makes me proud.

"Also this is just the beginning. I'm a hearing person so to deal with Rose for the 15 weeks doing the show made me realise that we should all make an effort to make them feel more inclusive.

"It is my privilege. This is just a trophy. I'm privileged from what I've learnt from Rose, I'm so happy."

Best moment winners Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice with their Bafta TV Award for best moment. EPA

Among ITV’s successes were Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, which claimed the first award of the event, for best entertainment programme.

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have reflected on their "inspirational" drag performance after winning the award.

The presenting duo transformed into Lady Antoinette and Miss Donna Lee as part of a drag queen performance on their ITV show Saturday Night Takeaway in February.

Speaking after receiving their Bafta TV award, Mr Donnelly, 46, said the pair were "moved by how inspirational people found it".

"When we had the idea of doing the drag act, we wanted to do it properly and we wanted to do it right, and we want to be respectful of the artform," he said.

"We didn't want it to look silly, and that we slap on a bit of lipstick and eyeshadow and then walk out in wonky heels.

"We were like, if we're going to do this, we're going to do it properly because it is a real artform and it's a respected artform.

"But then we got a lot of messages from people saying how inspirational they found it and how it had given people the courage to be themselves and that was something we hadn't really catered for.

"We hadn't really thought that would be the case. So it was mind-blowing and surprising, but it was quite moving as well and I'm proud and happy that people got so much out of it."

The news coverage award went to ITV News At Ten for its work on the storming of the US Capitol.

Coronation Street won the coveted best soap award and continuing drama for ITV, with actress Sally Dynevor dedicating the prize to murdered young woman Sophie Lancaster and her mother Sylvia.

Sylvia founded the Sophie Lancaster Foundation in memory of her daughter, who was kicked to death in 2007 because she was dressed as a Goth.

"We weren't expecting this tonight, we really weren't, so thank you so much Bafta for this award," Dyvenor said after accepting the award.

"Working on this show is just a privilege — and the drama and the comedy go so well on Corrie.

"And one of the most important stories we have told this year was the hate crime story. So we would like to dedicate this to Sophie Lancaster and her mother Sylvia Lancaster."

Sylvia's daughter was 20 when she was set on by drunk teenagers in a park in Bacup, Lancashire.

The gang turned on her and her boyfriend, Rob Maltby, who survived the attack, because of their appearance. Sophie was kicked and stamped on as she cradled the injured Mr Maltby.

Both fell into comas but Sophie, a gap-year student, never regained consciousness and died in hospital 13 days later.

Sylvia was awarded an OBE in 2014 for her work to tackle hate crime.

Bafta chairman Krishnendu Majumdar opened the event with a speech addressing diversity and the changing media landscape, before paying tribute to TV journalists working in Ukraine and Sir Billy Connolly, who received a Bafta fellowship.

Ayoade quickly aimed a jibe at Will Smith over his slap at the Oscars, quipping: “Bafta is celebrating 75 years at the heart of our industry.

“In 1955, there were only six categories, barely enough time to get up from your seat and slap someone before the whole ceremony would be over.”

Here's a full list of winners at the Bafta TV Awards 2022:

Leading actress

Jodie Comer, Help - Channel 4 - WINNER

Denise Gough, Too Close - ITV

Emily Watson, Too Close - ITV

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown - Sky Atlantic

Lydia West, It's A Sin - Channel 4

Niamh Algar, Deceit - Channel 4

Leading actor

Sean Bean, Time - BBC One - WINNER

David Thewlis, Landscapers - Sky Atlantic

Hugh Quarshie, Stephen - ITV

Olly Alexander, It's A Sin - Channel 4

Samuel Adewunmi, You Don't Know Me - BBC One

Stephen Graham, Help - Channel 4

Supporting actress

Cathy Tyson, Help - Channel 4 - WINNER

Celine Buckens, Showtrial - BBC One

Emily Mortimer, The Pursuit of Love - BBC One

Jessica Plummer, The Girl Before - BBC One

Leah Harvey, Foundation - Apple TV+

Tahirah Sharif, The Tower - ITV

Supporting actor

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession - Sky Atlantic - WINNER

Callum Scott Howells, It's A Sin - Channel 4

David Carlyle, It's A Sin - Channel 4

Nonso Anozie, Sweet Tooth - Netflix

Omari Douglas, It's A Sin - Channel 4

Stephen Graham, Time - BBC One

Entertainment performance

Big Zuu, Big Zuu's Big Eats - Dave - WINNER

Alison Hammond, I Can See Your Voice - BBC One

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show - BBC One

Joe Lycett, Joe Lycett's Got Your Back - Channel 4

Michael McIntyre, Michael McIntyre's The Wheel - BBC One

Sean Lock, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown - Channel 4

Male performance in a comedy programme

Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats - Channel 4 - WINNERS

Joe Gilgun, Brassic - Sky Max

Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education - Netflix

Samson Kayo, Bloods - Sky One

Steve Coogan, This Time with Alan Partridge - BBC One

Tim Renkow, Jerk - BBC Three

Female performance in a comedy programme

Sophie Willan, Alma's Not Normal - BBC Two - WINNER

Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education - Netflix

Aisling Bea, This Way Up - Channel 4

Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts - Channel 4

Natasia Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats - Channel 4

Rose Matafeo, Starstruck - BBC Three

Drama series

In My Skin - BBC Three - WINNER

Manhunt: The Night Stalker - ITV

Unforgotten - ITVVigil - BBC One

Single drama

Together - BBC Two - WINNER

Death of England: Face to Face - Sky Arts

Help - Channel 4I Am Victoria - Channel 4

Mini-series

Time - BBC One - WINNER

It's A Sin - Channel 4

Landscapers - Sky AtlanticStephen - ITV

Soap and continuing drama

Coronation Street - ITV - WINNER

Casualty - BBC One

Emmerdale - ITV

Holby City - BBC One

International

The Underground Railroad - Amazon Prime

Call My Agent! - Netflix

Lupin - Netflix

Mare of Easttown - Sky Atlantic

Squid Game - Netflix

Succession - Sky Atlantic

Entertainment programme

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway - ITV - WINNER

An Audience With Adele - ITV

Life & Rhymes - Sky Arts

Strictly Come Dancing - BBC One

Comedy entertainment programme

The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan - Channel 4 - WINNER

The Graham Norton Show - BBC One

Race Around Britain - YouTube

The Ranganation - BBC Two

Scripted comedy

Motherland - BBC Two - WINNER

Alma's Not Normal - BBC Two

Stath Lets Flats - Channel 4

We Are Lady Parts - Channel 4

Features

Big Zuu's Big Eats - Dave - WINNER

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing - BBC Two

Sort Your Life Out - BBC One

The Great British Sewing Bee - BBC One

Daytime

The Chase - ITV

Moneybags - Channel 4

Richard Osman's House of Games - BBC Two

Steph's Packed Lunch - Channel 4

Must-see moment

Strictly Come Dancing, Rose and Giovanni's silent dance to Symphony - BBC One - WINNER

An Audience With Adele, Adele's surprised by the teacher who changed her life - ITV

I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Ant and Dec dig at Downing Street's lockdown parties - ITV

It's A Sin, Colin's devastating Aids diagnosis - Channel 4

RuPaul's Drag Race UK, UK Hun? - Bimini's verse - BBC Three

Squid Game, Red Light, Green Light game - Netflix

Current affairs

Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin (Exposure) - ITV - WINNER

Four Hours At The Capitol - BBC Two

The Men Who Sell Football (Al Jazeera Investigations) - Al Jazeera English

Trump Takes On The World - BBC Two

Single documentary

My Childhood, My Country - 20 Years In Afghanistan - ITV - WINNER

9/11: Inside The President's War Room - BBC One

Grenfell: The Untold Story - Channel 4

Nail Bomber: Man Hunt - Netflix

Factual series

Uprising - BBC One - WINNER

The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime - BBC Two

9/11: One Day In America - National Geographic

Undercover Police: Hunting Paedophiles - Channel 4

Reality and constructed factual

Gogglebox - Channel 4 - WINNER

Married At First Sight UK - E4

RuPaul's Drag Race UK - BBC Three

The Dog House - Channel 4

Specialist factual

The Missing Children - ITV - WINNER

Black Power: A British Story of Resistance - BBC Two

Freddie Mercury: The Final Act - BBC Two

Silenced: The Hidden Story of Disabled Britain - BBC Two

News coverage

ITV News At Ten: Storming of the Capitol - ITV - WINNER

Channel 4 News: Black To Front - Channel 4

Good Morning Britain: Shamima Begum - ITV

Sky News: Afghanistan: Endgame - Sky News

Live event

The Earthshot Prize 2021 - BBC One

The Brit Awards 2021 - ITV

The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance - BBC One

Springwatch 2021 - BBC Two

Short-form programme

Our Land - Together TV - WINNER

Hollyoaks Saved My Life (Hollyoaks IRL) - YouTube

People You May Know - Financial Times

Please Help - BBC Three

Sport

Abu Dhabi Grad Prix - Sky Sports - WINNER

The Grand National - ITV Racing

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - BBC

Euros 2020 - England v Denmark - ITV