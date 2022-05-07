Kim Kardashian wore a second historic Marilyn Monroe dress to the Met Gala after-party

Kim Kardashian made waves at this year’s Met Gala by wearing a dress once owned by Marilyn Monroe.

And now, the reality TV star has revealed that she wore a second dress, also previously worn by Monroe, for the event’s after-party.

Kardashian posted pictures to Instagram on Friday of herself in a deep-green sequinned dress designed by Norman Norell that Monroe wore to the 1962 Golden Globes.

"To top off my night after The Met, I had the honour of changing into Marilyn Monroe's Norman Norell dress that she wore to the Golden Globes in 1962 — where she received the Henrietta Award For World Film Favourite," Kardashian wrote.

And not only did Kardashian wear the dress, she was also able to track down the actual Golden Globe that Monroe was honoured with in 1962.

"In my quest to find the Jean Louis hand-beaded dress that I wore to the gala, I discovered @heritageauctions owned Marilyn's iconic green sequined gown," she wrote. "Further into my research, I found out that the owner of the Golden Globe that she received that evening was none other than my friend @jeffleatham.

“I saw this all as a sign the way that all of the stars aligned. It will forever be one of the greatest privileges of my life to be able to channel my inner Marilyn in this way, on such a special night. Thank you Heritage Auctions, Barbara Zweig and Jeff for helping to make this memory possible."

Earlier in the evening, Kardashian wore the $5 million gold beaded dress Monroe wore to sing Happy Birthday Mr President to John F Kennedy in 1962.

She wore the dress, loaned to her by Ripley’s Believe It Or Not!, on the red carpet and then changed into a replica once inside.

"I'm extremely respectful to the dress and what it means to American history," Kardashian said. "I would never want to sit in it or eat in it or have any risk of any damage to it and I won't be wearing the kind of body make-up I usually do."

The star also revealed that she had to lose a significant amount of weight in order for the dress to fit, as no alterations could be made to the historical garment.

She told reporters she hadn't eaten "carbs and sugar in three weeks" in her bid to fit into the vintage dress.

"I had this idea to put it on and to try it on, and they came with armed guards and gloves. I tried it on and it didn’t fit me, and so I looked at them and said give me like three weeks, and I had to lose 16 pounds [7.3 kilograms], down today, to be able to fit this," Kardashian told Vogue ahead of the event.

It was such a challenge, it was like a role, I was determined to fit it.

"I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein," Kardashian, 41, said. "I didn't starve myself, but I was so strict."

In a video posted to Instagram after the event, Kardashian described herself as "starving" as she prepared to eat doughnuts and pizza with her partner, Pete Davidson.

She has since been criticised for glamorising crash diets in a bid to fit into a dress.

'Riverdale' actress Lili Reinhart has described Kim Kardashian's Met Gala diet as 'so wrong'. AP

Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart took to Instagram to condemn Kardashian's Met Gala diet, without specifically naming the star.

"To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are ... because you haven't eaten carbs in the last month ... all to fit in an [expletive] dress? So wrong," Reinhart wrote on her Instagram Story on May 3, one day after the Met Gala took place.

"To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word. The ignorance is other-worldly disgusting."

