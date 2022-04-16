The symbolism of Meghan Markle's all-white power suit

For her first public appearance in Europe in more than two years, Meghan Markle donned an androgynous white suit by Valentino.

Attending a reception at the Invictus Games site in The Hague ahead of the games, Markle paired a boxy double-breasted wool blazer with high-waisted trousers and towering white heels from Aquazzura, which she first wore to her wedding in 2018. She also sported the diamond earrings from her nuptials.

Meghan Markle paired her white suit with a Cartier Tank watch that belonged to Princess Diana. AP Photo

Markle’s sister-in-law Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, opted for a similar look during a tour of the Caribbean in March, donning a more slim-fitting white Alexander McQueen suit with an orange top. Masculine-inspired trouser suits are a key trend in womenswear in 2022, as seen on the Oscars red carpet, where Uma Thurman, Kristen Stewart and Zendaya all embraced sharp tailoring.

Kate Middleton wore a white suit to meet the Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness and his wife Juliet Holness. AFP

Understated, timeless and comfortable, the power suit was a strong style statement as Markle made her return to Europe. The white suit has strong feminist overtones, given its links to the outfits worn by the suffragettes in the early 1900s. When US Vice President Kamala Harris made her first address to the nation after being elected, her white trouser suit was viewed as highly symbolic.

Kamala Harris in November 2020, after being elected US Vice President. Getty Images

Markle has been a strong supporter of Valentino over recent years, donning a white mini-dress by the brand onstage at the Global Citizen Live concert in 2021 and filling her maternity wardrobe with bespoke pieces from the Italian fashion label.

Markle accessorised her monochrome suit with a white Valentino bag and gold jewellery, including a Love pendant by designer Sophie Lis, a delicate gold hand chain and a Cartier Tank watch that used to belong to Princess Diana. The timepiece is believed to have been a gift from Prince Harry and was worn by Diana for a number of formal occasions.

Harry wore a navy blue suit. Earlier in the day, the couple were with a Netflix crew, who are filming a documentary called Heart of Invictus, focusing on the Paralympic-style games and Harry’s involvement in the initiative

This is the first time that the couple have made a public appearance in Europe since quitting as senior working royals more than two years ago. The couple who now live in Montecito, California, arrived in The Hague, the Netherlands, on Friday, after stopping off in the UK to visit Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles.