Producers Guild Awards 2022 fashion: best-dressed stars at the Los Angeles event

Hollywood's elite turned out looking glamorous on Saturday night for the Producers Guild Awards 2022, which were held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.

CODA, the story of a hearing daughter in a deaf family, may have taken home the marquee film prize, but there were winners all round when it came to style.

Among those bringing high style to the event were Kerry Washington, who sported a coral gown in satin with corset top and flowing train, and a long diamond chain hung asymmetrically around her neck and shoulder.

Oscar nominee Kristen Stewart turned heads in a strapless white dress with mesh bodice and textured skirt, her blonde hair in a stunning up do.

Red carpet veteran Rita Moreno, the Puerto Rican-born American actress, dancer, and singer, also looked every bit as stunning as her younger peers, with a black gown and black gloves, ruffled sleeves and dusty rose cape.

Kristen Stewart, right, presents Patrick Wachsberger with the Darryl F Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures for 'CODA' at the 33rd annual Producers Guild Awards, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.

The men cannot be ignored, either. Actor Will Smith is among the males who brought their A-game to LA last night, wearing a navy suit with black trim and waistcoat.

Jamie Dornan, Ewan McGregor and Josh Brolin also wore classic suits, while Andrew Garfield donned velvet.

It wasn't only film stars who caught eyes on the red carpet, as tennis greats Serena and Venus Williams also turned up wearing a dazzling sequinned halter-topped dress and bodiced white gown, respectively.

CODA star Marlee Matlin sparkled in a sequinned jumpsuit, while Squid Game actress Jung Ho-yeon donned a stunning Louis Vuitton outfit and the limelight shone on Issa Rae's ruffled green Aliette dress.

