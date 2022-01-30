Team GB's Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics kit is made from recycled ocean plastic

For the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, British competitors will wear kits designed by adidas.

In block colours of red, white and blue – the hues of the Union Jack flag – the outfits have been created in conjunction with Parley for the Oceans, the environmental group dedicated to repurposing ocean plastic.

The Team GB kit by adidas for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Photo: adidas

The uniforms comprise leggings, a lightweight jacket and a heavier puffer jacket, and the pieces are engineered to offer enhanced performance while being more environmentally aware.

The Terrex Myshelter PrimaLoft Parley Jacket, for example, is filled with synthetic insulation that is 100 per cent recycled, including 40 per cent that has been reclaimed from coastal waters and spun into technical fabric by PrimaLoft.

The uniforms are designed for optimal performance but are fast-drying and breathable. Photo: adidas

The lightweight zip-up jacket is also said to shed fewer microfibres than traditional fleeces.

In addition to the recycling credentials, the clothes are designed for optimal performance, such as thermal efficiency that keeps competitors warm, but is fast-drying, breathable and wicks moisture away from the body.

To create the range, adidas utilised the same technology as used in its Cold.Rdy series, created specifically to protect against extreme cold.

For footwear, the women athletes will also wear the newly designed Ultraboost 22 trainers specially engineered by adidas.

The looks worn by Team GB for the opening and closing ceremonies at Beijing, in contrast, have been created by Ben Sherman, who also designed the country's kit for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.

Ben Sherman has designed the Team GB outfits for the opening and closing ceremonies of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Photo: Ben Sherman

The Beijing Winter Olympics will run from Friday, February 4 to Sunday, February 20, with 50 athletes representing the UK, including Eve Muirhead, Andrew Musgrave, Dave Ryding and Andrew Young, who will each be attending their fourth Olympic Winter Games.

The Beijing Olympics will also go down in history as the first Winter Games to use 100 per cent fake snow, as the city is known for its cold, dry winter weather.