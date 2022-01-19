'Vogue' editor Andre Leon Talley has died aged 73

Andre Leon Talley, the famed creative director and editor-at-large of American Vogue, has died aged 73.

His cause of death has not yet been announced.

TMZ was first to report that he died at a hospital in White Plains, New York on Tuesday, and his literary agent David Vigliano later confirmed his passing to The Hollywood Reporter.

His family has yet to make a public statement, but W magazine, where he worked in the 1990s tweeted, "Rest in peace, Andre Leon Talley."

Talley never spoke publicly about his health, but in March 2021, he thanked fans for their "outpouring of love and concern" on Twitter.

I cannot thank you all enough for your outpouring of love and concern. I am healthy in mind and spirit and am quite grateful for the many messages from dear friends and extended community. — Andre Leon Talley (@OfficialALT) March 3, 2021

"I am healthy in mind and spirit and am quite grateful for the many messages from dear friends and extended community," he wrote.

"As you probably know from The Chiffon Trenches, I’ve experienced many peaks and valleys in my life and remain quite resilient. The matter we are dealing with is unfortunate, but will be handled by my very capable legal team at this time."

The Chiffon Trenches is a memoir released by Talley in May 2020.

Andre Leon Talley and Anna Wintour attend the Stella McCartney show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 5, 2012 in Paris, France. Getty Images

Andre Leon Talley's career

The fashion journalist served as US Vogue's news director from 1983 until 1987, and then as creative director from 1988 until 1995. Talley is credited with championing the work of black models in the 1980s and 1990s.

In 1995, he moved to Paris to work at W, but continued as a contributing editor at Vogue, which he ultimately returned to in 1993 as the editor-at-large until he departed in 2013.

Andre Leon Talley in popular culture

Talley's face and name will be familiar to those with more than a specific interest in fashion.

He appeared in numerous films and TV shows as himself, including Sex and the City, Valentino: The Last Emperor and Empire, and as a judge on America's Next Top Model.

He also featured in documentaries The September Issue, The First Monday in May, Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards and The Gospel According to Andre, and appeared as himself in Mariah Carey's 2006 music video for Say Somethin.

In 2008, Talley took up the role of fashion adviser to the Obama family, ahead of Barack Obama's US presidency.