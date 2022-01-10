'Vogue' magazine to launch Philippines edition in September

Established in 1892, Vogue magazine is all set to launch its 29th edition in September, with the announcement of Vogue Philippines, which will be in the English language. In addition to the print magazine, there will be a digital version plus accompanying social media accounts.

“We’re thrilled to launch our 29th edition of Vogue in the Philippines, a country with a growing luxury fashion market and a vibrant creative scene," said Markus Grindel, managing director of global brand licensing at Conde Nast.

“The title will launch as a digital-first media brand with a monthly print edition and will serve as an exciting addition to our global Vogue network.”

The new arrival will bolster Vogue's presence in South-East Asia, adding to the Thailand and Singapore titles that launched in 2013 and 2020, respectively, and will be published in partnership with the Filipino company Mega Global Licensing Inc (MGLI).

Via its website, MCLI confirmed the news about the launch, and that the magazine will aim to ”showcase the country’s rich culture, diversity and incredible talent in fashion and beauty”.

“The Filipino talent has been ready to be received by the world for decades now and with certainty I can say that the market, too, is finally ready," said MCLI chairman and chief executive, Archie Carrasco.

While fashion fans in the Philippines will be delighted at the news, it does, however, come at an interesting time for the wider Vogue group.

In a recent restructure, American Vogue editor Anna Wintour was appointed as chief content officer and global editorial director across all the Vogue titles.