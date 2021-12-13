Isabel Marant launches first skiwear collection

Parisian fashion label Isabel Marant has unveiled its first skiwear-inspired collection, in collaboration with online retailer Mytheresa.

The 33-piece Snow Capsule is available exclusively on Mytheresa.com and offers a range of options for those looking to hit the slopes this season. There are down puffer jackets, ski trousers, gloves and hats, as well as comfortable loungewear sets, a shearling vest and snow boots.

Boots from Isabel Marant's Snow Capsule collection

A beige, burgundy and yellow colour palette is interspersed with metallic touches. A jacket and cropped gilet come covered in a graphic, autumnal pattern, while shearling snow boots are topped with red laces for a pop of colour. There are also sunglasses, belts, balaclavas and metallic mitts and bum bags to ensure your ski wardrobe is complete, down to the finest details.

The collection was unveiled globally on December 8, in a dedicated campaign directed by Mytheresa chief creative officer Julian Paul and featuring model Heather Kemesky.

Mytheresa was launched in 2006 and offers ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and children, with a curated collection of designer brands that include Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, Loewe, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, and Valentino.