23 luxury gift ideas for him and for her: from diamond rings to designer door mats

Festive presents for your more discerning friends

Sarah Maisey
Dec 12, 2021

If you’re looking to spoil your loved ones this festive season, why not invest in a gift they can treasure for years to come?

From Dior trainers to diamond-encrusted rings and designer door mats, our luxury gift guide serves up a wealth of ideas.

Luxury: the December issue

Click through our gallery above to see our ideas.

For those who take pride in their homes, there are candles by Boy Smells, tea pots by Hermes, lanterns by Louis Vuitton and board games by Jonathan Adler, while sturdy boots and ski masks might suit your more outdoorsy types.

There’s even a Fendi leash for your four-legged friends.

Updated: December 12th 2021, 2:47 PM
