First 15 finalists for Miss Universe UAE revealed

The first round of finalists for the inaugural Miss Universe UAE have been revealed.

Fifteen of the 30 finalists have been unveiled on Twitter by the Miss Universe UAE organisation. Pictures have been posted of the hopefuls, along with their first names and details on where they live. All are dressed in Dubai label Amato Couture and have been photographed by Lucas Alves. Finalists include Anna, 28, Dubai; Asher, 28, Dubai; Reem, 25, Abu Dhabi; Victoria, 26, Dubai; Bhar, 26, Dubai; Emilia, 24, Dubai; and Franki, 27, Dubai.

Breaking stereotype begins!



Meet the first batch of your Top 30 #MissUniverseUAE pic.twitter.com/7GP33gpJQx — missuniverseuae (@missuniverseuae) October 20, 2021

The top 30 will be formally presented during a charity dinner on Thursday, November 4, before being whittled down to 15 contestants during the event’s preliminary round on Friday, November 5. The winner will be announced at an event at La Perle on Sunday, November 7.

This is the first time the Miss Universe pageant will welcome a UAE representative when it returns for its 70th year in December. Hours after the pageant was announced on October 7, aspiring beauty queens crashed the Miss Universe UAE website with more than 15,000 applications.

Expectedly Unexpected— Presenting the second batch of your Top 30:



@natalialupatovaa pic.twitter.com/vPJVPTbFJw — missuniverseuae (@missuniverseuae) October 21, 2021

Casting was split into two rounds, the first being a runway show where judges looked for the “X factor”. Contestants who impressed were then asked back for a second round and asked to answer a single question: “Why do you deserve to be a part of the history of the UAE?”

Entry for the pageant was open to all female residents between the ages of 18 and 28 who have lived in the country for more than three years.

“We’re looking for someone who is the epitome of kindness," said Josh Yugen, president and national director of Miss Universe UAE. “She needs to be beautiful inside and out because Miss Universe UAE is not just a measure of beauty or intelligence, it’s more about her heart and her purpose.”

“We’re changing the norms of pageantry in the UAE. It’s not just about physical beauty; it’s about inclusion and individuality, too.”