Kylie Minogue's style evolution in 62 photos: 'Neighbours' regular to red carpet royalty

Everybody needs good neighbours, as the Australian soap opera's theme tune goes, but Neighbours star Kylie Minogue also found herself designer pals and celebrity stylists on her rise from '80s actress to 2000s pop queen.

The Can't Get You out of My Head singer, 53, has successfully made the transition from trends to timeless style during her decades-long career, after first finding success as a TV star in her native Australia.

After making her name in Neighbours in 1986, Minogue transitioned into a musical force to be reckoned with, releasing her debut single, The Locomotion, in 1987. While her early red carpets were dominated by the era's perms and sharp-shouldered suits, the singer morphed into a 1990s style maven with the release of tracks such as Better the Devil You Know and Step Back in Time.

However, it wasn't until 2000, and the release of her seventh studio album Light Years, that the queen of reinvention really found her style stride. After all, does any music video have a more familiar wardrobe than Spinning Around's metallic gold shorts or Can't Get You out of My Head's white jumpsuit?

Minogue, the highest-selling female Australian artist of all time, also found her style signature on the red carpet at the turn of the millennium, too.

Gone were the spaghetti-strapped dresses and voluminous blazers of days yore, instead replaced by floor-skimming gowns in romantic chiffon tiers, head-turning sequins, or playful minis in bold, block colours.

Looking back at her archives, the Moulin Rouge star often turns to designers from Italy for her red carpet needs, plumping for pieces from Dolce & Gabbana, Pucci and Roberto Cavalli on many an occasion.

Here, we take a look at how the star's style has evolved throughout her time in the spotlight.

