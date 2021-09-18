A hybrid London Fashion Week kicks off in style with runway shows

London Fashion Week has kicked off, with a hybrid model, mixing digital and in-person runway presentations in the British capital.

The spring/summer 2022 shows are the first to take place in London in a year, and early presentations include collections by Turkish designer Bora Aksu, London-born Mark Fast and British designer Edward Crutchley.

Click through the gallery above to see images from day one on London Fashion Week.

Preparation for the Mark Fast London Fashion Week catwalk show for the spring/summer 2022 collection took place outside on September 17, 2021. AFP

"It feels really great to be back," Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council (BFC), told Reuters. "We're excited to see those key media and retailers that help drive British business."

To attend in-person events, proof of vaccination will be asked for, says Rush, and attendees are encouraged to take lateral flow tests daily to curb the spread of Covid-19.

"And if people haven't been vaccinated, then testing every morning will be absolutely mandatory as well. Backstage is much stricter ... and we will be encouraging people to wear masks," Rush said.

The line-up features 79 physical events – including shows, appointments and presentations – and 82 digital productions.

On the SS22 runway so far, lively colour has been a running theme, with vibrant hues on the outdoor Bora Aksu catwalk which contrasted nicely with the natural green backdrop of a London park. Meanwhile at Mark Fast, periwinkle was a key shade.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.