VMAs 2021 fashion: all the best dressed names at the MTV awards

If the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards are anything to go by, red carpets are officially back.

A host of household names flocked to the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York, with Olivia Rodrigo, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and Billie Eilish all walking the red carpet.

Upon arrival, there was a dispute between Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor and singer Machine Gun Kelly, who was with girlfriend Megan Fox. The clash was captured by photographers.

Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor (far left) tries to push his way through towards Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet on September 12, 2021. EPA

In photos, McGregor is seen lunging at the singer, with a crowd quickly separating them. It is not clear what started the altercation.

Showdowns aside, much of the drama on the night revolved around the fashion.

Country singer Kacey Musgraves wore purple, feathered Valentino Couture for the event, while Kardashian opted for a leather, mini Olivier Theyskens design and Fox wore a sheer Mugler gown.

In keeping with more traditional red-carpet style was Cabello, who wore pink and red Alexis Mabille, and boyfriend Mendes, in a white Mans suit.

A number of stars opted for vintage pieces, including Deja Vu singer Rodrigo, who wore a corseted pink 2001 Versace gown, and Madison Beer, who wore a Dolce & Gabbana dress that was also donned by Beyonce at the 2003 VMAs.

How to join and use Abu Dhabi’s public libraries • There are six libraries in Abu Dhabi emirate run by the Department of Culture and Tourism, including one in Al Ain and Al Dhafra. • Libraries are free to visit and visitors can consult books, use online resources and study there. Most are open from 8am to 8pm on weekdays, closed on Fridays and have variable hours on Saturdays, except for Qasr Al Watan which is open from 10am to 8pm every day. • In order to borrow books, visitors must join the service by providing a passport photograph, Emirates ID and a refundable deposit of Dh400. Members can borrow five books for three weeks, all of which are renewable up to two times online. • If users do not wish to pay the fee, they can still use the library’s electronic resources for free by simply registering on the website. Once registered, a username and password is provided, allowing remote access. • For more information visit the library network's website.

