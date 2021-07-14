Conor McGregor, star of UFC: 33 photos on his 33rd birthday

Ireland's Conor McGregor leaves the cage after defeating USA's Marcus Brimage in their UFC fight at the Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, on April 6, 2013. (JESSICA GOW/AFP)

Still no doubt coming to terms with his defeat this week to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, Conor McGregor is recovering from surgery on his broken leg sustained in Sunday's loss.

However, there is some reason to cheer for the Irishman, with the former UFC two-division champion celebrating his 33rd birthday on Wednesday. Here's a look back through pictures on his transcendent mixed martial arts career.