Venice Film Festival fashion: 18 dresses by Arab designers spotted on the red carpet

After a year of disrupted schedules and cancellations for events around the globe, the 78th Venice International Film Festival enjoyed a return to its former glory over the past 11 days, as the great and good of Hollywood descended on the Italian city.

A-listers pulled out all the stops as they returned to the red carpet, with plenty of stars choosing Arab designers to dress them for the occasion.

Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad was spotted on a number of stars at the festival, including actress Jessica Chastain who chose a plum, lace-insert jumpsuit by the brand as she arrived at the festival ahead of the premiere of her film Scenes from a Marriage.

The designer also dressed the likes of Natalia Paragoni and Madalina Ghenea over the course of the festival.

All eyes were on Jennifer Lopez on Friday as she made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Ben Affleck, more than 17 years after the couple ended their engagement. The pair attended the premiere of Affleck's new film, The Last Duel, alongside co-stars Matt Damon and Jodie Comer.

But it was J Lo who stole the show in a form-fitting white gown by Lebanese atelier Georges Hobeika. The couture gown featured a low-cut, crystal neckline. The singer and actress paired the look with diamond drop earrings by Cartier.

Lebanese brand Monot was also spotted on some big-name stars, as Kate Hudson and Demi Moore each wore looks from the label for the Celebration of Women in Cinema Gala hosted by the Red Sea International Film Festival during the first weekend of the festival.

Fellow Lebanese houses Rami Kadi and Tony Ward were also spotted on several influencers and stars, as well as Saudi Arabian label Eman Alajlan.

The festival drew to a close on Saturday after an 11-day run. The winners from this year's event were announced, with Penelope Cruz taking home the award for Best Actress.

Full list of winners of the Venice Film Festival 2021:

Main competition

Best Actress: Penelope Cruz for Parallel Mothers

Best Actor: John Arcilla for On the Job: The Missing 8

Best Young Actor: Filippo Scotti for The Hand of God

Golden Lion for Best Director: Audrey Diwan for L’Evenement (Happening)

Silver Lion for Best Director: Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog

Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize: Paolo Sorrentino for The Hand of God

Best Screenplay: Maggie Gyllenhaal for The Lost Daughter

Special Jury Prize: Michelangelo Frammartino for Il Buco

Virtual Reality

Best VR Story: David Adler for End of Night

Best VR Experience: Blanca Li for Le bal de Paris de Blanca Li

Best VR Grand Jury Prize: Barry Gene Murphy and May Abdalla for Goliath: Playing with Reality

Lion of the Future: Monica Stan and George Chiper-Lillemark for Imaculat

Horizons

Best Film: Pilgrims by Laurynas Bareisa

Best Director: Eric Gravel for A Plein Temps

Best Actor: Piseth Chhun for White Building

Best Actress: Laure Calamy for A Plein Temps

Orrizonti Audience Award: Teemu Nikki for The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic

Best Short Film: Cristobal Leon and Joaquin Cocina for Los Huesos

Best Screenplay: Peter Kerekes and Ivan Ostrochovsky for 107 Mothers

Special Jury Prize: Kiro Russo for El Gran Movimiento

