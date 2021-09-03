Venice Film Festival 2021: celebrities walk red carpet for 'The Card Counter'

The Card Counter stars Oscar Isaac and Tiffany Haddish were among the many stars walking the red carpet at the 78th annual Venice International Film Festival for the world premiere of The Card Counter on Thursday.

The American crime drama also stars Tye Sheridan and Willem Dafoe. Martin Scoresese serves as its executive producer.

The film is competing for the Golden Lion at the festival and is up against films like Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog and Paolo Sorrentino's The Hand of God. The Card Counter opens in U.S. theatres on Friday, September 10.

Among the celebrities spotted on the red carpet were American supermodel Bella Hadid and Arab present Raya Abirached.

Isaac is in Venice for not one, but two world premieres for films he's in. He also stars in one of the most anticipated films of the year - Denis Villeneuve's remake of the 1984 classic Dune - which will world premiere on Friday. The film stars Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Jason Momoa.

The 78th Venice International Film Festival runs until Saturday, September 11